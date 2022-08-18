Texas A&M-Kingsville Holds Summer Commencement

Texas A&M University-Kingsville students walked the stage Friday, Aug. 5, during Summer Commencement at the Steinke Physical Education Center. There were 274 prospective graduates that received degrees in two ceremonies.
Students from the College of Arts and Sciences and the Frank H. Dotterweich College of Engineering received their degrees at the 10 a.m. ceremony, followed by the Dick and Mary Lewis Kleberg College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the College of Business Administration and the College of Education and Human Performance at 3 p.m.
Of the graduates, 129 received bachelor’s degrees, 138 received master’s degrees and seven received doctoral degrees.
Student commencement speakers included Rylan Sue Emerson, a double major in political science and history with a minor in international studies from Corpus Christi; and Amberly Lynne Zaragoza, an animal science major from San Antonio.
About Rylan Sue Emerson
Born in Corpus Christi, Rylan Sue Emerson pursued a double major in political science and history with a minor in international studies. Outside of class, Emerson was a sister of Theta Phi Alpha Women’s Fraternity, in which she served as a recruitment chair. In addition, she was a member of Phi Kappa Phi, Pi Sigma Alpha, Golden Key, and Alpha Lambda Delta, among others. In the spring of 2021, Emerson received the Anne Armstrong Fellowship Scholarship, which enabled her to intern for Texas Senator Judith Zaffirini. She is most known for being Dr. Nirmal Goswami’s supplemental instructor and the political science tutor at the Pathways Academic Assistance Center. During July, Emerson was studying the political landscape of South Africa on a study abroad trip with Goswami and other students. Passionate about international politics and law, she has moved to San Antonio to pursue a master’s degree at University of Texas at San Antonio. This fall, Emerson will be studying political science, focusing on international affairs. In the future, she hopes to earn both a law degree and a Ph.D. before working as a political analyst.
About Amberly Lynne Zaragoza
Amberly Lynne Zaragoza was born and raised in San Antonio. Her parents are Ruben and Margaret Zaragoza. She received two associate degrees from Northwest Vista Community College before transferring to Texas A&M University-Kingsville. She is an animal science major who completed her bachelor’s with a 4.0 grade point average. Zaragoza will pursue her master’s degree in plant and soil science at Texas A&M-Kingsville this fall. She is the recipient of the Transfer Excellence Scholarship, Robbin Jackson and Harold Hufford Memorial Animal Science Scholarship, Bill and Judy Colston Honors Scholarship and will be receiving the NSF-CREST grant for her master’s degree. She is part of many organizations and clubs such as Student Association for Fire Ecology and Restoration and the TAMUK Soil Judging Team. She is also a part of Greek Life and wears the letters of Alpha Sigma Alpha: Theta Kappa Chapter proudly. She is a member of many honor societies including the Greek honor society, Order of Omega. She competed in the calf scramble and national and regional soil judging competitions. She represented the university’s Rodeo Team as the 2021 Homecoming Queen. Zaragoza takes on many leadership roles on campus which include being a Javelina Pack Leader, Tutor, Mentor and Student Ambassador for the university, Honors College and the Dick and Mary Lewis College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. She represents the university on a variety of social media and printed ads, including three billboards. She has spoken at campus events such as the “With You, Without Limits” campaign.
TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY – KINGSVILLE
PROSPECTIVE GRADUATE LIST
SUMMER COMMENCEMENT 2022
TEXAS GRADUATES
SUMMER 2022
ALICE
Bachelor of Arts
Melisa Kay Diaz
Bachelor of Business Administration
Denise L. Garcia
Bachelor of Science
Katherine Angeline Cavazos
Amanda L. Guerrero
Zackariah Rey Zertuche
Master of Business Administration
Desiree Canchola
Master of Music
Valerie Marie Perez
Master of Science
Miranda J. Zapata
Master of Social Work
Marina Gonzalez
AUSTIN
Bachelor of Science
Athziri Ximena Rojas
Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering
Christina Michelle Williams
Master of Business Administration
Haleigh Jayde Doetschman
Marcia Elizabeth Ramirez
Eric Michael Sandoz
BANQUETE
Master of Science
Roberto Alejandro Martinez
BISHOP
Bachelor of Science
Jesus Donato Garza
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Sara LeeAnn Cavazos
Doctor of Education
Jennifer G. Trice
Master of Science
Sarah Jaramillo
Anna Yaredy Mares-Melendez
Master of Social Work
Hunter Michael Hays
BLOOMINGTON
Master of Business Administration
Maddy Myria Zendejas
BROWNSVILLE
Bachelor of Business Administration
Leonardo Diaz
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Erik Antonio Zamora
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Ignacio Naranjo
Master of Business Administration
Kaitlin Arlene Velasquez
BRYAN
Bachelor of Science
Montrevion Damericus Flowers
Master of Business Administration
Jasmine Stephanie Carino
CARRIZO SPRINGS
Bachelor of Business Administration
Denzel C. Washington
COLLEGE STATION
Bachelor of Arts
Sidney Claire Gallagher
Austin Martin Munoz
Master of Business Administration
Alexandra Dayle Burum
Sriarchala Geerwani Mutyala
Master of Science
Jesse Exum
COLUMBUS
Bachelor of Science
Winston James Broussard
CONVERSE
Master of Education
Michael Bryant Salazar
COOLIDGE
Master of Business Administration
Britney Yvonne Connally
CORPUS CHRISTI
Bachelor of Arts
Rylan Sue Emerson
Bachelor of Science
Jessica Renee Alejos
Ashley Renne Alonso
De’Casha Leke McNary
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Jaclyn Marie Benavides
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Amber Marie Saldivar
Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Charles Henry Foster
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Hunter Bryan Balbin
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Ernest Isaac Flores
Master of Business Administration
David Joshua England
Master of Education
Daniel James Locher
Master of Music
Felix Daniel Hernandez
Ryan Patrick Sanders
Maria Virginia Vela-Hernandez
Master of Science
Agustin Andres Bernier-Vega
Candace Marie Diegel
Veronica Anne Fisher
Kristan Marie Gomez
Brennen Gage Horton
Kurtis Michael Kuypers
Yatziry Liliana Martinez
Marina Krystalle Munoz
CRYSTAL CITY
Master of Business Administration
Longxiang Kuang
DALLAS
Bachelor of Arts
Sammy Lee Brooks
Master of Business Administration
David Christopher Bell
DONNA
Bachelor of Science
Julio Ray Delgado
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Audrey Marie Cantu
DRISCOLL
Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering
Julian Jose Garcia
EAGLE PASS
Bachelor of Science
Olivia Ann Jaimez
Linda Talamantes
Master of Music
Martin Ivan Padilla
EDCOUCH
Master of Education
Rebecca E. Cabrera
Master of Science
Veronica Lynn Garcia
EDINBURG
Bachelor of Arts
Michael Andrew Arguelles
Bachelor of Science
Yesenia Cortez
Kristal Renee Cuevas
Master of Science
Cora Elisa Espinoza
Master of Science in Human Sciences
Iliana I. Hinojosa
Master of Social Work
Kathleen Zamora
EL PASO
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Khaled M H Alkandari
FALCON HEIGHTS
Bachelor of Science
Jose Manuel Hernandez
FALFURRIAS
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Jaime Alberto Rosas
FRISCO
Master of Business Administration
Trisha Sharma
GATESVILLE
Bachelor of Arts
Matthew Ryan Weaver
GEORGE WEST
