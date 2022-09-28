Buckner Retirement Services Ranked #9 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services™ in 2022

Faith-based senior living communities like Parkway Place offer employees a mission through service.

Great Place to Work® ranked Buckner Retirement Services as the #9 small and medium-sized senior living and care employer on the 2022 Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services ™ national list. Texas-based Buckner Retirement Services operates Parkway Place in the Energy Corridor.

In addition to Buckner Villas, Buckner senior living communities include Buckner Villas in Austin, Baptist Retirement Community in San Angelo, Calder Woods in Beaumont, Buckner Westminster Place in Longview, and Ventana by Buckner in Dallas.

The Best Workplaces in Aging Services award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 140,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the aging services industry. In that survey, 84% of Buckner Retirement Services’ employees said Buckner is a great place to work. This number is 27% higher than the average U.S. company.

“As a faith-based, nonprofit senior living provider, Buckner offers associates a mission they can believe in,” said Brian Robbins, vice president and COO of Buckner Retirement Services. “There is no greater purpose than serving others – that includes our organizational commitment to caring for associates as they care for residents in Buckner communities.”

Based on this year’s survey results, 91% of Buckner employees state their work has special meaning and is “not just a job,” 87% are proud to tell others where they work, and 86% feel they make a difference by working at a Buckner senior living community.

“We listen, we respond, and we share,” said Robbins. “We continue to work diligently to create a workforce strategy that starts with recruitment. From day one, we invest in associates and listen to them.”

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

“The Best Workplaces in Aging Services have a lot to be proud of,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “They stepped up to support the well-being of their employees hard at work caring for high-risk populations at unprecedented levels throughout the pandemic. Congratulations to these great workplaces for their dedication to strong company cultures.”