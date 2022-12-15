Top 5 Places to Advertise in San Francisco

Of all the cities in the continental United States, you would be hard pressed to find one more unique and endearing than San Francisco. From the Golden Gate Bridge, to Chinatown, and even the home of the Full House family, there are seemingly an endless number of places in this city worth more than a single visit. But as a San Franciscan, you knew all this. What you may not be aware of is the infinite amount of advertising spaces within this city. Can you correctly identify how many San Francisco billboards there are? Probably not. Even if you could, that number pales in comparison to the total number of ad spaces. Seeing as you would not want to blow your advertising budget on an option that does nothing for your bottom line, you should advertise in some of the more advantageous places. To point you in the right direction, here are five of the top places to advertise in San Francisco.

A sports arena

San Francisco and sports go together like peanut butter and jelly. You really cannot have one without the other. Both the San Francisco 49ers and the San Francisco Giants are staples of regular life here. With the Golden State Warriors recently taking up residency as well, this city really has a lot to offer. Many residents and tourists sell out these games as often as they happen, making advertising space inside one of these arenas a hot commodity. While the space itself will likely cost you a pretty penny, the higher-society clientele of these arenas combined with the vast number of people will make the investment worth your company’s while. Just ensure you do something that demands attention because you will not be the only ad in the building.

Fisherman’s Wharf

Another thing you may be hard pressed to find is a San Francisco tourist who does not visit Fisherman’s Wharf. This is the spot for anyone coming in from out of town. Between the views of the ocean, cultural items, shopping, restaurants, and more, the wharf is possibly the premier destination in the city. Many locals would agree with this sentiment too – if you can get past the sheer number of tourists. But for a company looking to have eyes on its brand, this is the perfect spot to advertise. Billboards are always an option. So too are the ever-classic public transportation advertisements. But so long as it is present at Fisherman’s Wharf, the message will matter more than the medium.

Public transportation

Speaking of, did you know San Francisco has one of the more convenient public transportation systems of any city in the United States? Well, now you do. But wait, what does this random fact have to do with advertising spaces in San Francisco? For starters, this high level of convenience lends itself to many people making use of the San Francisco public transportation system on a regular basis. From here, it should be obvious – many eyes make for successful advertising campaigns. You may not have ever pictured your company’s name plastered on the side of a trolley but hey, if it works, why complain? Considering the amount of distance trolleys alone cover, advertising on the public transportation system in San Francisco is a great move.

Union Square

If you were to ride one of those trolleys to the end of the line, you would come to Union Square. This space is the heart of commerce for San Francisco. Spanning multiple blocks and housing more businesses than you could ever shake a stick at, the amount of foot traffic here per day will make just a single day of advertising worthwhile. Of course, that is assuming you want to fork over the cash to do so. As with many highly desirable advertising spaces in San Francisco, this one will not come cheap. But it should pay dividends if you have created an appealing ad.

The internet

The internet is everywhere and everywhere is the internet. Or something to that effect anyway. San Francisco is no exception to this idea. Just as people across the globe have their own demographic information, so too do the people of San Francisco. If you know how to make use of this information in your advertising, the internet might be the top place to advertise in San Francisco. Be it Facebook advertising, email marketing, or something else, you cannot afford to overlook the internet.

While short, this list will certainly help you identify and select one of the top places to advertise in San Francisco. But remember, this is not an end-all be all solution so be sure to do some research of your own.