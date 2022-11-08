The future is now: why electric cars are so popular

As technological advancements filter into every area of our world today, one of the biggest impacts it’s had is on the automotive industry, in the form of electric cars.

But how are electric cars paving the way into the future, and why are they so vastly popular among drivers today?

Read on to learn how electric vehicles (EVs) work and the reasons for their rising popularity, which include their environmental impact and the different insurance premiums.

How does an electric car work?

Electric cars operate differently depending on the specific type of EV they are. That being said, the main component in an EV is the presence of electric motors that propel the car, which are powered by an electric battery.

This is as an alternative to standard gas cars which operate solely on an engine that runs on gasoline fuel being ignited.

The three types of EVs are hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles and fully electric vehicles.

Hybrid vehicles are appropriately named for the combination of a gas engine and electric battery to propel the car. The battery is small, so it only offers a range of a few extra miles, and the rest of the mileage is from the gas engine.

Plug-in hybrids are also a combination, but the battery is much bigger and provides a higher electric range – around 30 miles on average.

Pure EVs are cars that have no gas engine whatsoever, and run completely on the battery powered electric motors. Depending on the make and model, your car can have a range of between 150 and 400 miles.

What makes electric cars so popular?

There are many reasons as to why electric cars have become a popular choice amongst all types of drivers in today’s world. Some of them are:

A more economical way of driving

One of the reasons EVs are so popular is because they provide a more economical alternative for drivers, even though they have a higher upfront cost.

A main cost for many drivers is that of fuel prices, and this is at its highest for drivers of standard gas cars.

However, EVs have the additional propulsion from electric powered motors, which means that there’s less fuel needing to be burned per mile for all types of EVs – and more fuel-efficiency means cheaper driving.

Then, when it comes to pure EVs you don’t need to pay for any fuel at all, but instead pay for electric charging – which has been shown to be more cost-efficient than gas refuelling on average.

Insurance tailored to your EV

Another reason for EVs’ popularity is the benefits that come with taking out an insurance policy specifically for EVs.

At first glance, EV insurance is likely to be more expensive than your standard gas car insurance. However, there are many aspects of EV insurance which can give drivers advantages in their policies.

For one, EVs are much safer to drive than gas cars, and this means EV drivers are less likely to be involved in an accident. As a result, your insurer could reduce your premium accordingly.

Also, EV insurance can extend to not only your car but also your home charging station, portable chargers in your car, and the cost for any tows to charging stations should you run out of charge.

A more positive impact on the environment

EVs are also heavily known to be more friendly to the environment, due to there being less – and sometimes zero – fuel burned when driving.

As gas is burned in your car it gives off carbon dioxide (CO2), and these emissions are harmful to the earth’s ozone layer.

Therefore, by using an EV that uses electric power as well as gas power – or better yet, electric power solely – you’ll be burning less fuel and produce less CO2 emissions to harm the planet.

As you can clearly see, the future is now when it comes to EVs and their rising popularity. So, make sure you research the next EV you want to purchase, and more importantly, find the best EV insurance provider for you.