Loose door handles can compromise the security of your home – fix it today!

Many homeowners face a common problem: their door handle is too tight or loose. The most common causes are that when someone adjusts the grip, it pops out of place, or if they have used a lubricant on it, it becomes “gummy” and loosens over time.

If the handle is too loose, it is necessary to re-tighten it every time. However, if the door handle is getting stuck, you should re-lubricate your door handle. Also, if the handles or hinges are loose, the adjustment will be more effortless.

Why Door Handles Get Loose Overtime?

First, you should understand how a door handle is put together. The actual handle is in the center, while the two hinges are on either side. When your doorknob moves, it pushes down on both hinges. If there is too much pressure on the hinges, then it can cause the handle to be loose. Other factors can contribute to losing door handles or hinges, including:

One of your door hinges may need to be put in properly, causing it to move at times.

A new coat of paint on the door can prevent the screw from staying in place.

Entry handles made from wood and metal are more likely to loosen than those with plastic parts.

A lubricant oil or graphite spray can help loosen handles or door hinges by helping keep them from moving. However, if your door handle is too tight, you may need a professional Chicago locksmith to adjust it.

How to Fix Loose Door Handles?

Now that you know what caused your door handles and hinges to become too loose, it’s time to determine how to fix them. If the door handle is too loose, you need to tighten it back. Follow these easy steps to pull the open door handles:

You will need to remove the doorknob by unscrewing it and removing the screws. After removing the screws, pull off both hinges with a pry bar or flathead screwdriver. This step is optional but can make it easier to tighten your loose door handle by removing more available parts.

You can tighten the hinges by using a screwdriver to put them in and out of the holes and screw them back into place. After screwing in, use the pry bar or flat head to push both ends of the hinge together until they are flush with each other.

At this point, re-screw both door handles back onto their hinges with screws. Once all these steps are completed, test your door handle for tightness to ensure it fits correctly.

To Sum Up!

To ensure that your door handles and hinges are secure, it’s essential to pay attention to what your doorknob is doing when you push it. If you can see the movement of your hinge when you make the handle, then replace the screws in their place and tighten them properly.