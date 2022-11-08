A one-of-a-kind deck pool is no longer a dream – take your pick from four options!

Decorate your pool deck, as it is the perfect addition to house appeal. Go for the slip-resistant option. A custom swimming pool can match the beauty of a decorated and premium pool deck.

If your swimming pool deck goes unmaintained for days, the house’s appeal and value will be affected. Most homeowners hold on to the traditional pool deck with cracks and other related issues. It presents a challenge if improving the appeal of the house and decking becomes your central concern.

There are multiple design options when choosing a decorative pool deck in concrete. The choice is limitless. Your choice of deck should blend with the surrounding outdoor interiors and environment; it should complement your house’s design and add to the beauty of the swimming pool, replicating materials such as brick, stone, or even slate. The options that you can explore are:

Stamp concrete deck

The most popular choice when discussing decorative concrete pool decks is getting a stamp concrete deck. The primary reason for its popularity is the wide range of impressions, colors, and pattern options. And another reason why it has become trendy is that it is a similar alternative to a price per material such as limestone, slate, and brick.

Stencil pool deck

It is also a wise option where the pool deck is created out of stencils. It is an alternative to the stamped concrete pool deck. Professionals can outline stone and brick patterns into freshly made concrete. You can easily ask a professional to create the look of stone, bricks, slate, or even tile.

Mechanical finish pool decks

Another way to add to the luxury of a swimming pool is to make a mechanically treated pool deck in plain or multi-color options. Professionals can cut patterns into the swimming pool decks and add elements such as grounding, etching, or polishing. Safety is the primary concern with a pool deck, so often; homeowners opt for sandblasted or concrete options for the slip resident texture.

Avoid picking natural stone for resurfacing

Most individuals desire the look of natural stone because they believe it is the only means to give the pool deck a wild and magical appearance. Remember that is nothing but a mistake. The mistake will cost you a lot of money if you consider adding value to your property. Completely resurfacing the concrete with polymer-modified options is a means to upgrade the appearance of the old concrete path at a fraction of the price. You may pick from a vast range of patterns and colors and get the appearance of natural stone without using the natural stone.

In all these aspects, you need the help of Capital Deck and Stair Waterproofing offering pool deck repairs who know how to lay concrete, pick the best options that will provide a natural yet authentic appeal, and maintain your pool deck efficiently. If you are looking for ideal concrete resurfacing, you must get in touch with professionals who know how to shield away from these mistakes and provide you with the best services.