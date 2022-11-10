Ways technology can help students with learning difficulties

Students with learning difficulties can face challenges at school when it comes to their academic performance, as well as in their social and emotional development.

Thankfully, technology offers solutions to help students with learning difficulties stay motivated, engaged, and on track with their academic goals and personal growth.

Although students with learning disabilities must overcome many challenges, more educators realize the benefits of including technology to accommodate their needs. Here are some ways technology is transforming learning for such students:

Individualized learning

When it comes to teaching students, one size does not fit all. Many schools are turning to individualized learning plans that allow teachers to work with each student on a tailored study plan.

With these individualized plans, students can move at their own pace to keep up or catch up in whichever subject area needs help most. For instance, Scott Sandell’s daughter was diagnosed with dyslexic disorder at a young age and is the inspiration for his work.

This disorder meant she had trouble reading, spelling, and writing words correctly. Integrating technological methods into her curriculum may be beneficial in such a case.

With technology, you can individualize the learning process by tailoring curriculums to meet each student’s unique needs and ability levels.

Increased accessibility

A common challenge for students with learning difficulties in a traditional classroom setting is the physical distance between them and their peers. When they need to ask a question, they may not be able to get the teacher’s attention or see the board.

With technology, however, it is much more manageable. For example, a student can use an app like FaceTime to connect with their teacher or classmates immediately.

They can also join video chat sessions so that all students are visible to each other on screen at once. These technologies offer a more inclusive environment where all students can access the same material and opportunities.

Greater engagement

Teachers are finding new ways to use technology to create engaging learning environments. One way they do this is by using mobile devices and tablets in the classroom.

These technologies engage students and can allow them to work at their own pace.

They also allow teachers to target the specific needs of individual students, such as those who need extra help with reading or math skills. Educators often achieve this goal through apps that cater to their unique needs.

Increased collaboration

Collaboration and teamwork are some of the most crucial skills students need to develop. This has become more difficult in the modern learning environment, where students are not always working together.

As a result, schools and educational organizations are using new technologies like video conferencing software or online collaboration tools. These tools enable them to bring together groups of learners from different parts of the world or even across town.

Enhanced motivation

The use of technology in the classroom can help students who struggle to stay motivated. In a traditional teaching environment, learning takes place linearly.

Linear learning is where students receive guidance on information, when they need to learn, and how to use it. This method limits student motivation because they cannot choose their learning path or pace.

However, when using an online learning platform, learners have more agency over the content they want and how fast they would like to learn it. They are also allowed to pursue different interests at any time.

Immediate feedback

The use of technology in classrooms has grown exponentially over the past decade, enabling teachers to provide students with personalized feedback. For instance, educators can assign challenging tasks that push students to their limits and monitor their progress.

As a result, students are more engaged in learning and better prepared for future careers. Furthermore, students who struggle with certain aspects of education can develop more vital skill sets.

Digital simulations and models

Simulations and models are becoming more prevalent in the education world. These digital simulations are a way to learn without putting students or the environment at risk.

Simulations help students to see how something will work before they try it, and they can also be used as a teaching tool to illustrate certain concepts. They are also helpful for those who have difficulty understanding abstract concepts such as math or science principles.

With the use of 3D modeling, students can manipulate items on a computer screen, providing them with an easy visual of what is happening. More importantly, it allows students to move objects around so that they understand what is going on before anything is built or done in real life.

Wrapping up

Technology has come a long way over the last few decades and has created new opportunities for people with learning difficulties. The global economy will continue to grow and advance technology at an exponential pace, creating new opportunities.

To stay competitive in the global market, we must continue researching how to use technology to transform learning environments for students with learning difficulties.