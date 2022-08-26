Network Nites & Bites: Blockchain & Crypto Happy Hour!

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Fort Bend Future initiative invites you to join us for the Blockchain & Crypto Happy Hour on Thursday, September 8th from 5:30 – 8:00 PM at Sugar Creek on the Lake. This event is generously sponsored by BITWALLET and Madison Marquette. Learn about the cryptocurrency revolution and the science behind blockchain as you connect and network with other enthusiasts with the same interest.

The Texas Blockchain Council is an industry association with more than 65 member companies that seeks to make Texas the jurisdiction of choice for blockchain innovation. Jim Flint is responsible for the successful advertising and marketing of the Texas Blockchain Summit. Jim helped to establish the Executive Bitcoin Mining Committee that delivers direct insight into ERCOT initiatives and activities across the state for Bitcoin miners and their constituents.

Opening remarks and welcoming of attendees, as they are informed on the topics and discussions ranging from Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, NFTs for consumers, MDx NFT Marketplace Initiates for Energy, and what it all means to the state of Texas. From 6:30 – 7:30 PM, A panel discussion will be held by Phil Snyder with University of Houston, John Perrone with BITWALLET, and Jim Flint with the Texas Blockchain Council

There will be networking, and complimentary food and libations throughout the event.