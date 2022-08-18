Tips to Redefine Your Contemporary Jewelry

When it comes to fashion, nothing is constant except change. What is in style today may be out of trend tomorrow. The same can be said about jewelry. Trends may come and go, but one thing remains the same: gemstones are always in style.

Gemstones have been used in jewelry for centuries, and their popularity is only increasing. Here are some tips on how to use gemstones to redefine your contemporary jewelry:

Add a Pop of Color with Gemstone Earrings

If you’re looking to make a statement, opt for a pair of colorful Gemstone Earrings. For a more subtle look, choose a pair of earrings with smaller gemstones.

Create a Focal Point with A Gemstone Necklace

For a more understated look, opt for a necklace with small gemstones. If you’re looking to make a statement, choose a necklace with large gemstones.

Mix and Match Different Colors

This can be done by pairing different colored gemstones together, or by using a single color in multiple shades.

Use Gemstones as Clasps

If you’re looking for a unique way to close your jewelry, try using a gemstone as a clasp.

Get Creative with Settings

There are a variety of ways to set gemstones in jewelry, so get creative and experiment with different settings. But remember that a square-cut diamond can be best set in a square setting and so on.

Consider the placement of the stone. If you wear your jewelry every day, place the stone closer to the center of the ring. If you only wear it occasionally, place it near the edge of the band.

Gemstones are a great way to update your jewelry collection. By following these tips, you can easily incorporate gemstones into your contemporary jewelry and create a unique and stylish look.