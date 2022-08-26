Plane Amazing! Lone Star Flight Museum Sets Plans for a Fantastic Fall Season

Events, exhibits and lots of holiday fun are set for the next several months at the Lone Star Flight Museum. From exhibits highlighting our country’s history to new and visiting aircraft and programs for kids, the museum has a flight plan of fun for the entire family

Labor Day Fun at LSFM – Mon., Sept. 5

Girls In Aviation Day – Sat., Sept. 24

Bird’s Eye View Exhibit Opening – Fri., Sept. 30

5 th Annual Hangar Bash – Sat., Oct. 15

Halloween In the Hangar – , Oct. 22

Jet Setters Ball – Fundraising event – Sat., Nov. 12

Stearman Santa Flight Plan! Saturdays – Dec. 10 and 17

Monthly: Plane of the Month

Labor Day Fun and Free Hot Dogs at LSFM – Sat., Sept. 5

Say farewell to a #PlaneAmazing summer with a Labor Day celebration full of aviation fun for everyone!

$10 admission for everyone and

Free hot dog meal & drink for visitors – while supplies last

Plus, enjoy plane tours, flight simulators, eggstranaut and

Pilot Experience in the Mooney Hangar.

Gift Shop Hanger Sale – Overstock and lots of great

– Overstock and lots of great museum merch will be on clearance with deep discounts to clear the shelves.

$10 off museum memberships

Girls In Aviation Day presented by Cher & John Floyd! – Sat., Sept. 24 – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

International Girls In Aviation Day will be celebrated at the Lone Star Flight Museum as 200 girls ages 10-17 will enjoy a day of STEM and aviation inspiration. Plane tours, career fair booths, visiting aircraft and a very special lunch with female leaders in the aviation industry. The special programming and experiences designed to inspire girls toward careers in STEM and aviation is also supported by Women in Aviation International-Houston Chapter.

Bird’s Eye View Exhibit – Sept. 30, 2022–Jan. 29, 2023

Throughout history, humans have sought to better understand the Earth by viewing it from above. From hot air balloons, to aircraft, to spacecraft, aerial observation has allowed people to more deeply connect with the world around them. This exhibit will follow the history and evolution of aerial photography and the aircraft and equipment that continues to expand the view from above.

5 th Annual Hangar Bash – Gone Country! – Sat., Oct. 15 – 5 – 10 p.m.

It’s Hangar Bash time! This year we are celebrating FIVE YEARS of Beer, Planes & BBQ. Same great food and drinks…just five times the fun. Award-winning BBQ from Lone Star Cowboy Cookers, craft beer from Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Southern Star Brewing Co. and more. Plus wine and whiskey tasting and other flavorful finds throughout our hangars And live music from Hard Luck Revival.

Funds raised from Hangar Bash help us create wonder and excitement for STEM and aviation through educational field trips, visitor experiences, community events and more! BUY TICKETS NOW!

Halloween In the Hangar – Sat., Oct. 22 – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

It’s a Fright Plan for fun! This Halloween, have a spooky good time among incredible aircraft. Kids 12 and under in costume get free admission all day!

Kids can trick or treat at each plane and take part in some fun Halloween crafts and activities.

Jet Setters Ball – Fundraising event – Sat., Nov. 12

The Lone Star Flight Museum, with support from Houston’s philanthropic community led by the James C. and Teresa K. Day Foundation will celebrate the golden age of travel and the jet-setter heyday of the 1960s.

The celebration will be held at the Lone Star Flight Museum at Ellington Airport. Guests will enjoy an amazing evening among some of the most iconic aircraft to support Houston’s interactive flight museum.

Stearman Santa Flight Plan! Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17

HO HO HO from our hangars! Santa’s giving his reindeer a break before the big night and borrowing our PT-17 Stearman for some Houston visits! See St. Nick taxi on our ramp, followed by photos, crafts and more!

10:30 a.m. – Santa arrives in our PT-17 Stearman

10:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Visit with Santa, storytime with Mrs. Claus, holiday crafts

Plane of the Month!

Every month, the Lone Star Flight Museum will welcome new and visiting aircraft giving visitors a chance to see a new plane at the museum every month, all year long. For September, October, November and December we will feature the following planes:

Sept. Arrivals…

“Nikita” N1G (modified Smith DSA-1C)- DSA-1 was a single seat, single-engine sport aircraft marketed as a home build aircraft.

Welcome Back to….

The Hawker Hurricane – a British single-seat fighter aircraft that was designed and built primarily for service with the Royal Air Force (RAF).

Supermarine Spitfire – a British single-seat fighter aircraft that was used by the Royal Air Force and other Allied countries before, during, and after World War II.

We look forward to seeing you at the museum. These programs and events, along with more than two dozen aircraft, flight simulators, the Flight Academy exhibit, The Heritage Gallery and the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame are all included with a general admission ticket with the exception of Hangar Bash. Warbird rides are also sold separately.