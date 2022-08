Park University Announces Spring 2022 Graduates

Park University announces its Spring 2022 graduates. The list of graduates includes those from the University’s flagship campus in Parkville as well as its 40 additional campuses across the country and online worldwide.

The University had 963 students eligible to graduate — 214 students received a master’s degree specialist degree and/or graduate certificate, and 749 students received a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate.

LIST OF GRADUATE DEGREES CONFERRED

(Name, Degree Concentration [if applicable], Hometown and High School Attended [if provided])

Educational Specialist (in Educational Administration)

Nicole Burkemper, Idaho Falls, Idaho

Erik Anderson Coffey, Bethany, Mo.

Pamela Gill, Kansas City, Mo.

Nile S. Thudium, Brookfield, Mo.

Nicollette R. Vanwinkle, Raymore, Mo. (attended Raymore-Peculiar High School)

Master of Arts (in Communication and Leadership)

Jeremy Landon Emrick, El Paso, Texas

Mollie B. Grider, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Raytown [Mo.] South High School)

Fanny M. McKenzie, Springsboro, Ohio

Susan Rae Vasquez, Alamogordo, N.M. (attended Batavia [N.Y.] High School)

Master of Business Administration

Alicia N. Alaniz, Business Analytics, Tucson, Ariz.

Kevin Thomas Anderson, Project Management, Alexandria, Va.

Andrew R. Barnes, Project Management, Hooper, Utah

Joanne Melissa Baum, Marketing, Beavercreek, Ohio (attended James A. Garfield High School,

Garrettsville, Ohio)

Njah Lesley Behuekeh, Homeland Security, Raytown, Mo.

Sheldon L. Bolds, General, Bluffton, S.C. (attended James Island High School, Charleston, S.C.)

Derrek Anthony Brooks, General, Temecula, Calif.

Marianna Dunn Bryce, Marketing, Greensboro, N.C.• Jessica Castanon, Human Resource Management, El Paso, Texas (attended Socorro [Texas] High School)

Emma L. Chatterton, General, Platte City, Mo.

Tzu-Ying Chi, General, Avenel, N.J.

Rochelle Lynn Coley, Human Resource Management, Goodyear, Ariz. (attended Harrison Central High School, Gulfport, Miss.)

Stephanie C. Conaway, Project Management, New Braunfels, Texas

Steven Cordova, Finance, Vacaville, Calif. (attended Thomas Downey High School, Modesto, Calif.)

Olga E. Corona, General, El Paso, Texas (attended Socorro [Texas] High School)

Eric Christopher Cortez, Homeland Security, Kyle, Texas

Melissa D. Costello, Human Resource Management, Mountain Home, Idaho

Joseph Steven Couch, Human Resource Management, Pleasant Hill, Mo. (attended Windsor [Mo.] High School)

Jeffrey Andrew Crawford, Project Management, South Amana, Iowa (attended Branson [Mo.] High School)

Amber Daly, Project Management, West Haven, Utah

Gloria J. Darby, General, Shirley, Mass.

Celia Davis, Human Resource Management, Williamsburg, Va.

Veronica DeLara, General, El Paso, Texas

Dustin R. Deason, Project Management, Platte City, Mo.

Rebecca Delaney, Management Accounting, Overland Park, Kan.

Stephanie Renee Demaeyer, Human Resource Management, Leola, Pa.

Rachel Simone Echols, Human Resource Management, Miamisburg, Ohio

Chidi I. Ekebere, Management Information Systems, Palm Bay, Fla.

Larry Lamar Fowler, Human Resource Management, Omaha, Neb.

Aaron P. Fusner, Quality Management, Hilliard, Ohio (attended Westland High School, Galloway, Ohio)

Andres Felipe Osorio Garcia, Finance, Overland Park, Kan.

Luis Eduardo Osorio Garcia, General, Kansas City, Kan.

Carlos I. Garfias, Project Management, El Paso, Texas

Shelby Lynn Gentry, Human Resource Management, Kansas City, Mo.

Ashley Genzel, Human Resource Management, Colorado Springs, Colo. (attended Lee’s Summit [Mo.] High School)

Charles S. Gilmore, Project Management, Horizon City, Texas

o Gilmore also earned a Graduate Certificate in Project Management

Lauren Goin, General, St. Joseph, Mo.

Amber M. Grigley, General, Columbus, Ohio

Luz Gutierrez, Human Resource Management, Victorville, Calif. (attended Cajon High School, San Bernardino, Calif.)

Victorio T. Gutierrez, Human Resource Management, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany

Stephanie D. Harp, General, Clinton, Mo. (attended Clinton High School)

John P. Higgs, Finance, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Winnetonka High School)

Montayia D. Howard, Human Resource Management, Columbus, Ohio (attended Bexley [Ohio] High School)

o Howard also earned a Graduate Certificate in Management Information Systems

Daniel Jackson, General, Kansas City, Mo.

o Jackson also earned a Graduate Certificate in Human Resource Management

Carra Rose Jackson-Brown, General, Mesa, Ariz.

Sydney Brenea Johnson, Human Resource Management, Kansas City, Kan. (attended Piper High School)

Jennifer Lakin, Quality Management, Kearney, Mo.

