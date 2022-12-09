Cornyn on Release of Texan Brittney Griner

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the statement below following the announcement that Brittney Griner, a Houston native, was released from Russian prison:

“After nearly ten months under wrongful detention, I am relieved that Houston-native Brittney Griner will finally return home. Brittney has endured unimaginable suffering under the Russian regime, and I am eager for her to be safely reunited with her family on American soil.”

“I’m disappointed that the Biden Administration failed to secure the release of additional U.S. citizens in the exchange. President Biden must continue to press for the release of all Americans wrongfully detained by our adversaries, including Paul Whelan and Austin Tice.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.