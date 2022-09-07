Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2022 is Planet Earth & You.
The Three-Part Path of Regeneration
Sunday, October 30, 6 p.m. central, online
These days we have all experienced consequences of the climate crisis on top of dealing with challenges of day to day living. How can the resulting big changes and projects that we undertake inform a larger regenerative shift? Join Amanda Tullos, CEO & Founder of GreeNexus Consulting, to learn about her quest to move the needle toward a more regenerative relationship between people, place, and planet. Amanda will discuss the 3 commonalities that she has seen in her work as a sustainability consultant. Her company’s work on commercial facilities such schools and office buildings, has helped to push the built environment toward a more intentional infrastructure of change. What wisdom can be gleaned from the process of creating a greener built environment? … and how can this help you during times of transformation? Join Amanda to consider how you can move toward a regenerative relationship with the planet, and your place in it. Time for interactive discussion with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-three-part-path-of-regeneration-tickets-412422034407. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.