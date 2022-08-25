The next steps in your social work career

Due to the overstressed nature of services, there is a high demand for social workers, necessitating the recruitment of enthusiastic, forward-thinking graduates. Learn what you need to do to get into this difficult but rewarding profession. As a social worker, you will work with a diverse clientele that includes children, adults, the elderly, families, and people with disabilities, addictions, learning disabilities and mental health issues in a variety of settings, such as local governments, healthcare or the voluntary and private sectors.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts 11% employment growth for social workers between now and 2028, far outpacing the economy’s overall growth rate of 5%. This anticipated growth is partly due to the ongoing demand for social workers who specialize in working with children and families. Furthermore, the expansion of healthcare facilities across the country has increased the demand for social workers to assist aging populations, mental health patients and substance abuse patients.

Social workers learn to stay calm and build relationships with people in sometimes stressful situations, to quickly understand new circumstances — which may include legal and financial information — and to help people live as happy a life as possible. If you genuinely want to understand social or emotional disadvantage, discrimination, poverty and trauma and make a difference, this could be the career for you.

Social workers make a difference in many areas of society. They are used by individual and family services, local and state governments and healthcare services. By connecting people with resources and social services, social workers make a difference in people’s lives. They provide mental health services, prevent substance abuse, protect children and families and work in crises. At the very least, social workers must have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college. However, employers frequently prefer social workers with master’s degrees. A master’s degree is required for all clinical social workers. Continue reading to learn how to become a social worker, including the advantages of licensing and certification.

Getting your foot in the door

Career objectives determine the path of a prospective social worker. Some specialties require a license as well as an advanced degree. Some states require school social workers to have a Master’s degree in Social Work, a license and a National Association of Social Workers certification. We will now look at some of the skills and qualifications you can gain and how they can help you.

Bachelor’s degree

Graduates with a bachelor’s degree in social work are prepared for jobs as mental health assistants, rehabilitation caseworkers, family service workers and caseworkers. This four-year program educates students in social work, case management, human behavior theory, psychology and sociology as well as legal and ethical standards. Core classes provide a general education in social work. Students can also choose electives or concentrations in addiction and children and families. Through field experiences and labs, candidates receive hands-on training and learn from working professionals. To graduate, most bachelor’s degrees require 120 credits, which includes major coursework and elective education courses.

Internship

Social workers must complete an internship as part of their social work education. Internships or practicums at the undergraduate level may include placements in social service organizations, schools or government agencies. Master’s level social work students complete a more extensive internship within their specialty area. Internships provide social work students with hands-on experience in the field. In addition, they learn from experienced social workers while working toward their social work license.

Master’s degree

An MSW is required for many social work careers. Students pursuing a social work master’s program gain advanced training in their field. Many programs allow students to specialize in areas such as macro social work or clinical social work. It takes two years to obtain an MSW. Prospective students should consider tuition costs and online courses when researching MSW programs. After completing their degree, graduates can apply for a clinical social worker license.

To begin your career as a licensed social worker, you must first obtain a social work license in your state after completing the educational and examination requirements. Licensing requirements ensure that social workers meet specific needs and are qualified under key standards. As each state has its own certification and licensing system, you should research the particular requirements for the state where you intend to work.

To renew and maintain your social worker license, you must complete continuing education units according to your jurisdiction’s requirements. State requirements differ. Some require social workers to achieve a certain number of hours of continuing education each year. In contrast, others require the completion of specific courses.

You can start working once you have obtained the necessary state license. Social workers have various career options and can work in multiple settings and roles. Your passions, interests and skills should guide your chosen career path.

Final thoughts

If you want to work in a field that empowers communities, promotes social development and cohesion, and helps people improve or overcome adversity, you should consider becoming a social worker. Social work offers a variety of rewarding but challenging career paths as well as opportunities to explore various specializations that align with your interests, skills and professional goals.

Consider the various responsibilities that social workers have. All social workers provide specialized care, assisting individual patients in overcoming a specific challenge or obstacle in their lives. On a larger scale, social workers may implement large-scale organizational change. Typical day-to-day social work duties include identifying, evaluating and addressing client needs in individual, group and community settings. Client care frequently entails assisting people in coping with everyday challenges. Many social workers collaborate with mental health specialists such as counsellors and psychologists. If this sounds like something you are passionate about, then perhaps this is your career path.