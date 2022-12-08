Two Students from the British International School of Houston Receive Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards

The British International School of Houston (BIS Houston) today announced that two of its students have received the highest marks in the United States for their International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) test scores and are recipients of the Outstanding Pearson Learner Award.

Every year Pearson recognizes and celebrates Pearson learners from around the world who have demonstrated academic excellence at the highest level in their exam performance. Pearson Learner Awards are presented to those learners in each exam who have achieved the highest subject mark in the country, region, or world.

Abdul Rehman Maulana, a 10th grader at BIS Houston, received the highest marks in chemistry and physics, while Zoe Atherton, also a 10th grader at BIS Houston, received the highest marks in chemistry.

Students in the 10th grade are eligible to take the IGCSE exam, accredited by the Cambridge Assessment International Education and Edexcel organization in the United Kingdom. In addition, students receive an IGCSE certificate for each course they complete. After finishing their 11th-grade year, these students can obtain an International Baccalaureate diploma or enroll in an alternative career-related program. BIS Houston offers a high school pathways program that puts their students on the path to higher education and opens doors to their future.

“We are immensely proud of Abdul and Zoe for demonstrating such high academic excellence. We commend them for their hard work and dedication to their studies. The sky is the limit for both students as they prepare for the next chapter of their academic careers,” said Helen Morgan, Head of Secondary at BIS Houston. “As part of the academic pathways programs we have in place at our school, we strive to offer opportunities to our students that open doors to anywhere, and well-rounded students walk through those doors and thrive through university and beyond!