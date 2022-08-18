Katy ISD Football Scrimmage Schedule Set

By Terry Carter

Area football teams will be playing in their final scrimmage starting today in preparation for their 2022 football season next weekend.

On Thursday five Katy ISD football scrimmages will take place as the hits and playmaking intensify. Teams are taking their turns quickly to test personnel and strategies because the fall football season routine of scouting, watching and preparing begins in just days.

The Tompkins Falcons will host their scrimmage at Legacy Stadium on Thursday with the varsity expected to take Mike Johnston Field by 7 p.m.

The Cinco Ranch Cougars will also host a scrimmage at approximately 6 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium. Also on Thursday, 5A state champion Paetow will travel to Bridgeland for its second fall scrimmage and a 7 p.m. start.

On the same night, the Taylor Mustangs will travel to Ridge Point for their tune-up scrimmage. Seven Lakes will also be on the road Thursday, scrimmaging at Dickinson at approximately 6:30 p.m.

On Friday the Jordan Warriors will scrimmage at Rhodes Stadium, and Katy will scrimmage at Legacy. Both scrimmages should start between 6:30-7 p.m. Details on Morton Ranch’s away scrimmage could not be confirmed.