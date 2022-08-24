VelSEOity Discuss Stolen OnlyFans Content and How to Fix It

If you post your images online, there is a chance that they will get stolen.

Copyright infringement has become rampant online because of how easy it is.

There are those who don’t know anything about copyright and think that because the image has been shared online, they can take it and use it.

It is even more serious when there are companies using stolen content and using it for their commercial purposes – some use them to sell their own products and services.

VelSEOity.com is a reputation management company that will help you remove Stolen OnlyFans content from the web. They can deal with your stolen content issue and help you make the OnlyFans leaks we see regularly less problematic. They helped hundreds of OnlyFans creators remove content from other websites and take back control of their own material as the copyright holder. They’ve helped us with the article below and if you need help you should contact them about stolen OnlyFans content removal.

How to Tell that a Picture has Been Stolen

You have a couple of ways of keeping an eye out for stolen content or photos used without permission. Some of the ways are more proactive compared to others.

Doing a Reverse Search for Stolen OnlyFans Images

If you think that there is someone stealing your photos, you can do a reverse image search and see if there are places using unauthorized copies of your images. If you post a lot of images online, it is a good idea to do the reverse image search regularly.

There are many services you can do to do this. The most popular option out there is Google Images. You should also check out TinEye because it is a good tool. You have a lot of options for conducting mobile reverse image searches in order to protect your images.

You can choose to upload the stolen content on Google Image search or past the link that you have shared online. You should always make sure that the image URL is ending in JPG and not the URL.

Using an Online Monitoring Service

If you have shared a lot of images online, you can get a service that monitors the use of your photos online. Pixsy is the most common service in this category and comes with a free plan that lets you protect up to 500 photos from becoming stolen OnlyFans content.

The company is going to help in image monitoring and also recouping any lost income as a result of the stolen OnlyFans images. You will have to be ready to pay a service fee that can be up to 50% of what they have secured for you.

Preventing Stolen Only Fans Images

Before you hunt down stolen OnlyFans content, there are some steps you can take to make it a little harder for people to steal your items in the first place. If you aren’t proactive before the theft, it becomes challenging to prove ownership.

Registering Your Images to Prevent Stolen Content

There are many ways of registering images to prove you own them and prevent them from being stolen. If you have to go head-to-head with the thief, there is no easier way of proving ownership than through the United States Copyright Office. This limits the chance of stolen OnlyFans videos and images.

How to register your images

Lenstag is popularly known for helping people recover stolen photography gear, which allows photographers to register their lenses and cameras on the site to prove ownership. They also have image protection services for photos.

Watermarking Your Only Fans Images

Many people don’t like watermarks because they are an eyesore, but they can help in deterring potential photo stealers before they steal. Using a small watermark is not the best option because it can be easily cropped out. Consider where you place the watermark so it covers your image. You can use image-editing software like Photoshop to add watermarks and limit the chance for stolen OnlyFans content.

If your worry is images being stolen from your personal site as an OnlyFans creator but you don’t want to compromise the image quality, then the best option is a subtler watermark.

The goal here is to make the watermark very hard to remove.

Cropping Part of the Image Before it Becomes Stolen OnlyFans Content

If you want to prove to anyone in the future that you own the original photo, you can crop out a small portion of the photo before publishing. This is going to help you prove originality using continuity.

Dealing With Stolen OnlyFans Content Theft

One option that many people see as the best when it comes to online theft is litigation. This is a hard process to go through especially if you are not familiar with it. It is not cheap to hire a lawyer and it can be frustrating to pay someone to do something that might not amount to anything. There are some who have spent a lot of time and money on litigation and then discovered that the company they are suing went out of business. Some will choose to pay for the photo they stole and not the attorney fees.

Option 1: Reaching out to the Company or Individual First

There are times when it is better to reach out to the website owner first instead of dealing with litigation directly when you notice the theft. Most of the websites online usually have some sort of contact information that you can use. Some of them have a “Contact Us” page where you can reach out to the website owners. The first thing you should do is contact them and then ask them to remove your stolen content and also other images they have taken and used on their website without permission from the owners.

It is best to wait for their response. There are some who will make it easier to reach out to them and you won’t get a reply for them. If you do this and they don’t respond, the next step is looking up their contact information from the domain whois database. If you go to their website and you can’t find their contact information, then it is a good idea to look at their domain and see the owner. This makes it easy for you to know who owns the website and how you can reach them.

When you check the page and see they have not provided contact information or they are not responding, it is because they don’t want anyone contacting them. If they are making it hard to contact them, the next option is creating a DMCA takedown request. If the search engine approves a DMCA takedown notice, the site is going to be penalized by the search engine. There is also the chance of the site being removed from the search engine completely, which is most likely going to hurt the company and they will learn a lesson. This is a huge blow for websites that rely on search engines for their traffic. Stolen content can make other people money at your expense – dont’ let it.

Option 2: Using DMCA Takedown Notice to Remove Stolen OnlyFans Content

DMCA notices are going to help you a lot. It involves initiating a request through the search engines, which in most cases is Google. This is because it is the leading search website. When you visit a page on Google, you are going to see legal removal requests. When you go through the information, you are going to get to this page, which has been created for takedown requests for stolen OnlyFans content.

You will then have to fill out the information before submitting it. Your work is done, Google is going to handle the rest. In a couple of weeks, you will receive the decision on your request.

If you have OnlyFans content featured on a website, you need to ensure you have filled out the form properly and provided Google with all necessary information. You need to do the same with other search companies like Yahoo, Bing, and those that have such forms to remove your own content from the infringing website.

Option 3: Litigation Around Stolen Contentfor OnlyFans Creators

As an OnlyFans creator you do the above two things and you don’t succeed, the final option is litigation. There are rare cases where you have to choose litigation as the first option. If for example, a big company has commited copyright infringement and stolen OnlyFans content and then used it in a big advertising campaign, it is not a good idea to start with a DMCA takedown request or contact the company. The first thing you should do is find and hire a good lawyer. If the company is large and with a lot of funds, all OnlyFans creators are going to get paid for the damage and you can easily recover litigation costs. If it is a small company or individual who has taken you stolen content, then it is better to go with option one or option two.

Begin with the first option before moving to the second one. This is going to make things easier for you. You have to look at how much each of the options can cost you.

The process can be challenging, but you can improve your chances of success through the above tips. Protect your work as an OnlyFans content creator before they get stolen and use the above tips if you realize someone or a company has stolen content belonging to you.

As an OnlyFans creator you want to ensure that people aren’t sharing what’s yours online and causing you the opportunity to earn money from OnlyFans or other websites. Paying subscribers won’t pay your fee and the pirated content will cause you notable damage as an OnlyFans content creator.

The only option is the above for OnlyFans content creators. Afterall, this is your intellectual property and people who steal content are stealing your copyrighted material. An OnlyFans account can be a very profitable thing, so make sure that you’re making the most of it and ensuring you’re the copyright holder of all the material you create.

If you need help with your stolen content then contact VelSEOity for expert advice