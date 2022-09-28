Special Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission Meeting on Selection of a New Executive Director

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will hold a special meeting on selection of a new executive director to lead the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). TPWD opened applications in April for a successor to retiring Executive Director Carter Smith.

The search committee has completed the recruiting and interview process and will present its findings and recommendations to the full Commission for consideration.

What: Special Meeting of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission

When: 10 a.m. (CST) Wed., October 5, 2022

Where: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Commission Hearing Room

4200 Smith School Road

Austin, TX 78744

A live audio stream will be available on the TPWD website.