Justin L. Lero, Project Management, Excelsior Springs, Mo. (attended Iola [Kan.] High School)

Allison Lee Ligier, Project Management, Beavercreek, Ohio

Francisco L. Lopez, General, Shawnee, Kan. (attended Bishop Miege High School, Roeland Park, Kan.)• John Howard Lopez, Project Management, Overland Park, Kan. (attended Archbishop O’Hara High School, Kansas City, Mo.)

Rashad Mahyaddinli, General, Kansas City, Mo.

Alaina Latrease Maxwell, Public Accounting, Kansas City, Mo.

Kathryn M. McCrillis, Human Resource Management, Minneola, Fla.

Ashley Chrystine McCunniff, Quality Management, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Excelsior Springs [Mo.] High School)

o McCunniff also earned a Graduate Certificate in Innovation and Quality Management

Brialle Menefee, Human Resource Management, Canal Winchester, Ohio

Sohair Omar Meteig, Project Management, Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Julissa Monroe, Human Resource Management, Gilbert, Ariz.

Clay E. Murphy, Project Management, Litchfield, Ill. (attended Millington [Tenn.] Central High School)

Arnold Naves, General, El Paso, Texas

Hellen Nelson, Finance, Yukon, Okla.

Matthew B. Newbold, Human Resource Management, Blue Springs, Mo. (attended Raytown [Mo.] High School)

Latara R. Newman, Project Management, O’Fallon, Mo.

Anahi Orrantia, General, El Paso, Texas

Chirag P. Patel, Finance, Arlington, Mass.

Aimee L. Patton, Marketing, Overland Park, Kan.

Artemii Pavlov, General, Louisville, Ky.

Nicholas R. Philbeck, International Business, Lago Vista, Texas (attended Naaman Forest High School, Garland, Texas)

Erica Yvette Ramos, Human Resource Management, El Paso, Texas

Terri A. Regan, General, Marriott-Slaterville, Utah

Ashley M. Rehmsmeyer, Management Accounting, Higginsville, Mo.

Cathryn Richardson, Project Management, Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Lila K. Riley, Human Resource Management, Stafford, Va.

Jose Ivan Rivera, Finance, Ozone Park, N.Y. (attended Elizabeth [N.J.] High School)

Kevin W. Roehl, Human Resource Management, Abilene, Texas

o Roehl also earned a Graduate Certificate in Human Resource Management

Margaret Marie Rosales, Quality Management, El Paso, Texas

Regina L. Russell, Human Resource Management, Little Rock, Ark.

o Russell also earned a Graduate Certificate in Human Resource Management

Guillermo A. Salazar-Curiel, Project Management, Franklin, Ind. (attended Northeast High School, Clarksville, Tenn.)

Christopher Nathaniel Scarborough, Disaster and Emergency Management, Odessa, Mo.

Freddy Silva, Human Resource Management, El Paso, Texas (attended El Paso High School)

Rafaela Gama da Silva, General, El Paso, Texas

Aubrey M. Slayton, Finance, Lebanon, Mo. (attended Johnston [Iowa] High School)

Ricardo Sotelo, General, Oceanside, Calif.

Gustavo Antonio Soto-Pou, Human Resource Management, El Paso, Texas (attended Felix Varela High School, Miami, Fla.)

Iesha C. Stanley, Finance, Dover, Del.

Nathan W. Straubel, Marketing, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Platte County High School, Platte City, Mo.)

Amber Leigh Straus, Human Resource Management, Omaha, Neb. (attended First Coast High School, Jacksonville, Fla.)

Carl William Stuerke, General, Roeland Park, Kan.

Gerardo I. Tabares, Finance, Maple Hill, N.C. (attended Bowie High School, El Paso, Texas)

Ashley Nicole Taylor, Disaster and Emergency Management, Liberty, Mo.

Ivonne Ugarte, Human Resource Management, El Paso, Texas• Brian C. Virden, General, Reed City, Mich. (attended Sterling Heights [Mich.] High School)

Cautia E. Wadood, General, Hesperia, Calif.

Brandy Wells, Project Management, Bonner Springs, Kan.

o Wells also earned a Graduate Certificate in Project Management

Tednette A. White, Human Resource Management, Charlotte, N.C. (attended Rutherfordton-Spindale High School, Rutherfordton, N.C.)

Sherilyn Marie Wilson, Human Resource Management, Aviano Air Base, Italy (attended West Forest High School, Tionesta, Pa.)

Allison Marie Winters, Project Management, Kearney, Mo.

Master of Education

Kelly M. Anthony, Educational Leadership/Principalship, Raymore, Mo.

Jennifer Anne Bilen, Language and Literacy/Special Reading, Liberty, Mo.

Julia L. Bradshaw, Language and Literacy/Special Reading, Blue Springs, Mo. (attended Blue Springs High School)

Diedre L. Brodersen, Language and Literacy/Special Reading, Blue Springs, Mo.

Sherry Renae Bullard, Language and Literacy/Special Reading, Dixon, Mo.

Shelby Leigh Doll, Language and Literacy/Special Reading, Adrian, Mo.

Chelsey Flieg, Education Technology for Teachers, Imperial, Mo.

Catherine Anissa Gamble, Organizational Leadership and Adult Learning, Cincinnati, Ohio

Lauren Hale, Language and Literacy/Special Reading, Lansing, Kan.

