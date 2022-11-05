Harmony Science Academy – Houston Plants Legacy Tree

The famous poet Joyce Kilmer once wrote, “I think that I shall never see. A poem lovely as a tree.” Besides their beauty, trees serve a high purpose, especially in urban communities. The office of Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle is teaming up with Harmony Science Academy – Houston to plant a Legacy Tree. This is part of the Commissioner’s Legacy Trees Project which works to preserve the historic trees of Texas and promotes the regional and global benefits of trees. On November 2, 2022, a tree was planted on the campus Harmony Science Academy – Houston.

“It is my pleasure to gift Harmony Science Academy with a seedling of a historical Texas legacy tree with hope that this legacy tree becomes a symbol of growing friendship with all of the Precinct 4 residents and that this legacy tree adds to the natural beauty of the Harmony Science Academy campus,” Jack Cagle, Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner.

For more information on the Legacy Trees Program visit https://www.hcp4.net/legacytrees/.

Enrollment for Harmony Public Schools begins November 1, 2022. For more information go to harmonytx.org/apply