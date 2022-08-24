Where Can I Go and Teach English if I have a TESOL Certificate?

If you crave for places on the globe where you can give English classes having a TESOL certificate, you’re reading the right thing! TESOL jobs are variable, and one can find them in a wide range of different countries, together with regions where local residents mostly speak English. And what is marvelous about TESOL is the fact that it prepares you for a teaching career in your native place or in a faraway locations!

There are lots of programs and options in courses you have choice from, although most likely you’ll want to choose a program consisting of not less than 100 learning hours (like our 120-Hour Profi Course). This type of educational programs containing a hundred plus class hours will train and adapt you on your path to reaching your goals in teaching career!

What to do to get a TESOL certificate?

The easiest and most attractive mean to be certified is studying the program online.

In the process of researching the way of gaining TESOL qualification, you’ll possibly disclose that most requirements demand a bachelor’s degree, but you can analyze the organization you select in regards to their unique eligibility specifications. Moreover, depending on the result you want, it might help to do an extra research to determine if these TEFL, TESL or TESOL are suitable variants for you.

In that case, it is crucial to figure out what differs TESOL and TEFL certificates from each other before you sign up for any of them. A TEFL document is mainly for giving classes of English language in the places where English is not originally spoken, meanwhile a TESOL certificate is more suitable variant for those who is about giving English lessons in both non-original and/or originally English speaking lands.

In the situation when you suppose to have a longer path in English teaching, and probably wish to become a teacher in your motherland before or after teaching in foreign land, a TESOL certificate is the best preference ever. Think about a TESOL certification program with highly-qualified tutors, awesome reviews, and resources available to help you gain a teacher’s post after you finish the course up.

What countries accept TESOL?

The good news is that this TESOL document is accepted in many countries around our big planet! And what is even better that TESOL certificate doesn’t run out, and you’ll have a chance to be the world’s explorer as a teacher of English language till you stay adventurer and feel passion for teaching! Here are the list of 8 countries where one can be a teacher having a TESOL certificate.

Canada

Having a TESOL certificate you can give English classes around the whole world, but primarily in the particular countries where English is an original language. Canada is one of such countries, where you’re offered great opportunities from being a teacher’s assistant to being a private tutor. The majority of working places require having minimum of teaching experience in a candidate’s CV, but it is not always a strict demand.

French is the second official language of this country, so you might have a marvelous opportunity to teach both English and French in such charming places as Quebec City and Montreal! From Toronto to Vancouver, Canada is not only a good and convenient place to teach, but a magnificent place to live.

China

For a long time, people who hold TESOL and TEFL certificates have been drawn to this country, because of its multiple choice of jobs for teachers that are often rather well-paid, also due to its exclusive culture, style of life and not very high cost of living. You can be a teacher in marvelous Beijing or Shanghai cities, or decide in favor of rural towns or countryside.

The point is that you’ll have a great choice of teaching jobs, as English language teachers are in high demand! Don’t hurry to apply and choose the position which is the most suitable for you.

Japan

Having this TESOL document a person can be sure about being experienced and confident, which definitely will help you to show yourself in this country! As in China, there is a wide range of teaching possibilities for those who hold TESOL certificate. Originally English-speaking teachers are sought after, and having this position, you can take lessons of Japanese language for free!

South Korea

If you’re worried about the size of your paycheck as a TESOL certified educator, you shouldn’t afraid of anything! In South Korea they accept TESOL certificate and, moreover, provide competitive payoff. Income often includes other profits like free accommodation!

Spain

This country can be named one of the most fascinating places where TESOL certificates are accepted! It’s easy to find a TESOL job in Spain, no matter if it’s a large city like Madrid and Barcelona, or a small town like Salamanca or Andalucia.

You don’t need any additional scientific proof to your TESOL certificate to have a position, but at the same time you might need to have a labor permit to work legally in the European Union. You should know about Spanish lifestyle peculiarities such as tapas and mid-afternoon siestas!

Thailand

Wonderful natural views, unusual and tasty cuisine, and hospitable culture make Thailand a perfect choice for TESOL job searchers! Huge advantages as low cost of living and great exchange rate, will make your life and teaching work in this country worth and you’ll forget about long flight you had getting there!

If you don’t consider yourself qualified enough in teaching and just begin your career path, you will manage to find a job quickly and quite easily. If you have a great desire to travel around the world and use your TESOL certificate, Thailand (and the following land we are going to describe) would be a perfect place to start your journey.

Taiwan

Taiwan will soon be one of the best locations for English teachers. It’s known for high standards of life, great public transport system, variety of jobs (which you are much more guaranteed if you are qualified and certified in TESOL system), and lots of interesting variants how to spend your free time! It’s also a great place to learn Chinese and develop your career plans and goals.

Vietnam

Today Vietnam is developing rapidly and becoming more and more liberal. That’s why there’s a high demand for qualified English tutors and it has become an attractive destination for a TESOL certificate holders. That’s almost the easiest country in terms of regulations and requests. You don’t have to be an original speaker to teach here. There are no strict limitations regarding foreigners. If you doubt, you can ask your recruiting agency to help. All kinds of educational establishments feel the need of TEFL teachers. You can go through it from home. And move only when the employer confirms your hiring. However, it’s easier to find a job on the spot.

Get ready to start TESOL jobs abroad!

You’re full of passion, inspiration and ready to begin your exciting teaching adventure. Possibilities are redundant – TESOL jobs are global and vast, make you feel free to be a teacher and either work from home, or work and travel worldwide! Get your certificate and change future here.

It doesn’t matter whether you’ve already had a TESOL certificate, or are still playing a waiting game thinking about what type of certificate to choose, you are now aware of how many possibilities (and future chances) this document can give you.

Whatever countries, cities, or courses you choose, know, you are making a better world and society and help to make it peaceful.