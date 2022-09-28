Katy ISD Board of Trustees to Launch Listening Circle tour

This fall, the Katy ISD Board of Trustees will be launching a Listening Circle tour

The goal of this initiative is to partner with parents and community members to identify state-level legislative priorities that would benefit the students of Katy ISD, and individuals who would be interested in advocating alongside Trustees to influence state policy impacting our students and schools.

Four (4) Board Listening Circles have been scheduled for this fall. The dates include October 19 & 26, and November 2 & 9. Each Circle will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at various locations across the District.

Beginning this week, parents and community members will receive a Board Listening Circle “interest” survey. Individuals interested in participating in one of the Board Listening Circles are encouraged to complete this survey. The survey will be sent by K12 Insight to parents and community members with email addresses on file with the school district.

Space is limited at each Circle, though every effort will be made to accommodate parents and community members interested in participating in a future Circle.