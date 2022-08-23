Spikers Engage District 19-6A Action

By Terry Carter

As District 19-6A volleyball kicks-off this week, it’s clear the league race will be a battle for each team. All squads have claimed some key tournament wins that could make the eventual playoff race a 4-6 team bonanza.

Tompkins (12-1) enters district play as the clear favorite. The Lady Falcons include a roster of preseason standouts, including outside hitters and exceptional setting and back row play. Tompkins defeated Seven Lakes, 25-12, 25-18 in tournament play on Aug. 12.

According to MaxPreps, the Lady Falcons have only lost to Clear Springs (3-2), and only Ridge Point, Cy Ranch, Clear Springs and Bridgeland have taken a set or more from Tompkins’ powerhouse lineup.

Tompkins will host Katy (8-11) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the 19-6A opener for both teams. The Lady Tigers have on 4-of-5 recent matches after dropping five in a row.

In terms of total wins, Paetow (12-5) may matchup up with Tompkins. The team has lost to Cy-Fair, Bellville, Klein, Travis and Manvel. But the Lady Panthers also have also won 7-of-their-last-8 matches although some of those teams may not be 6A powers. Paetow opens league play on Tuesday at Morton Ranch (6-11).