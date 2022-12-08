Best Clutches For American Trucks

A clutch’s chief function is to conduct torque from a rotating motor to the transmission, allowing the shifting of gears. Consequently, quality is essential when considering not just aftermarket clutches but also all aftermarket parts for trucks.

Eaton provides various solutions catering to multiple industries, but a key area of expertise is their clutches for commercial vehicles. Hence, consider Eaton as you search for aftermarket parts for American trucks.

Who is Eaton?

Eaton was founded in 1912 when founder Joseph Eaton invested in producing the world’s first gear-driven truck axle. Since then, Eaton has grown to be a multi-faceted, world-leading clutch manufacturer with significant involvement in hydraulics, electrics and aerospace technology.

Today, the Eaton brand is globally renowned, with a presence in 175 countries. Additionally, it is one of the market leaders in medium and heavy-duty clutches.

Here are some of the most sought-after Eaton clutches for American trucks:

Advantage Self-Adjust Clutch

A self-adjust clutch maintains the bearing release position, thus keeping the clutch in constant adjustment. Eaton’s Advantage Self-Adjust clutch is a bestseller in the North American market, hence its prominent recommendation for so many American vehicles. Moreover, Eaton designs and manufactures this product to strict Original Equipment specifications.

The Advantage Self-Adjust clutch’s design provides better performance, more protection and less downtime and maintenance. In addition, you’ll benefit from the advanced vibration control technology that offers more durability and a longer working life.

Key features of the Advantage Self-Adjust Clutch include wear indicators in two locations and a patent-pending spring separator (which promotes fast shifting and ultra-low drag). There is also a soft-rate damper that absorbs engine vibrations, thus protecting the drive train components.

EverTough Self-Adjust Clutch

The EverTough is another example of a self-adjust clutch whose with a longevity and durability-focused design.

With a lower torque rating than the Advantage, the EverTough is suitable for medium-duty vehicles. However, its self-adjust mechanism has been found to eliminate about 13 manual adjustments for every truck.

The EverTough Self-Adjust clutch is designed with a focus on longevity. This is apparent in the premium Eaton damper- a component that reduces drivetrain vibrations. Moreover, there is a stainless steel cam spring that boosts durability and a full-round contamination baffle that prevents debris infiltration

This product also features wider thrust pads and three grease zerks that make it easier to service your truck, thus lowering maintenance downtime.

Easy Pedal Advantage Clutch

The Easy Pedal Advantage Clutch combines the benefits of the previous two clutch types with terrific driveability. Moreover, it features the trademarked Easy Pedal design, which reduces pedal effort by up to 50%- thus enhancing driver ease and comfort.

The Easy Pedal has a torque rating of 950 ft. lbs – 2250 ft. lbs. Therefore, it is suitable for a variety of American trucks.

In addition to driver satisfaction, the Easy Pedal design focuses on longevity and is packed with features to enhance durability. These components include proprietary facing material (for long life), steel-backed bushings and the premium damper (to reduce drivetrain torsional vibrations).

Another beneficial feature is a release bearing that provides improved strength and extra lubrication. There is also a 50,000-mile lube internal for linehaul applications.

Selecting the right clutch for your truck can significantly affect driveability and durability. So, when seeking easy-to-service clutches that last long and require less-frequent maintenance, Eaton is a name you can trust.