Sen. Cruz Leads Amicus Briefs to Protect Religious Liberty

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joined by colleagues in both chambers, led an amicus brief to stand up for the religious liberty of our Navy SEALS given the erosion of their First Amendment rights from vaccine mandates. Additionally, Sen. Cruz led 38 of his Senate and House colleagues in challenging President Biden’s illegal vaccine mandate on federal employees.

Regarding these efforts, Sen. Cruz said:

“Forcing employees to choose between their COVID vaccination and their job is wrong. The Biden administration is actively, egregiously undermining our national security and our First Amendment rights through these mandates. My colleagues and I refuse to stand idly by as religious liberty is threatened. I am proud to be on the front lines of the fight to protect the rights guaranteed by our Constitution.”

Sen. Cruz has continually fought for religious and healthcare freedom. He:

The full text of the Navy SEAL vaccine mandate amicus brief can be found here .