Misty Leigh Navarro, Educational Leadership/Principalship, Smithville, Mo.

Melissa Phelps, Language and Literacy/Special Reading, Kansas City, Kan.

Ashley Denise Reed, Language and Literacy/Special Reading, St. Louis, Mo.

Tiffany N. Strezoski, Language and Literacy/Special Reading, Independence, Mo. (attended Truman High School)

Dawn E. Todd, Language and Literacy/Special Reading, Edwardsville, Kan.

Master of Healthcare Administration

Anna May Albaugh, Healthcare Administration, Johnston, Iowa (attended Dowling High School, West Des Moines, Iowa)

Azell M. Amsinger, Healthcare Administration, Gladstone, Mo.

Tasha Lachant Binyard, Human Resource Management, Beaufort, S.C. (attended Beaufort High School)

John K. Boakye, Management Information Systems, Columbus, Ohio

Michael Lee Bowman, Project Management, Panama City, Fla.

Virginia M. Carrasco, Human Resource Management, El Paso, Texas

Wade Walker Fairbanks, Human Resource Management, Springfield, Mo. (attended Rosemount [Minn.] High School)

Tyrone Jameel Fields, Human Resource Management, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey

Steven Murphy Fitzgerald, Human Resource Management, El Paso, Texas

Laurianne Fumey, Healthcare Administration, Northmoor, Mo.

o Fumey also earned a Graduate Certificate in Leadership of International Healthcare

Organizations

Martin Michael Gamboa, Human Resource Management, El Paso, Texas

Honey Inaparthy, Healthcare Administration, Midvale, Utah

Kaitlin Ruth Janecek, Healthcare Administration, Kansas City, Mo.

Cassandra Kahl, Healthcare Administration, Olathe, Kan.

Abby Krone, Healthcare Administration, Lenexa, Kan.

Jose Manuel Lara, Management Information Systems, El Paso, Texas (attended Cathedral High School)

Matison Lewis, Healthcare Administration, Webb City, Mo.• Laureen A. May, Disaster and Emergency Management, Alexandria, Va. (attended East Anchorage High School, Anchorage, Alaska)

Ann K. Ogle, Quality Management, El Paso, Texas

Hong Nguyen Anh Pham, Finance, Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Courtney Ann Pittman, Human Resource Management, Killeen, Texas

Daishanae Riser, Healthcare Administration, Dallas, Texas

Brittney D. Swift, Healthcare Administration, Overland Park, Kan.

Rachael Ann Wright, Human Resource Management, Marion, Texas

o Wright also earned a Graduate Certificate in Human Resource Management

Master of Music (in Performance)

Dima Estanbuli, Strings, Kansas City, Mo.

o Estanbuli also earned a Graduate Certificate in Music Performance

Igor G. Khukhua, Strings, Moscow, Russia

Master of Public Administration

Mishell D. Alberts-Green, Nonprofit and Community Services Management, Austin, Texas

Stacey Ann Anderson, Criminal Justice Administration, Independence, Mo. (attended Raytown [Mo.] High School)

Maria Elizabeth Galvez, Disaster and Emergency Management, Anchorage, Alaska

Norman B. Harrison, Criminal Justice Administration, San Elizario, Texas

Marisa Martinez, Project Management, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Emporia [Kan.] High School)

Albert Bruno Medina, Disaster and Emergency Management, San Angelo, Texas

Ebehitale Ogbebor, Nonprofit and Community Services Management, Kansas City, Mo.

Brynn Sullivan, Nonprofit and Community Services Management, Olathe, Kan. (attended Emporia [Kan.] High School)

Darlene Thomas, Disaster and Emergency Management, Minot, N.D.

Rachel Denise White, Public Policy, Oceanside, Calif.

Shelby Brim Wilkes, Nonprofit and Community Services Management, Raytown, Mo. (attended Raytown High School)

Master of Science (in Information Systems and Business Analytics)

Fatimatou Jallow, Overland Park, Kan.

Tamara A. Kimbell, Blue Springs, Mo.

Jennifer Lois Lewis, San Antonio, Texas

Emily P. Moses, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Jefferson City [Mo.] High School)

Elisha Kipkogei Ngetich, Olathe, Kan.

Vy Thuy Ngoc Nguyen, Dallas, Texas

Luther O. Nicholaus, Kansas City, Mo.

Kumar Poudel, Overland Park, Kan.

Emmanuel K. Rono, Kansas City, Mo.

Khadijatou Wade, Kansas City, Mo.

Jacob P. Way, Tipp City, Ohio

Andrew James Young, Harlan, Iowa

Master of Social Work

Melany Aldridge, St. Louis, Mo.

Kandi K. Bond, Independence, Mo.

Tammy Kaye Claerhout, Braymer, Mo.

Danielle Gunn, Trimble, Mo.

Erica Scharelle Handley, Kansas City, Mo.• Tanya G. Hernandez, Basehor, Kan. (attended Bonner Springs [Kan.] High School)

Barton T. Herndon, Fort Leavenworth, Kan.

Bryttany N. Holovach, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Staley High School)

Christina Louise Hubbard, Harrisonville, Mo. (attended Harrisonville High School)

Raegan Huppe, Spring Hill, Kan.

