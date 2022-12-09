Members Choice Credit Union Launches the ‘Helping Heroes’ Savings Program

-Initiative Provides Special Rates and Discounts for Heroic Professions-

Members Choice Credit Union (MCCU) a full-service financial institution based in Houston, Texas, today announced the launch of the “Helping Heroes” Savings Program to show support for heroic professionals who serve our communities every day. The initiative offers special savings rates and loan discounts for those in law enforcement, first responders, educators, healthcare professionals, serving in the military, and veterans.

“Those in heroic professions are constantly helping the community, whether they teach, save lives, or keep our neighborhoods safe. The last couple of years throughout the pandemic have elevated the need for the services they provide,” said Luke Billeri, executive vice president of MCCU. “At Members Choice, we want to say, ‘thank you and honor all of the local heroes for everything they do – in a pandemic or not – to serve our communities. We want them to know if they want to purchase a home, a new vehicle, or start putting money away for the future that MCCU is here to help.”

The “Helping Heroes” Savings Program provides active military members and veterans, police officers, firefighters, emergency management system personnel, teachers and school administrative staff, and healthcare professionals with loan rate discounts and a higher yield on savings. MCCU will offer individuals serving in these roles the following benefits:

1% annual percentage rate (APR) discount on personal loans

.50% APR discount on vehicle loans

$750 processing fee waived on mortgage loans

An additional .75% annual percentage yield (APY) on the current dividend rate for 12 months after opening a savings account

An additional .25% APY on the current dividend rate for a12-month certificate of deposit (CD)

“We hope those who protect and serve our community will take advantage of the ‘Helping Heroes’ Savings Program. It is our turn to lend them a helping hand after all they have done to help us,” said Billeri.

To apply for the “Helping Heroes Savings Program, visit https://info.mccu.com/HERO or call 281-754-1470 to start the enrollment process by phone.