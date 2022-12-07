Stafford MSD Superintendent and Board Update

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Education Division will host an informative luncheon spotlighting updates from Stafford MSD with Superintendent, Dr. Robert Bostic and Board President, Manuel Hinojosa. This event will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM at the Fort Bend Chamber. This event is generously sponsored by Linebarger Law Firm, LLP, Jamail & Smith Construction LP, and Kelsey-Seybold Clinic-Sugar Land.

Dr. Bostic and Manuel Hinojosa will provide updates on the campus, leadership, and technology implementations. They will speak on their successes as a district and their vision for the future.

Event registration and sponsorship opportunities are open for Fort Bend Chamber Members. Event Sponsor – $500, includes company logo on event marketing materials and chamber social platforms, invitation for five guests, and recognition during event. The event is $25 for an Individual Member

Reservation and $40 for At-the-Door registration. Individuals can register for this event by clicking here. Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Karem Garcia at 281-566-2163 or karem@fortbendcc.org.

The Education Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Chair, Jim Rice, Rice & Gardner Consultants, Inc. The Education Division’s passion is building awareness and connections between the business sector, community leaders, and education. By keeping its members engaged with current events impacting education on a local and national level; the division’s goal is to create opportunities for individuals to invest in education.