Bachelor of Arts
Esmeralda Lee Lopez
GOLIAD
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Maria Roxanne Morris
HARLINGEN
Bachelor of Science
Ayshia Elle Hernandez
Master of Science
Brock Allen Boykin
Danielle Marie Ochoa
HEBBRONVILLE
Bachelor of Arts
Julie Ann Garcia
Bachelor of Science
Reagan Rene Casas
Jose Alberto Renteria
HIDALGO
Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Eric Ivan Garcia
Master of Business Administration
Aimee Carolina Flores
Master of Science in Human Sciences
Mayra Sofia Olivares
HOUSTON
Bachelor of Science
Erial Jhinae Hawkins
Julius Elijah Wilson
Master of Science
Dhaval Ramesh Patel
Cristian Adrian Rivas
KARNES CITY
Bachelor of Arts
Madison Allaree Cragg-Shular
KATY
Master of Business Administration
Sara Mathew
KINGSBURY
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Cayden Wayne Shelnutt Baker
KINGSVILLE
Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences
Janice Marie Garza
Bachelor of Arts
Ava Lauren Garza
Roman Jakob Limas
Bachelor of Business Administration
Gavriela Grace Cruz
Bachelor of Science
Solomon Abdelfattah
Jesus Arrellano
Reina De La Paz
Ivan Delgadillo
Brenda Lee Deluna
Mauro Andres Garza
Sergio Daniel Marin
Linda Williams
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Sasha Amarely Arias
Jordan Mary Faith Lewis
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Jennifer Renee Acuna
Daryl Wayne Owens
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Nawaf S H S Alazemi
Doctor of Philosophy
Mohamed Abouelmakarem Mohamed Mekky Elansary
Master of Business Administration
Alexis Acosta
Tai Jabriel Aguilar
Brianna L. Barrera
Malerie Ann Gomez
Luis Albert Resendez
Soniya Sajan
Master of Education
Diana Melissa Oliveira
Master of Science
Abdullah Salman T Alomran
Richel O. Carlus
Martin Chavez
Rubie Matilde Contreras
Suresh Babu Gadiparthi
Sara Carmela Garza
Sai Avinash Reddy Konda
Victoria K. Longoria
Emily Lane Morin
Juan Carlos Roman Perez
Siddarth Shivayogi Motagi
Ramya Sree Nakka
Olatunji Hakeem Ogunbanjo
Master of Social Work
Imani Janae Moore
Melissa Piedra
LA FERIA
Bachelor of Science
Ashley Marie Benavides
Krystal Ann Cruz
LA PRYOR
Bachelor of Science
Keshawn Miguel Paul
LAREDO
Bachelor of Arts
Jacqueline Danielle Zamora
Bachelor of Science
James Nicandro Villarreal
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Andrea Angelica Lugo
Anthony Brian Santos
Kimberly Marie Tanguma
Doctor of Education
Cynthia Angelica Gallardo
LORENA
Master of Business Administration
Johnathon Robert Harper
LOZANO
Bachelor of Music
Emily Munoz
MATHIS
Master of Science
Marina Lee Hernandez
MCALLEN
Master of Arts
Amy Lee Wong
Master of Business Administration
Elizabeth Marie Huerta
Master of Education
Perla Ramos Perez
Master of Science
Elaina Michelle Bauman
MERCEDES
Bachelor of Science
Ashley A. Cavazos
Master of Business Administration
Ryan Anthony Riojas
Master of Education
Rosamaria Silva
MIDLAND
Doctor of Education
Soraima Judith Pirela Primera
MIRANDO CITY
Bachelor of Business Administration
Kassidy Alaida Ruiz
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Kindsey Michele Perez
MISSION
Bachelor of Business Administration
Janett Lynn Flores
Bachelor of Science
Karina Castillo
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
April Marie Cerda
Wendy Donaji Rodriguez
Master of Business Administration
Michelle Torres
MOUNTAIN HOME
Bachelor of Business Administration
William Layne Holmes
NEW BRAUNFELS
Master of Business Administration
Jessica Jentsch
NIXON
Bachelor of Science
Tyler Dillon Talley
NORDHEIM
Master of Science
Annalysa Marie Camacho
ORANGE GROVE
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Jackelyn Alleece Pena
Doctor of Education
Lizette Marie Paceley
PALACIOS
Bachelor of Science
Kaitlyn Leann Marroquin
PALMHURST
Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Armando Reyes
PALMVIEW
Bachelor of Science
Lisa Ann Sierra
Master of Business Administration
Orlando Garcia Jr.
