Katy ISD’s Partners in Education Launches Annual Food for Families Campaign

Give to Katy ISD families this season

Katy ISD’s Partners in Education invites the community to bring hope to families in need this holiday season. The organization’s biannual Food for Families campaign allows the community to bring joy into the homes of students and their families. Katy ISD campuses identify students for the program while Partners in Education collects community and corporate donations. Grocery gift cards and a a note of support from the Katy ISD community are then delivered to each student by a campus staff member. Last year, Food for Families raised and distributed $52,000. Since its inception in 2002, this initiative has raised over $393,320 and assisted more than 7,871 Katy ISD families.