Jordan Cross Country Team Thriving Early

By Terry Carter

The Jordan Warriors wasted no time imposing their will to win in cross country this fall.

On Aug. 12, the Jordan girls convincingly won the Pearland Dawson Alumni Classic 2022 at Dawson High School. Led by senior Ximena Lopez (1st/12:45.10), the Warriors placed four girls in the top 10 to finished first as a team with 32 points. Cy Woods (63) and Dawson (79) placed second and third.

Lopez won by more than 30 seconds in the varsity girls’ 2-mile race. Jordan freshman Isabella Castillo (4th/13:22.30) and junior Addison Sutton (6th/13:35.40), as well as freshman Lilah Katz (10th/13:53.40) and junior Beatriz Laepple (11th/13:54.50) rounded out a solid team effort, according to results submitted by Jordan girls’ head cross country/track coach Kymberlee Trnka reported.

Fellow Warriors Keira Kaunisto (14th/14:06.60) and Isabela Ramos (16th/14:09.20) proved the Jordan varsity girls came to run hard.

At the same Dawson Alumni Classic, the Jordan boys’ varsity team finished third with 72 points to finish behind Tomball Memorial (43) and La Porte (51). Senior Warrior Jacob Wyman (3rd/10:59.50) was 1-of-3 runners to finish under 11 minutes on the boys’ 2-mile course. Jordan teammate Andres Merizalde (12th/11:30.00) also helped lead the way.

On Friday at the Klein Oak Steeple Race in Tomball, the Jordan girls took third place as Lopez (11:43.25) finished sixth. Again the Jordan girls finished as a group to finish their top-5 runners among the top 21 finishers in the girls’ varsity, 3,000-meter race.

Ramos (17th/12:39.47), Laepple (18th/12:43.15), Sutton (19th/12:45.74) and Katz (21st/12:47.91) ran close as a unit, which is preferred in cross country. The Seven Lakes’ girls placed seventh in this event on Friday with 189 points. The Lady Spartans’ top finisher was Emma Zeng (13:07.18).

In the boys’ 3,000-meter race, Jordan’s Wyman (10:27.58) finished 14th. He powered the Warriors to sixth place as a team with 146 points.

This coming Friday, the Jordan cross country teams will run at Cy Falls in the Kevin Napier Falls Invitational (5K). Start time is expected to be 8:45 a.m.