CALENDAR – SEPTEMBER 2022

KATY
WHAT: Autumn Acres
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
WHERE: Gerald D. Young Facility
5825 Katy Hockley Cut Off Rd., Katy TX
DESCRIPTION: Holiday shopping is underway! Get a head start on all of your Fall and Christmas shopping and décor needs with tons of unique, handcrafted items you won’t find anywhere else. Admission $5.00 and free parking
For more information: homefortheholidaysgiftmarket@yahoo.com
WHAT: Paws Fest
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE: Alamo Theater Parking Lot
2707 Commercial Center Blvd., Ste K-100, Katy, TX 77494
DESCRIPTION: This dog-centric festival features multiple activities and engaging experiences for both humans and pups to enjoy. Dock Dogs, the premier even attraction, is also returning this year with more high-flying canine action. For more information: …..
WHAT: Heart of Katy Craft Market
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
WHERE: Katy High School
6331 Hwy Blvd, Katy, TX
DESCRIPTION: Join us for the Semi-Annual Heart of Katy Craft Market. This event is free with over 100 vendors and a concession stand. All proceeds to straight back to Katy Bengal Brigade and Cheerleaders.
WHAT Katy Market Day
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 16 – Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022
WHERE: 5717 Ave B & 2nd Street, Katy, TX 77493
DESCRIPTION: Antique Shows and Faires
For more information: Katy Market Day, 5717 Ave. B & 2nd Street, Katy, TX 77493
WHAT: Freedom 5K Fun Run
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, 8 a.m. – Noon
WHERE: No Label Brewing Company
5351 1st Street, Katy, TX
DESCRIPTION: Freedom 5K Fun Run is sponsored by MAD FOR VETS which works extensively in the Veteran community, organizing events to raise funds to support local Veteran focused organizations. Entry fee: $35.00
For more information: No Label Brewing Company, 5351 1st Street, Katy, TX, (281) 693-7545
WHAT: LaCenterra Farmers Market
WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 25, 4-8 p.m.
WHERE: LaCenterra
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, TX
For more information: LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, (281) 395-5533
WHAT: Chicken Foot Dominoes
WHERE: Fussell Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX
WHEN: Sept. 12, 2022, 9:30 a.m.
DESCRIPTION: Chicken Foot is an easy to learn, social dominoes games that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.
For more information: Fussel Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX 77493, (281) 391-4837
WHAT: Body Boogie
WHERE: Fussell Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX
WHEN: Sept. 12, 2022, 10 a.m.
For more information: Fussel Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX 77493, (281) 391-4837
WHAT: Mexican Train Dominoes
WHERE: Fussell Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX
WHEN: Sept. 8, 2022, 11 a.m.
DESCRIPTION: Mexican Train dominoes is a fun game that is quick to learn. Players work to make chains and keep their score as low as possible.
For more information: Fussel Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX 77493, (281) 391-4837
WHAT: Afternoon Games
WHERE: Fussell Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX
WHEN: Sept. 12, 2022, 12:30 p.m.
DESCRIPTION: Got a game you love, but nowhere to play? Come on down! Some of the games you might find at the center are 8 Card Rummy, Bid Euchre, Canasta, Hand and Foot, Pinochle, and Rummikub.
For more information: Fussel Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX 77493, (281) 391-4837
WHAT: Hand and Foot Card Game
WHERE: Fussell Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX
WHEN: Sept. 9, 2022, 2 p.m.
WHEN: Sept. 12, noon
DESCRIPTION: Hand and Foot is a popular variation from rummy type card game of Canasta. It allows players a chance to socialize and have a great time.
For more information: Fussel Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX 77493, (281) 391-4837
WHAT: Art & Painting
WHERE: Fussell Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX
WHEN: Sept. 13, 2022
For more information: Fussel Senior Center
5370 E. Fifth St., Katy, TX 77493 (281) 391-4837