Katy ISD Hosts Operations Job Fair

Looking to work for the #1 school district in the Greater Houston Area? You’re invited to attend the Katy ISD Operations Job Fair on October 5! The District is looking to fill positions in the Nutrition & Food Services, Maintenance & Operations and Transportation departments.

Interested candidates should complete an application at www.katyisd.org before attending the job fair. Hard copy resumes are recommended for attendees, as well as preparation for onsite interviews.

“During this job fair, there will be a variety of positions available for bus drivers, kitchen workers, custodians, groundskeepers and general maintenance, among others,” said Ted Vierling, Katy ISD Chief Operations Officer. “Our Katy ISD support staff play an important role in the education of the District’s 92,000+ students, as they ensure our facilities and campuses are safe and supportive learning environments. We look forward to welcoming new members to the Katy ISD family,” added Vierling.

Benefits include competitive salaries, health insurance options and flexible hours for full and part-time positions.

What: Katy ISD Operations Job Fair

Where: Morton Ranch High School

21000 Franz Road

Katy, TX 77449

When: Wednesday, October 5, 2022

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Contact: Maria Corrales-DiPetta, General Manager of Media Relations

281-396-2298