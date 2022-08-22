How to Build a Career in Education

Do you want to build a lifelong career in the field of education? There are many opportunities in the 2020s as teacher shortages have led to higher pay, better benefits, and generous retirement plans. However, there are some essential components to developing a successful career path in the field, which usually begins with getting a student-teaching position. Plenty of future classroom instructors gain valuable experience by doing online tutoring.

Eventually, you’ll need to pass one or more certification exams before obtaining a license in the state where you live and work. During the first years on the job, many teaching professionals refinance their college loans to gain a measure of financial stability. After gaining experience, most working educators decide to specialize in a niche that they find rewarding, like special ed or science. Here are details about how to put your teaching career on the fast track and survive the first lean years on the job.

Refinance College Loans

For so many new teachers, it’s a struggle to make ends meet during the first part of a career. Salaries for first-year educators are not high, and many find the need to take second jobs or put in long hours of overtime. However, one solution to the financial crunch is refinancing student loans. It’s a fact that a lot of teaching professionals have been paying on several student loans. Often, they completed not only four-year college programs but also earned master’s degrees as well.

That means there are plenty of educators who need to find a way to take control of their monthly budgets and refinance all their education debt into a single loan that comes with one payment, one interest rate, and one contract. The move is a wise way to save money every month, and the application process is a simple online affair. When teachers refinance student loans with NaviRefi, they gain financial breathing room that can get them through their first years on the job.

Do Online Tutoring

The sector of education in the next decade will look different than the traditional landscape. Taking an online job as a tutor is an ideal way to develop some of the core skills that will serve you well later on. Plus, most tutors earn decent pay and can use the job as a way to fill out resumes. Try to work for a US-based company that offers flexible hours and has a good reputation. Don’t be afraid to ask questions during the hiring process and read the fine print on contracts.

Specialize

Most teachers eventually come to a point in their careers when they wish to specialize. The choices are numerous and include special education, elementary grades, subject areas like math or science, adult learners, and remedial courses for students who need extra help. Specializing is an ideal way to up your earning potential, particularly if you select an area where there’s a chronic shortage, like special education or calculus. Keep in mind that specialists typically need to take additional certification tests that can include extra coursework, training, and on-the-job teaching hours. While the effort expended to gain a specialist’s certification can cost time and money, it’s almost always worth the struggle in terms of job satisfaction and higher lifelong earning potential.