Impacts of Renewable Resources or Green Energy on Ukraine’s Economy and National Security

The world is in dire need of shifting from nonrenewables to better, clean and green energy. It’s a concern that has seen superpower countries thinking of the current and future benefits of renewable energy. Most countries depend on coal, oil and natural gas, which negatively impact the environment. The sources are quite expensive though damaging to the ecosystem.

In recent years Countries like Ukraine have considered investing in renewable energies to boost their economy and environment. Green energy is a significant product from renewable sources such as wind, solar and water (hydro). The renewable energy debate has increased cohesion between EU countries with businesses, governments and consumers implementing renewable resources to eliminate the climate change disaster.

Current renewable action for EU-Ukraine

The current war situation isn’t graceful to renewable resource plans laid by the European Union –Ukraine Association. The war is expected to have an immense impact on renewables for an unknown timeframe. However, the Country has set out a post-war plan to bolster renewable energy and national security. The measure helps reduce dependency on other Countries like Russia.

Ukraine aims to restructure the country’s infrastructure and build the economy. An estimated $750 billion will see the reconstruction phase accomplished by 2032. An intervention by the EU and World Bank estimates $349 billion of reconstruction on infrastructure and energy resources. It’s believed the war has targeted Ukraine’s energy system and cut crucial supplies to the EU and Ukraine.

However, establishing renewable energy will open new pathways to give Ukraine renewable energy independence. The achievement will also benefit the European Union as they can harness the energy. In the recent past, Ukraine worked to address all environmental issues by implementing green energy transformations to boost the economy.

In 2009 a policy support on sharing renewable generation from various resources such as wind, biomass, solar and hydropower gave a considerable increase from 2% to 11%in 2020. The country sought to increase the target to 25% of the total renewables by 2035. However, the target can only be achieved from huge wind and solar energy investments.

Challenges to address to achieve long-term growth in renewable energy generation

For Ukraine to achieve renewable generation in future. They need to consider and address different issues, though the challenges are war-related. The country needs to check on potential solutions to achieve green energy solutions.

Wind and solar potential areas occupied/contested.

Challenge

Currently, all wind and solar generation areas are occupied or contested by the Russian government. Statistics show high photovoltaic locations like Crimea and Donbas are occupied. Other major offshore regions that offer high winds are already contested. The majority of wind operating zones like Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Dnipro are also occupied, making it difficult to establish the renewable generation process.

Solution.

The only solution to achieving the process is conjuring back the regions and proceeding with the green energy plans.

Ukraine, the EU and all stakeholders should establish a policy and financial network to support renewable energy systems. The cost is relatively high, but it shouldn’t be a setback. An estimated capital of $11.5 billion will help in adding 5 to 10 GW of renewable energy.

Feed-in-tariff/green tariff is the country’s sole support for renewable energy. However, few financial disagreements have erupted since its establishment, but it stands to be a better renewable resource option.

To reach the renewable generation goals, Ukraine will require massive investment, repairing the infrastructure, and upgrading the grid and interconnection. The country has overly exported electricity to Europe, thus creating a strategic bond through green energy.

Conclusion

Rebuilding renewable power in Ukraine will greatly improve the economy and national security. It will help reconstruct the country and establish an international bond with countries relying on energy.