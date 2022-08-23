Spikers Engage District 19-6A Action

By Terry Carter
As District 19-6A volleyball kicks-off this week, it’s clear the league race will be a battle for each team. All squads have claimed some key tournament wins that could make the eventual playoff race a 4-6 team bonanza.
- Tompkins (12-1) enters district play as the clear favorite. The Lady Falcons include a roster of preseason standouts, including outside hitters and exceptional setting and back row play. Tompkins defeated Seven Lakes, 25-12, 25-18 in tournament play on Aug. 12.
According to MaxPreps, the Lady Falcons have only lost to Clear Springs (3-2), and only Ridge Point, Cy Ranch, Clear Springs and Bridgeland have taken a set or more from Tompkins’ powerhouse lineup.
Tompkins will host Katy (8-11) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the 19-6A opener for both teams. The Lady Tigers have on 4-of-5 recent matches after dropping five in a row.
- In terms of total wins, Paetow (12-5) may matchup up with Tompkins. The team has lost to Cy-Fair, Bellville, Klein, Travis and Manvel. But the Lady Panthers also have also won 7-of-their-last-8 matches although some of those teams may not be 6A powers. Paetow opens league play on Tuesday at Morton Ranch (6-11).
- It is worth noting at this point that Jordan (8-7) sits squarely in the middle of the pack for non-district records. However Jordan attracted attention by taking defending 6A state champion Brandeis to three sets at the Katy ISD/Cy-Fair ISD Varsity Tournament recently. New to 6A volleyball, Jordan players won the opening set, 25-19 before Brandeis rallied 26-24 and 25-22 to in 2-1. Tompkins played Brandeis in the same tournament and lost in two sets, 25-23, 25-16. Perhaps that is significant in the district schedule yet to unfold.
- Jordan is scheduled to meet Mayde Creek (8-10) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on the Lady Rams’ court. Mayde Creek rolled to a 7-2 mark this weekend, which on the Lady Rams the Silver Bracket title in the Aldine ISD Big Mac Attack Varsity Volleyball Tournament. Mayde Creek coach Bill Herbert said his team did not drop a set in three matches on Saturday as teamwork and skills improve.
- Cinco Ranch (8-4) is off to a quality start with solid play. The Lady Cougars’ only defeats have come to formidable 6A teams The Woodlands, 3-0; Bridgeland, 3-0; New Braunfels Canyon, 2-1; and Cy Ranch, 2-0. Cinco Ranch appears to be a significant player in district play and the hunter for a postseason pass.
- Taylor (8-8) will host Cinco Ranch on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Based on early results, the Lady Mustangs will need to upgrade its victories to chase down a playoff spot this season in this talented, crowded, 9-team district.
- Finally Morton Ranch rounds out the 19-6A spikers and dynamos. The Lady Mavericks will be tested tonight in a 5:30 p.m. home match against Paetow, which has not played the toughest non-district schedule among Katy ISD squads. The winner here definitely improves its chances of earning a top-4 finish when District 19-6A action concludes in late October.