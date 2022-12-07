Public Invited to Unveiling of Gold Star Memorial Monument

The public is invited to join the Sugar Land Legacy Foundation (SLLF) and the City of Sugar Land to unveil the Gold Star Memorial Monument on Wed., Dec. 7, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Sugar Land Memorial Park.

Who: The Sugar Land Legacy Foundation and the City of Sugar Land are honored to unveil the community’s Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Dating back to World War I, the phrase “Gold Star Family,” was established when military families displayed service flags featuring a blue star for every immediate family member serving in the Armed Forces. The star’s color would be changed to gold if the family lost a loved one in the war.

What: The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument was made possible by the Woody Williams Foundation, the Texas Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Committee, and donations from the community. The monument provides a place for Gold Star Families to gather and honor their loved ones, as well as provide a memorial for the community to reflect on the sacrifices that Gold Star families made for our nation’s freedom.

When: Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 4 p.m.

Where: Sugar Land Memorial Park, 15300 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX

Why: On this very significant day, not only will it provide an opportunity to pay homage to Gold Star Family members but to remember and honor the 2,403 Americans who were killed in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii 81 years ago. The legacies of these families will live forever