PASADENA
Master of Business Administration
Israel Sanchez
PHARR
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Benjamin Dennis Rivas
PLANO
Master of Business Administration
Simon Nga Nguyen
PORT LAVACA
Bachelor of Science
Steven Andrew Bonuz
Caleb Dakota Phillips
RAYMONDVILLE
Master of Science
Domingo Alejandro Guajardo
RICHMOND
Bachelor of Science
Deonte Xavier Jones
Master of Science
Chanakya Dinesh D Hingu
RIO BRAVO
Bachelor of Science
Orlando Charles
RIO GRANDE CITY
Bachelor of Science
Alonso Armendariz
RIO HONDO
Doctor of Education
Betty Alicia Cardenas
RIVIERA
Master of Science
Jorge Caballero Jr.
ROBSTOWN
Bachelor of Business Administration
Robert George Knerr Jr.
Abraham Christopher Rubio
Master of Science
Makenzie Taylor Lowke
Genesis Robledo
ROCKPORT
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Darla Michele Hoffpauir
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Loren Hailey Kelly
ROUND ROCK
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Mia Diane Hess
Master of Business Administration
Jason L. Jones
SAN ANTONIO
Bachelor of Arts
Troy Sanchez
Alexis Angelic Vega
Bachelor of Science
Shawnassy Renee Aranda
Martin Drayke Rodriguez
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Kendall Elise Cloud
Kimberlee Rae Rudolph
Amberly Lynne Zaragoza
Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies
Claudia Veronica Chavez Chapa
Master of Business Administration
Matthew Jacob McGouran
Amber Nicole Mull
SAN BENITO
Bachelor of Science
Crystal N. Flores
Amanda Marie Ortega
Leticia Robles
Master of Business Administration
Valeria Badillo
Master of Science
Kassandra Lynn Sosa
SAN DIEGO
Bachelor of Science
Abel Miguel Casas
SCHERTZ
Master of Business Administration
Aerin Elizabeth Suarez
SINTON
Master of Science
Hailey Marie Smith
SWEENY
Bachelor of Science
Skyler Burke Bell
TAFT
Bachelor of Arts
Tre Rashad Spinks
TOMBALL
Master of Business Administration
Ishaan Godbole
TUSCOLA
Master of Business Administration
Kaylee Louise Dietrich
VICTORIA
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Conner Brandon Burdge
WEATHERFORD
Bachelor of Business Administration
Tatum Kylin Gonzalez
WESLACO
Bachelor of Science
Kaitlynn Marie Bagwell
Armando Lira
Master of Science
Franco Cesar Guerra
OUT OF STATE GRADUATES
SUMMER 2022
ALABAMA
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Jacob Wesley Cooke
CALIFORNIA
Bachelor of Arts
Stephen Figures
Master of Science
Poonam Nakate
Orlando Velasquez
ILLINOIS
Doctor of Philosophy
Maksim Sergeyev
Master of Science
Idemudia Alexander Ogedegbe
MARYLAND
Bachelor of Science
Fatou Marietou Salla
MICHIGAN
Master of Science
Chloe Elizabeth Bates
MISSISSIPPI
Doctor of Philosophy
Jacob Lee Dykes
MISSOURI
Master of Business Administration
Luke James Pendleton
MONTANA
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Faleh Almehjan
OHIO
Master of Science
Saurabh Naresh Tanwar
OKLAHOMA
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Fahd Alfadhly
Mobarak Wadi Almayas
WEST VIRGINIA
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Saud Alnajdi
Ahmad A A H H Alshatti
INTERNATIONAL GRADUATES
SUMMER 2022
FRANCE
Master of Science
Roxane Nataf
INDIA
Master of Science
Krishna Chaitanya Chilukuri
Mani Koti Reddy Dundi
Basava Sri Gowri Ganjam
Chaithra Hassan Thimmegowda
Sri Tarun Reddy Kallu
Yashwanth Reddy Katta
Satish Reddy Komireddy
Varshith Kommineni
Shanthan Rao Nagineni
Deepak Narayan Nandagopal
Karthickeyan Natesan
Anusha Thatireddy
Vineeth Thotala
Shashikanth Thumma
Ramya Keerthana Yarlagadda
KUWAIT
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Ahmad J Alsabe
MEXICO
Doctor of Education
Monica Rosalina Medina Jimenez
NIGERIA
Master of Science
Tofunmi Iyanuoluwa Ijila
Clementina Oghogho Isibor
Oyegoke Akindele Oyebode