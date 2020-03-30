How is Education Shaping in the New Decade

Modern education can be partially attributed to the great strides we made moving forward in the last couple of centuries. Education has unequivocally been the catalyst for widespread knowledge, progress, and innovation. Each modern revolution has significantly benefited from individuals who held relevant academic qualifications.

For a long time, nonetheless, the education process has had its own fair share of downsides. First and foremost, education has remained quite rigid and linear for most learners. In the sense that most of us have a defined path in which we can and do advance academically.

Furthermore, the process of learning has also been substantially passive. We are accustomed to an instructor walking into the room and merely disseminating the relevant content on the subject. Learners, on the other hand, are forced to absorb as much information as they can with minimal to little participation in the process.

Education experts have undoubtedly seen the disconnect that lies in the system. It follows then that they are creating more effective policies to achieve the objectives of education more productively. Nowadays, educators clearly see that the traditional model of education is not as perfect as previously thought of.

It is, therefore, no surprise that education has started to merge with different yet related sectors to improve its practicality. At the turn of this decade, we have been witnessing technology and entertainment incorporated in the classroom. The aim remains to impart knowledge to all learners successfully. In this article, we will look at the various ways the education will change in the decade.

More Class Engagement

As mentioned above, the traditional approach focused on the instructors delivering the information as the students listen to them. This model might have been useful in the early days. After all, most people who attended school back then had the expected aptitude for such a method of learning, and almost no one could afford personal classes.

In this age that boasts of different helpful services that allow one to write my paper or edit the work in no time, the focus of educators is shifting to the learners’ engagement in the learning process to make them complete the tasks with joy and interest.

The educational experts have come up with an approach known as immersive learning. This strategy seeks to draw the learners closer to the learning process. It employs several different approaches:

Integrating simulations and models in the classroom. Concepts taught in class are presented tangibly and vividly, which appeals to different learners. More students are then able to relate to the subjects. Thus, they can participate in the learning process more actively.

Arts in the classroom. Asking students to demonstrate some of the concepts in artistic forms allows them to present their ideas in creative, intuitive ways. Since the learners have the liberty to run free with their imagination, they take more part in the learning process.

Quizzes and debates. These are usually meant to shake up the students’ engagement. As they engage in discussions with other students, they can refine their understanding of the pertinent subjects. Quizzes, on the other hand, are ideal for stimulating participation since the learners can earn rewards.

Inclusive Learning

This approach seeks to deviate from the one-size-fits-all model. Studies have shown over the years that suitable learning methods differ from one individual to the other. It follows then that an effective education system has to integrate the diversity of needs and backgrounds.

As such, learning institutions are adopting different strategies for teaching to ensure that all learners are considered. Besides the traditional lecture approach, institutions are looking to include:

Visual learning. This arguably appeals to students who are inclined to learn from what they see.

Encouraging thinking beyond the confines of what is taught in class. This allows learners to learn how to think critically.

Instructors are also fostering supportive relationships with their learners based on their specific needs.

Individualized Learning

As we have already mentioned, each learner has their own pace of acquiring knowledge. Personalized learning looks to address the needs of each student individually. Instructors evaluate their learners’ strengths and weaknesses to determine the right method of learning. This ensures that each student can meet their academic goals at the end of the day easier and more comfortably.

Furthermore, together with inclusive learning, personalized learning ensures that all learners feel valued in the process. Each one of them has an equal chance to learn and possibly make significant contributions to society.

Summing Up

The education industry is arguably undergoing a revolution nowadays. There is enough reason to remain optimistic in the progressive shifts that we are anticipating in the learning methods that will meet the students’ needs better and allow them to study more comfortably and effectively.