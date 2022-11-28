Remington Range 9mm Ammo – Could It Take Down a Bear?

If you’re carrying a weapon that takes Remington Range 9mm Ammo when hunting, does it have the power to take down a bear? Here we examine the subject.

If you ever find yourself encountering a bear and all you have to defend yourself is a carbine or handgun loaded with Remington Range 9mm cartridges, you probably think you’re in trouble. You may be right, but to provide some clarity on the subject, we’re now going to look a little closer.

Once upon a time old 44 cartridges fired from a revolver were known to be more than enough to take down a grizzly bear. The thing is, modern-day 9mm handguns pack almost as much of a punch as 44s used to, so they might suffice.

The trouble is when a bear begins to consider you as their next meal, it can be exceptionally dangerous and the margin for error might be tight. So, before you head out with just 9mm to protect yourself, it’s probably better to know for sure whether you can take down a bear or not.

So, Can a Remington Range 9mm Kill a Bear?

A bear’s hide can be tough to penetrate and you’ll typically find standard 115-grain full metal jacket (FMJ) rounds going through up to 18 inches. If the shot is made from a favorable angle, then you’ve got a chance of hitting a major organ, although it’s by no means certain.

Generally speaking, if you want to kill a bear with a 9mm, then you simply have to go for the brain, brain stem or one of the major arteries. The former will kill the bear stone dead, whereas when you hit an artery, it will only take around 30 seconds for them to die.

Aim for the Head, Chest or Neck

When attempting to take bear down with Remington Range 9mm rounds, you really need to be aiming for the sweet zone, which is the head, chest or neck. However, don’t get cocky and let the bear get too close thinking that a clean headshot is going to solve all your problems, as it can be harder than you think.

In the heat of the moment, you only have to be off by a small amount and you’ll only injure the bear enough to make it even more mad at you than it already is.

It Is Possible, But Don’t Take the Chance

The truth is that, yes it is possible to take down a big grizzly bear with Remington Range 9mm ammo or other brands, although you don’t want to find yourself in that kind of life-or-death situation if you can avoid it. People have killed bears with a 9mm before, but in every case, it took 3, 4 or even 5 shots to take it down in a defensive situation.

So, if you’re heading out into bear country for a spot of hunting, we encourage you to equip yourself with something that packs a little more punch.

It’s essentially your life you’re risking if you don’t and those big, frightening 700lb beasts can be fast and climbing up a tree ain’t going to save you – as they’re almost as fast going vertical!

Find yourself facing a bear with a 9mm and it’s better than having nothing, but we wouldn’t put money on it, so keep your rifle close and your ammo closer!