Darrell Naboh Julu, Independence, Mo.

Kimberly Renee Kountz, St. Joseph, Mo.

Regina Montoya, Kansas City, Mo.

Amber Lorraine No Heart, Smithville, Mo.

Barsha Parajuli, Kansas City, Mo.

Brittaney M. Rahm, Blue Springs, Mo.

Jordan O. Shockley, Kansas City, Mo.

Jessica Nicole Slaughter, Kansas City, Mo.

Frances Gaeta Stratton, Kansas City, Mo.

Jessica Ann Trump, Kearney, Mo.

Veronica A. Vaughan, Kansas City, Mo.

Haley Ashton Williams, Olathe, Kan. (attended Blue Valley Northwest High School, Overland Park, Kan.)

Graduate Certificate

Judith Leonora Appollis, Nonprofit Leadership, Jacksonville, Fla.

Gantulga Batbaatar, Project Management, Overland Park, Kan.

Maria Begacheva, Music Performance, Overland Park, Kan.

Kina Sharniece Boss, Human Resource Management, Independence, Mo. (attended Bogan High School, Chicago, Ill.)

Tommy L. Butler, Disaster and Emergency Management, Bowie, Md.

Antonio Canas, Disaster and Emergency Management, Georgetown, Texas

Christopher Franks, Disaster and Emergency Management, Kansas City, Mo.

Allison Hadaway, Marketing, Seattle, Wash.

Christine Yvonne Hamm, Nonprofit Leadership, Barstow, Calif.

Natasha L. Hunt, Health Services Management and Leadership, Honolulu, Hawaii

Shariful Islam, Finance, and Health Services Management and Leadership, Kansas City, Mo.

Ambresha Johnson, Innovation and Quality Management, Canton, Miss.

Toni Kiana Jones, Human Resource Management, Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Elizabeth Jerop Kimutai, Leadership of International Healthcare Organizations, New Richmond, Wis.

Allyson Elizabeth Koci, Health Services Management and Leadership, Kettering, Ohio

Tiffani J. Lawter, Human Resource Management, Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo.

Melba Miles, Global Business, Stockbridge, Ga. (attended Dodge County High School, Eastman, Ga.)

Michael S. Monroe, Disaster and Emergency Management, St. Charles, Mo. (attended Forest Area High School, Fife Lake, Mich.)

Hao Anh Nguyen, Management/Information Systems, Sarasota, Fla. (attended Sarasota High School)

Zachary D. Ray, Business Analytics, Olathe, Kan. (attended Olathe South High School)

Tracy L. Roth, Human Resource Management, Collinsville, Ill.

Soledad Elena Sanchez, Human Resource Management, El Paso, Texas (attended Andress High School)

Cheryl Washington, Innovation and Quality Management, Marion, TexasLIST OF UNDERGRADUATE DEGREES CONFERRED

(Honors designation key ([at least 30 earned credit hours prior to the last term of enrollment at Park University]):

@ — Summa Cum Laude (3.9 to 4.0 grade point average)

# — Magna Cum Laude (3.7 to 3.899 GPA)

$ — Cum Laude (3.5 to 3.699 GPA)

(Name, Degree Concentration [if applicable], Hometown and High School Attended [if provided])

Bachelor of Arts

Fatimah T. Abdullah, Organizational Communication, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Grover Cleveland High School, Ridgewood, N.Y)

Cole Bradley Backus, Psychology, Clearfield, Utah (attended Clearfield High School)

# Shunice Renee Bailey, Psychology, New Bern, N.C. (attended Uniontown [Pa.] Area High School)

Tyson D. Beringer, Psychology, Gilbert, Ariz.

$ Curtis W. Breeden, Sociology, El Paso, Texas (attended Zebulon B. Vance High School, Charlotte, N.C.)

# Darius Vincent Campbell, Communication Studies, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Winnetonka High School)

$ MacKenzie Coder, Multimedia Journalism/Public Relations, Smithville, Mo. (attended Smithville High School)

$ Evan Corda, History, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Staley High School)

Vivian Dang, Psychology, Gilbert, Ariz. (attended Gilbert High School)

@ Kalani Pearl Kincaid Earls, Sociology, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Oak Park High School)

o Earls also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Diversity and Social Justice

@ Seth Frye, Organizational Communication, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Park Hill South High School, Riverside, Mo.)

$ Priscilla Gonzales, Psychology, Winchester, Calif. (attended John Jay High School, San Antonio, Texas)

Alexis Grisham, Psychology, Gladstone, Mo. (attended Winnetonka High School, Kansas City, Mo.)

Brent Grooms, Psychology, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Central High School)

Jack R. Gunderson, Criminal Justice Administration/Security, Omaha, Neb. (attended Rockwood Summit High School, Fenton, Mo.)

Lacey D. Hill, Sociology, Great Falls, Mont.

$ Hassan I. Hussein, Political Science/International Politics, Kansas City, Mo.

