Getting Ready for the New School Year

By: Tom Behrens

Katy ISD Board of Education met on Monday, July 25, to review and discuss the new 2022-2023 school year.

Recognition of new administrators:

Ashley Pierce, Principal, Bryant Elementary School; Kelly Stroud, Principal, McRoberts Elementary School: Kaye Williams, Principal, Cinco Ranch High School

New Katy ISD police officers; Jimel Kenon, Stockdick Junior High School, and Juan Flores, Cinco Ranch High School

The meeting was then open to comments from the community. The presentations are limited to 3 minutes, and the Board cannot comment:

Raises

Gay, equal rights agenda, political tolerance, and representation

A formal review process on books that should or should not be in school libraries

A review of school safety in the classrooms and campuses

Updates:

Christopher Smith, Katy ISD chief financial officer gave a projected budget update for the 2022-2023.

Fund balance as of September 1, 2022 is $393,925,932.00. Revenue from Property taxes, other local revenues, state program revenue, and federal program revenues results in a balance of $1,183,984,965.00.

Expenditures, which include payroll costs, purchased and contract services, supplies and materials, other operating expenses, debt payments and capital outlay total $1,199,720,834.00.

Fund balance for August 31, 2023, is $376,166,540.00

Discuss and consider possible future Voter Approved Tax Rate Election. (VATRE), publication of the Notice of Public Meeting to discuss the Budget and Proposed Tax Rate and consider Board approval of a resolution to designate an Officer to calculate tax rates. The District’s total tax rate for 2021-2022 school year is $1.3517 per $100 value.

Approval:

Discuss and consider Board approval of Amendment Two to the Stewart Builders, Inc. contract related to the renovations and addition at Schmalz Elementary School. The renovations include the addition of six prekindergarten classrooms, six academic specialty classrooms, one support staff suite and the revamp of the existing school interior. The existing portables will be removed from the campus and replaced by additional green space and the new addition, which will house the new classrooms.

Other items discussed was approval of the prevailing wage rate schedule. It was mentioned in the presentation on the budget, that there is a built-in 2 percent raise in the coming school year. Discuss Discipline Management Plan and Student Code of Conduct for the 2022-2023 school year.

Discuss and consider Board approval of the 2022-2023 District Professional Development Plan and review the State Board for Educator Certification (SBEC) Clearinghouse.

Discuss and consider Board approval of a delegate and alternate delegate to the 2022 Texas Association of School Boards Delegate Assembly.

Consent

Consider Board approval of the plat for Hutsell Elementary School.

Consider Board approval of a blanket electrical easement to CenterPoint Energy Houston. Electric, LLC associated with the construction of Elementary School #45. The school will be part of a Junior High School, High School complex constructed just east of Katy-Hockley Road and Longenbaugh.

Consider Board approval of the contract for the chiller replacements at Stanley Elementary and Sundown Elementary.

Consider Board approval of a Reimbursement Agreement with Harris County.

Consider Board approval of the Memorandum of Understanding for Operation of a Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program (JJAEP) with Fort Bend County.

Consider Board approval of the Memorandum of Understanding for Operation of a Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program (JJAEP) with Harris County.

The meeting was adjourned.