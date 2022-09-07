CALENDAR – SEPTEMBER 2022

KATY

WHAT: Autumn Acres

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

WHERE: Gerald D. Young Facility

5825 Katy Hockley Cut Off Rd., Katy TX

DESCRIPTION: Holiday shopping is underway! Get a head start on all of your Fall and Christmas shopping and décor needs with tons of unique, handcrafted items you won’t find anywhere else. Admission $5.00 and free parking

For more information: homefortheholidaysgiftmarket@yahoo.com

WHAT: Paws Fest

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Alamo Theater Parking Lot

2707 Commercial Center Blvd., Ste K-100, Katy, TX 77494

DESCRIPTION: This dog-centric festival features multiple activities and engaging experiences for both humans and pups to enjoy. Dock Dogs, the premier even attraction, is also returning this year with more high-flying canine action. For more information: …..

WHAT: Heart of Katy Craft Market

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WHERE: Katy High School

6331 Hwy Blvd, Katy, TX

DESCRIPTION: Join us for the Semi-Annual Heart of Katy Craft Market. This event is free with over 100 vendors and a concession stand. All proceeds to straight back to Katy Bengal Brigade and Cheerleaders.

WHAT Katy Market Day

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 16 – Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

WHERE: 5717 Ave B & 2nd Street, Katy, TX 77493

DESCRIPTION: Antique Shows and Faires

For more information: Katy Market Day, 5717 Ave. B & 2nd Street, Katy, TX 77493

WHAT: Freedom 5K Fun Run

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, 8 a.m. – Noon

WHERE: No Label Brewing Company

5351 1st Street, Katy, TX

DESCRIPTION: Freedom 5K Fun Run is sponsored by MAD FOR VETS which works extensively in the Veteran community, organizing events to raise funds to support local Veteran focused organizations. Entry fee: $35.00

For more information: No Label Brewing Company, 5351 1st Street, Katy, TX, (281) 693-7545

WHAT: LaCenterra Farmers Market

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 25, 4-8 p.m.

WHERE: LaCenterra

23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, TX

For more information: LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, (281) 395-5533

WHAT: Chicken Foot Dominoes

WHERE: Fussell Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX

WHEN: Sept. 12, 2022, 9:30 a.m.

DESCRIPTION: Chicken Foot is an easy to learn, social dominoes games that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

For more information: Fussel Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX 77493, (281) 391-4837

WHAT: Body Boogie

WHERE: Fussell Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX

WHEN: Sept. 12, 2022, 10 a.m.

For more information: Fussel Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX 77493, (281) 391-4837

WHAT: Mexican Train Dominoes

WHERE: Fussell Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX

WHEN: Sept. 8, 2022, 11 a.m.

DESCRIPTION: Mexican Train dominoes is a fun game that is quick to learn. Players work to make chains and keep their score as low as possible.

For more information: Fussel Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX 77493, (281) 391-4837

WHAT: Afternoon Games

WHERE: Fussell Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX

WHEN: Sept. 12, 2022, 12:30 p.m.

DESCRIPTION: Got a game you love, but nowhere to play? Come on down! Some of the games you might find at the center are 8 Card Rummy, Bid Euchre, Canasta, Hand and Foot, Pinochle, and Rummikub.

For more information: Fussel Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX 77493, (281) 391-4837

WHAT: Hand and Foot Card Game

WHERE: Fussell Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX

WHEN: Sept. 9, 2022, 2 p.m.

WHEN: Sept. 12, noon

DESCRIPTION: Hand and Foot is a popular variation from rummy type card game of Canasta. It allows players a chance to socialize and have a great time.

For more information: Fussel Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX 77493, (281) 391-4837

WHAT: Art & Painting

WHERE: Fussell Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX

WHEN: Sept. 13, 2022

For more information: Fussel Senior Center

5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX 77493 (281) 391-4837