$ Kelsey S. Hutson, Sociology, Olathe, Kan. (attended Olathe North High School)

# Nialla Johnson, Psychology, Suffolk, England

# Tanisha Ann Jones, Psychology, Leavenworth, Kan. (attended Leavenworth High School)

Kegan Forbes Lammering, Psychology, Independence, Mo. (attended Fort Osage High School)

Cynthia Lara, Psychology, Hinkley, Calif. (attended Barstow [Calif.] High School)

Olivia Shea Lauhoff, English, Chillicothe, Mo. (attended Chillicothe High School)

o Lauhoff also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Professional and Technical Writing

Yassiel Lazo, Psychology, Yuma, Ariz.

Aaron Lizarraga, Psychology, Buena Park, Calif. (attended Cypress [Calif.] High School)

@ Andrea Joy Lucas, Political Science/American Politics, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Laurel Springs School, Ojai, Calif.)

Sheila L. Madonia-Maberry, English, Grandview, Mo. (attended Grandview High School)

# Raquel Castellano Manso, Psychology, St. Joseph, Mo. (attended Benton High School)

Lexus Danyelle Molzen, Criminal Justice Administration/Corrections, Overland Park, Kan (attended DeSoto [Kan.] High School)

o Molzen also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Terrorism and Homeland Security

@ Natalya M. Nalivaiko, Multimedia Journalism/Public Relations, Grain Valley, Mo. (attended Truman High School, Independence, Mo.)

@ Grace Supriya Neiderhiser, Psychology, Kansas City, Mo.• Meshon Ranae Newman, Sociology, Overland Park, Kan (attended Shawnee Mission Northwest High School, Shawnee, Kan.)

# Brock Nathaniel Nicholson, Organizational Communication, Huntington, W.Va. (attended Belleville [Ill.] High School East)

@ Savannah Oesterle, English and Spanish, Smithville, Mo. (attended Smithville High School)

$ Ava M. Page, Communication Studies, Independence, Mo. (attended Grain Valley [Mo.] High School)

Melodie I. Parker, Sociology, Holt, Mo. (attended Newman Grove [Neb.] High School)

@ Jessie Pinkerton, Psychology, Liberty, Mo. (attended Bennett [Colo.] High School)

Frank Racioppo, Organizational Communication, Scottsdale, Ariz. (attended Desert Mountain High School)

Hailey Brooke Raw, Communication Studies, Raytown, Mo. (attended Raytown South High School)

Josie L. Rawlings, Organizational Communication, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Platte County High School, Platte City, Mo.)

@ Johnathan Paul Rizzi, Communication Studies, Blue Springs, Mo.

Jaycee Mattison Roe, Organizational Communication, Gower, Mo. (attended East Buchanan High School)

Courtney Ellen Ross, Fine Art, Overland Park, Kan. (attended Northwest High School, St. Louis, Mo.)

o Ross also earned a Bachelor of Fine Art degree in Graphic Design

@ Bayan S. Salam, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement and Psychology, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Oak Park High School)

Ashley Tarbox, Sociology, Mohawk, N.Y.

@ Kierra D. Taylor, Fine Art, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. (attended Park Hill South High School, Riverside, Mo.)

Nicole Taylor, Psychology, Independence, Mo. (attended Serrano High School, Phelan, Calif.)

# Scotlyn Rose Weathersbee, English, Independence, Mo.

o Weathersbee also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Professional and Technical Writing

@ Joshua Steven Weston, History/European History, Kansas City, Mo.

Brittany Tiauna Willis, Psychology, Tulsa, Okla. (attended Jenks [Okla.] High School)

@ Savanna Kai Wyatt, Multimedia Journalism/Public Relations, Olathe, Kan. (attended Olathe East High School)

Bachelor of Fine Arts

Faith A. Beaty, Graphic Design, Phoenix, Ariz. (attended Lee’s Summit [Mo.] West High School)

# Jennifer Bernal, Graphic Design, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Staley High School)

# Keely Rose Carnes, Interior Design, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Staley High School)

$ Mary Alaina Cooper, Graphic Design, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Westbrook Christian School, Rainbow City, Ala.)

Laurel R. Crouse, Fine Art and Graphic Design, Kansas City, Mo. (attended DeKalb [Mo.] High School)

$ Lauren E. Fabac, Interior Design, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Oak Park High School)

Diamond R. Gordon, Interior Design, Riverside, Mo. (attended Park Hill South High School)

@ Sonja Nicole Gormley, Interior Design, Kansas City, Mo.

# Jacob P. Gray, Graphic Design, Springfield, Mo. (attended Springfield Catholic High School)

Tyson F. Johnson, Fine Art, St. Louis, Mo. (attended Grand Center Arts Academy)

$ Sydni L. McGuire, Interior Design, Garden City, Mo. (attended Liberty [Mo.] High School)

@ Jennifer Morales, Graphic Design, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Cristo Rey High School)

Stephanie R. Nystrom, Interior Design, Hendersonville, Tenn.

# Kasia Anne Penyock, Interior Design, Independence, Mo. (attended Truman High School)

Vincent R. Rackin, Graphic Design, Platte City, Mo.

@ Emily A. Rawhouser, Graphic Design, Springfield, Mo. (attended Willard [Mo.] High School)

Rushine R. Raymond, Fine Art, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Seton Center High School)• Courtney Ellen Ross, Graphic Design, Overland Park, Kan. (attended Northwest High School, St. Louis, Mo.)

o Ross also earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fine Art

$ Jenifer Rutiaga-Perez, Graphic Design, Kansas City, Kan. (attended J.C. Harmon High School)

# Victoria Staerke, Interior Design, Kansas City, Mo.

# Lauren Chelsea Stapleton, Graphic Design, St. Petersburg, Fla. (attended Kearney [Mo.] High School)

# Kayley Renee Tolle, Fine Art, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Park Hill South High School, Riverside, Mo.)

