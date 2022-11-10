SERGIO V S RANGEL/Shutterstock.com

How to Watch the Qatar World Cup For Free

There’s no doubt that the FIFA World Cup is the most anticipated event of the year. There are plenty of exciting teams to watch this year, and you don’t want to miss out on any of the action from the best footballing countries in the world. The best football players are going to be battling it out for the grand prize: that very famous golden trophy every player dreams of lifting!

There are several different premium live-streaming services you can choose from, but the problem is that these can quickly become very pricey. You’re guaranteed to have high-quality, reliable live streams for every single World Cup match, but those subscription fees can hamper your December plans, especially if you’re just watching the World Cup!

So, why not look into how you can watch the World Cup for free this year? There are two main methods you can use to watch the World Cup for free this year. But, for both of these methods, you will need to use an important cybersecurity tool. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s get started!

Where to Find Free World Cup Live Streams

It might sound surprising, but there are plenty of countries that allow their citizens to watch the World Cup for free through their mainstream sports broadcast. However, these streams can only be accessed when you’re within the country’s borders or in the correct region.

For example, if you want to watch the World Cup using Sky Sports, you need to be within the UK, otherwise, you will be blocked from watching the live stream — this is known as geo-blocking.

Websites will use your IP address to pinpoint your device’s physical location. An IP address is simply a unique string of numbers that is used to identify your device on the internet. Websites use this information to send you targeted marketing and ads — have you ever seen ads for your local grocery store while browsing the web?

That’s right, they use your IP address to find the grocery store closest to you. Keep this in mind for later, we’ll get into how you can change it shortly!

The other method you can use to catch free World Cup live streams is by visiting free sports live streaming sites like USTVGO and 123Sports. These sites are great if you’re looking for a way to watch football for free, but they do have a disclaimer to be aware of.

These live streams are not hosted by the websites. This means that you can’t be sure of what the true source of the live stream is — it could be an unsecured or unlicensed live stream. Many cybercriminals could use this as a tactic to steal your login credentials, personal data, and banking information.

You Will Need a VPN

But that’s where our nifty cybersecurity tool comes in. The tool in question here is a virtual private network, also known as a VPN for short. The main purpose of a VPN is to encrypt your internet connection.

Doing so will prevent anyone else from seeing what you are doing on your device while browsing the web. Not even your ISP or the government can snoop through your data or keep track of your internet history if you’re using a VPN. You need to make sure to suit up with one of these tools before you venture into any free live sports streaming sites — it’s the ultimate tool for privacy and security on the web.

VPNs can also help you to access the legal and legitimate free live streams that are available in specific regions and countries around the world. VPNs allow you to connect to secure global servers in other countries and cities around the world, and in doing so, your real IP address will be masked, and your device will adopt the IP address of the server that you have connected to.

For instance, if you want to tune into the Sky Sports live stream but you’re outside of the UK, you can hook your VPN up to a server in the UK and you’ll be granted access. This is because your device’s virtual location is being changed by the VPN.

How to Find the Perfect Streaming VPN

You can’t just use any VPN on the market though — there are thousands to choose from! It’s especially important to make the right choice in VPN when live streaming the World Cup. The golden rule is that you should never use a free VPN. Premium VPNs might cost a penny or two, but it’s not worth taking any shortcuts in this area.

If you’re using a free VPN, you can expect slower connection speeds, more ads, less security, daily data limits, and fewer global servers to choose from. All of these factors will affect your streaming experience on match day, and you won’t run into any of these problems if you’re using a premium VPN!