What Happens If AC Is Not Serviced?

Maintaining your AC unit regularly is essential, especially in Houston. Neglecting to maintain your air conditioning can lead to inefficiency, higher energy bills, more breakdowns, and a shorter unit life expectancy.

You may think you are saving money by skipping maintenance appointments or forgetting about maintenance. After all, if it is working, why worry about fixing it? However, AC service is critical to ensuring your air conditioner runs its best year-round.

Many companies offer Houston AC repair and maintenance to keep your AC unit from suffering various problems.

Problems That Can Arise from Not Servicing Your AC

Even if your unit seems to be functioning fine, you may run into significant repair issues without servicing it twice yearly.

AC Wear and Tear

Every day, your AC unit is subjected to wear and tear. Over time, the components in your air conditioner wear out, which decreases its performance. You must seek maintenance if you notice it is not running efficiently to prevent further wear and tear. This is also far less expensive than allowing it to break down.

AC Leakage

When the drain hole or hose becomes clogged or blocked, the seals on the unit are no longer tight, or if the condenser pump malfunctions, you may wind up with messy leaks. It takes the expertise of trained HVAC technicians to perform regular maintenance to prevent these problems from happening.

Disturbingly Loud Noises

While air conditioning units make some noise, it is mostly quiet and ambient. A faint hum is usual. However, if you hear loud sounds you have never heard before, something is not correct. Maintaining your air conditioner at proper intervals can reduce the chances of your unit making screeching, grinding, thumping, and other loud sounds.

Blowing Hot Air

Inside your Houston home, you should feel comfortable and cool. It is a nightmare to feel hot and sweaty while sitting in your home. The cold air will stop blowing if you do not maintain your air conditioning system correctly. It may be blowing air through the vents but not reaching your desired temperature. House Pro Energy Solutions can ensure that with our maintenance, you do not have to suffer in your home on intensely hot days.

Frequent and Expensive Repairs

By paying for your HVAC maintenance now, you avoid more expensive costs down the road. Skipping these maintenance service appointments will lead to the need for Houston AC repair. Your AC is an investment for your home and must be taken care of regularly. Spending on maintenance prevents more extensive repair fees in the future.

Additionally, it keeps your AC unit running well for its entire lifespan. Air conditioning units last ten years, but without proper maintenance, you may need to replace them sooner.

Higher Energy Costs

Another factor that will cost more by neglecting to service your air conditioning system is your energy bill. With the rising energy costs, you want to do everything you can to minimize these expenses. When your air conditioner is well-maintained, it will have no trouble cooling your home and conserving energy, even on Houston’s hottest days.

If your AC is not well maintained, it has to work harder to reach the cool temperatures you want. This makes your electric bills higher. There are many reasons why your AC may need to be fixed. Calling a professional Houston HVAC repair company will ensure you get the problem you’re experiencing corrected in the quickest and most efficient way.

Call the Experts for Your HVAC Maintenance

If it has been a while since your last HVAC service, give AC experts a call to schedule an appointment. We recommend scheduling maintenance twice per year.

Routine inspections allow expert technicians to detect issues before they become major ones. You never want to let your AC system run for an entire year without receiving the service it needs. If you do, serious issues could develop.

HVAC specialists can make sure to get your air conditioner working correctly again. They offer complete HVAC repair services through their licensed technicians, all backed with years of experience in AC repairs and replacements. By contacting them today, you’ll get your Houston HVAC system serviced right!