Thiago Gaio Tucci, Graphic Design, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Clara Elena Zarate, Graphic Design, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Lincoln College Preparatory Academy)

Bachelor of Music

@ Sarah Elise Nienhiser, Music Performance/Strings, Kansas City, Mo.

Bachelor of Public Administration

# Matthew Cole Earnest, Business Relations, Lawson, Mo. (attended Lee’s Summit [Mo.] High School)

Shawn S. Emerson, Public Administration, Parkville, Mo. (attended Park Hill High School, Kansas City, Mo.)

Tiraus T. Epps, Public Service, Riverview, Fla.

$ Thomas Falco, Public Service, Newton, N.J. (attended Sparta [N.J.] High School)

# Katherine Elizabeth Glenn, Public Service, Richmond, Mo. (attended Richmond High School)

@ Anthony Jaymes Haggart, Business Relations, Jacksonville, N.C. (attended Atholton High School, Columbia, Md.)

Paul Lancaster, Public Service, Flagstaff, Ariz. (attended Putnam City High School, Oklahoma City, Okla.)

Brian J. Opoka, Public Service, Raymore, Mo. (attended Blue Springs [Mo.] High School)

Marquis D. Priester, Criminal Justice, Beaufort, S.C.

# Lisneth Arelis Smith, Public Service, San Antonio, Texas (attended Killeen [Texas] High School)

Robert Charles Thies, Public Service, Cibolo, Texas (attended Samuel Clemens High School, Schertz, Texas)

# Matthew Whitton, Homeland Security, Spokane, Wash.

Bachelor of Science

$ Jamin M. Abeyta, Business Administration/Management, Columbus Grove, Ohio

Jesus Acosta, Management/Computer Information Systems, El Paso, Texas

@ Jason S. Adams, Management, Union, Ohio

Michelle Nicole Adams, Management, Dickinson, N.D.

@ Michelle G. Adams, Social Psychology, Barstow, Calif.

$ Joel Lee Adamson, Business Administration/Management, Phoenix, Ariz. (attended Mountain Pointe High School)

# John P. Alaniz, Information and Computer Science/ Cybersecurity, Tucson, Ariz. (attended Buena High School, Sierra Vista, Ariz.)

Mohammed Abdullah Alaqil, Economics, Kansas City, Mo.

# Elizabeth M. Allen, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Peyton, Colo. (attended Cambridge Springs [Pa.] High School)

# Treameaka D. Allen, Management, Sherwood, Ark.

Gavin Anderson, Information Systems, Warrensburg, Mo.

# Katie Anderson, Business Administration/Management, Newport News, Va. (attended Chesterfield [S.C.] High School)

$ Breana Anguiano, Business Administration/Accounting, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho (attended Northridge High School, Layton, Utah)• # Richard Eugene Armstrong, Management/Computer Information Systems, Surprise, Ariz. (attended Maryvale High School, Phoenix, Ariz.)

$ Electra Arzola, Business Administration/Human Resource Management, Shawnee, Kan.

Ezra P. Atkins, Management, Oklahoma City, Okla. (attended Georgiana [Ala.] High School)

@ Christian N. Austin, Information and Computer Science/Software Development, California, Md. (attended Thomas R. Proctor High School, Utica, N.Y.)

# John Daniel Avera, Business Administration/Marketing, Prattville, Ala.

Michelle S. Avila, Social Psychology, El Paso, Texas (attended Del Valle High School)

Gracie Ayala, Social Psychology, Barstow, Calif. (attended Vail High School, Montebello, Calif.)

o Ayala also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Diversity and Social Justice

Joseph Michael Ayala, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Barstow, Calif. (attended Bloomington [Calif.] High School)

Regina Marion Babson, Accounting, Round Rock, Texas (attended Hudson Falls [N.Y.] Central High School)

$ Ryan Allen Bacskai, Management, Grand Forks, N.D.

Rebecca J. Badger, Management/Healthcare, Independence, Mo. (attended El Dorado Springs [Mo.] High School)

@ Saundra L. Bailey, Interdisciplinary Studies, Athens, Ala. (attended Frazier High School, Perryopolis, Pa.)

Wesley T. Baker, Social Psychology, Lawton, Okla. (attended Upland [Calif.] High School)

Alisa Marie Baldelli, Management/Human Resources, Ramstein Air Base, Germany (attended Northern Adirondack Central School, Ellenburg, Depot, N.Y.)

Victoria E. Baldwin, Social Psychology, Travis, Calif.

$ Terell L. Ballard, Management, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Tony H. Ballentine, Management/Human Resources, Atoka, Tenn. (attended Brighton [Tenn.] High School)

Samir A. Banks, Management, Columbus, Ohio

Rijkaard L. Jean Baptiste, Criminal Justice Administration, Law Enforcement, Brooklyn, N.Y.

