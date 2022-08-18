Texas A&M-Kingsville Holds Summer Commencement

Texas A&M University-Kingsville students walked the stage Friday, Aug. 5, during Summer Commencement at the Steinke Physical Education Center. There were 274 prospective graduates that received degrees in two ceremonies.

Students from the College of Arts and Sciences and the Frank H. Dotterweich College of Engineering received their degrees at the 10 a.m. ceremony, followed by the Dick and Mary Lewis Kleberg College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the College of Business Administration and the College of Education and Human Performance at 3 p.m.

Of the graduates, 129 received bachelor’s degrees, 138 received master’s degrees and seven received doctoral degrees.

Student commencement speakers included Rylan Sue Emerson, a double major in political science and history with a minor in international studies from Corpus Christi; and Amberly Lynne Zaragoza, an animal science major from San Antonio.

About Rylan Sue Emerson

Born in Corpus Christi, Rylan Sue Emerson pursued a double major in political science and history with a minor in international studies. Outside of class, Emerson was a sister of Theta Phi Alpha Women’s Fraternity, in which she served as a recruitment chair. In addition, she was a member of Phi Kappa Phi, Pi Sigma Alpha, Golden Key, and Alpha Lambda Delta, among others. In the spring of 2021, Emerson received the Anne Armstrong Fellowship Scholarship, which enabled her to intern for Texas Senator Judith Zaffirini. She is most known for being Dr. Nirmal Goswami’s supplemental instructor and the political science tutor at the Pathways Academic Assistance Center. During July, Emerson was studying the political landscape of South Africa on a study abroad trip with Goswami and other students. Passionate about international politics and law, she has moved to San Antonio to pursue a master’s degree at University of Texas at San Antonio. This fall, Emerson will be studying political science, focusing on international affairs. In the future, she hopes to earn both a law degree and a Ph.D. before working as a political analyst.

About Amberly Lynne Zaragoza

Amberly Lynne Zaragoza was born and raised in San Antonio. Her parents are Ruben and Margaret Zaragoza. She received two associate degrees from Northwest Vista Community College before transferring to Texas A&M University-Kingsville. She is an animal science major who completed her bachelor’s with a 4.0 grade point average. Zaragoza will pursue her master’s degree in plant and soil science at Texas A&M-Kingsville this fall. She is the recipient of the Transfer Excellence Scholarship, Robbin Jackson and Harold Hufford Memorial Animal Science Scholarship, Bill and Judy Colston Honors Scholarship and will be receiving the NSF-CREST grant for her master’s degree. She is part of many organizations and clubs such as Student Association for Fire Ecology and Restoration and the TAMUK Soil Judging Team. She is also a part of Greek Life and wears the letters of Alpha Sigma Alpha: Theta Kappa Chapter proudly. She is a member of many honor societies including the Greek honor society, Order of Omega. She competed in the calf scramble and national and regional soil judging competitions. She represented the university’s Rodeo Team as the 2021 Homecoming Queen. Zaragoza takes on many leadership roles on campus which include being a Javelina Pack Leader, Tutor, Mentor and Student Ambassador for the university, Honors College and the Dick and Mary Lewis College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. She represents the university on a variety of social media and printed ads, including three billboards. She has spoken at campus events such as the “With You, Without Limits” campaign.

