Libraries To Close In Observance Of Fair Day

All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries — which includes the Cinco Ranch Branch, the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch, and the Mission Bend Branch — will be closed Friday, September 23, in observance of Fort Bend County Fair Day. Regular library hours will resume on Saturday, September 24.

Your online library is always open at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us for searching the catalog, renewing books or placing holds, streaming movies or music, downloading e-books, or using the research databases.

For additional information, contact the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.