William B. Barbour III, Information and Computer Science/Computer Science, Little Rock, Ark. (attended Grace Brethren High School, Simi Valley High School)

@ Noel Marie Barker, Social Psychology, Layton, Utah

# Michael Matthew Barron, Information and Computer Science/Software Engineering, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska

Nathan D. Baumann, Biology, Platte City, Mo. (attended Platte County High School)

Erica Kaylee Beadling, Business Administration/Accounting, Valdosta, Ga. (attended Eastern High School, Voorhees, N.J.)

# Courtney Beckwith, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Fresno, Calif. (attended Bullard High School)

Aaron T. Bell, Management, Panama City, Fla.

# Isaiah K. Bellefeuille, Business Administration/Management, Yokota Air Base, Japan (attended Waianae [Hawaii] High School)

$ Michael M. Belnap, Information and Computer Science/Data Management, Fair Oaks, Calif. (attended Bella Vista High School)

$ Brian Alvin Berner, Business Administration/Logistics, Independence, Mo. (attended Truman High School)

Elena A. Besaw, Management/Computer Information Systems, El Paso, Texas (attended Ysleta High School)

$ Rahul Bhutani, Management, North Las Vegas, Nev. (attended Upper Merion Area High School, King of Prussia, Pa.)

@ Victoria M. Biggins, Business Administration/Logistics, Grove City, Ohio (attended Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School, Cleveland, Ohio)• Zachery S. Blake, Information and Computer Science/Data Management, El Paso, Texas (attended Bel Air High School)

Nicholas R. Blum, Information and Computer Science/Computer Science, Arlington, Wash. (attended Marysville-Pilchuck High School, Marysville, Wash.)

# James Robert Bohanon, Geography, Belleville, Ill. (attended Belleville Township High School East)

Brandon Daniel Boyle, Geography, Gold Beach, Ore.

Tieisha Bradley, Interdisciplinary Studies, Kansas City, Kan. (attended Wyandotte High School)

$ Jamel J. Branch, Criminal Justice Administration/Corrections, Las Vegas, Nev.

Mitchell Lane Brandenburg, Interdisciplinary Studies, Shawnee, Kan. (attended DeSoto [Kan.] High School)

$ Bradford L. Brannon, Management/Logistics, Killeen, Texas

$ Glen E. Brooks, Management, San Antonio, Texas (attended Del City [Okla.] High School)

# Ashley Monai Brown, Social Psychology, Stafford, Va.

Dale Barnett Brown, Business Administration/Management, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Fort Osage High School, Independence, Mo.)

@ Demetrius Brown, Accounting, Fort Campbell, Ky. (attended Robert M. Shoemaker High School, Killeen, Texas)

$ Frankie L. Brown, Criminal Justice Administration/Corrections, San Antonio, Texas (attended Echols County High School, Statenville, Ga.)

Heather D. Brown, Management and Management/Accounting, Grove City, Ohio

Micheal Brown, Biology, Independence, Mo. (attended Northeast High School)

# Monica Denene Brown, Management/Logistics, Centerville, Ohio (attended Chaminade-Julienne High School, Dayton, Ohio)

# O’Neil Orlando Brown, Business Administration/Logistics, Menifee, Calif. (attended Samuel J. Tilden High School, Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Rodney J. Brown Jr., Accounting, Mansfield, Texas (attended Grand Prairie [Texas] High School)

@ Amber Jeannette Broxterman, Management/Logistics, Tecumseh, Okla.

Napoleon Bryant Jr., Management/Human Resources, Arlington, Tenn. (attended Appling County High School, Baxley, Ga.)

Sean D. Bullock, Social Psychology, El Paso, Texas

# Summer Ann Burkhard, Management/Human Resources, Papillion, Neb. (attended Corona [Calif.] High School)

$ Jonathan G. Burns, Business Administration/Human Resource Management, Parkville, Mo. (attended Park Hill High School, Kansas City, Mo.)

# Thomas William Burrows, Criminal Justice Administration/Security, Henrico, Va.

David Busch, Business Administration/Management, Mesa, Ariz. (attended Desert Ridge High School)

@ Zachary Christian Bush, Construction Management, Gainesville, Ga. (attended North Forsyth High School, Cumming, Ga.)

# Christopher M. Byrne, Management/Human Resources, Aurora, Colo.

Yarenis R. Calderon, Business Administration/Human Resource Management, Kansas City, Mo.

# Melanie Renee Campbell, Social Psychology, Tucson, Ariz. (attended Santa Rita High School)

Travis Orlando Campbell, Information Systems, Chandler, Ariz. (attended Glen Burnie [Md.] High School)

# Chris Capistron, Geography, Alexandria, Va. (attended Uxbridge [Mass.] High School)

@ Kyla Katherine Cardona, Management/Computer Information Systems, El Paso, Texas (attended John Marshall High School, Los Angeles, Calif.)

o Cardona also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Terrorism and Homeland Security

# Naihla Barbara Carr, Social Psychology, Ladson, S.C.

@ Janae-Anahi Sanchez Carreon, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Crystal City, Texas (attended Crystal City High School)

o Carreon also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Terrorism and Homeland Security• Logan H. Carstens, Construction Management, Parrish, Fla.

Chyna Tabitha Carter, Business Administration/Marketing, Avondale, Ariz. (attended Desert Edge High School, Goodyear, Ariz.)

@ Ivan M. Cespedes, Interdisciplinary Studies, West Henrietta, N.Y. (attended Waxahachie [Texas] High School)

Joseph H. Chevalier, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Kalispell, Mont.

o Chevalier also earned an Associate of Science degree in Criminal Justice Administration

@ Patrick John Chittenden, Information Systems, Pikeville, N.C. (attended South Caldwell High School, Hudson, N.C.)

Austin G. Chouinard, Business Administration/Management, Phoenix, Ariz. (attended Regis Jesuit High School, Aurora, Colo.)

# Haylie D. Clark, Business Administration/Human Resource Management, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Staley High School)

@ Deanna Erin Clayton, Mathematics, Burlington Junction, Mo. (attended Craig [Mo.] High School)

# Rochelle S. Cofield, Management/Healthcare, El Paso, Texas (attended Frederick Douglass High School, Atlanta, Ga.)

Diona S. Cohens, Management, Raytown, Mo.

# Michael Collum, Management, Yelm, Wash. (attended Lovejoy [Ga.] High School)

$ Bruno Comin, Fitness and Wellness, Brasilia, Brazil

Bintou Diawara Conde, Management, Buda, Texas

Jonathan M. Connor, Management, Lewiston, Maine

Martin Contreras, Accounting, Kansas City, Kan. (attended Sumner Academy of Arts and Science)

$ Austin Cooper, Management/Finance, McCordsville, Ind.

Ryan L. Cordell, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Berthold, N.D.

o Cordell also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Terrorism and Homeland Security

Vanessa G. Coronado, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Victorville, Calif. (attended Silverado High School)

@ Brian J. Cotner, Geography, Dover, Del. (attended Milwaukie [Ore.] High School)

@ Michael John Cramer, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Marysville, Calif. (attended Alamogordo [N.M.] High School)

Joshua T. Crenshaw, Management, San Antonio, Texas

Ryan J. Crosson, Management/Healthcare, Woodbridge, Va.

Melinda D. Crow, Social Psychology, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas (attended Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School, Philipsburg, Pa.)

# Shane Michael Cruce, Business Administration/Corporate Financial Management, Gardner, Kan. (attended Carlisle [Pa.] High School)

@ Helga Katharina Cruz, Business Administration/Human Resource Management, El Paso, Texas

Thong I. Cuai, Business Administration/Healthcare, Kansas City, Kan. (attended F.L. Schlagle High School)

@ Victoria S. Cuevas, Business Administration/Management and Marketing, Kansas City, Mo.

# Adzil Cummings, Social Psychology, El Paso, Texas (attended Thomas Jefferson High School, Brooklyn, N.Y.)

# Joel D. Currence, Management/Entrepreneurship, Minneapolis, Minn. (attended Liberty [Mo.] High School)

Michael L. Curry, Business Administration/Management, Cheyenne, Wyo. (attended Cheyenne East High School)

# Anthonio L. Dais, Management, Hahira, Ga.

@ Robert James Dake, Management, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Winnetonka High School)

# Jasmine Daniels, Social Psychology, Dickinson, Texas (attended Hampton [Va.] High School)

$ Darryl Joseph Daroczy, Social Psychology, Stafford, Va.

$ Kaishla Netrile Davie, Social Psychology, Slidell, La. (attended Killeen [Texas] High School)• Danielle Leshay Davis, Business Administration/Marketing, Kansas City, Kan. (attended F.L. Schlagle High School)

Jessica A. Davis, Management/Accounting, Longview, Texas

Josh Davis, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Columbus, Ohio (attended Socastee High School, Myrtle Beach, S.C.)

Lamartae R. Davis, Interdisciplinary Studies, San Antonio, Texas (attended Rockledge [Fla.] High School)

@ Tiffany R. Davis, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Richmond [Mo.] High School)

@ George William Davis Jr., Management/Computer Information Systems, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Lee’s Summit High School)

# Aaron William Finch DeGroot, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Mesa, Ariz.

@ Johnathan De La Cruz, Social Psychology, Dayton, Ohio

o De La Cruz also earned an Associate of Science degree in Social Psychology

Robert W. Decker, Construction Management, Beavercreek, Ohio (attended National Trail High School, New Paris, Ohio)

$ David M. DeFord, Business Administration/Management, Chandler, Ariz. (attended Rigby [Idaho] High School)

Mayra Cynthia De Haro, Social Psychology, Blue Springs, Mo. (attended Bishop Ward High School, Kansas City, Kan.)

$ Jessica DeJesus, Business Administration/Human Resource Management, Aledo, Texas

Gilberto C. De La Garza, Interdisciplinary Studies, Midland, Ga. (attended Excelsior Springs [Mo.] High School)

# Tisha Marie Denney, Social Psychology, Columbus, Ohio (attended Tri-Valley High School, Dresden, Ohio)

$ Jamie Marie Denton, Business Administration/Personal Financial Planning, Independence, Mo. (attended Turner High School, Kansas City, Kan.)

o Denton also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Human Resource Management and an Undergraduate Certificate in Personal Financial Planning

Sanad Dhital, Mathematics, Kathmandu, Nepal

o Dhital also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Unmanned Aerial System Drone Applications

# Sara L. Dierkes, Business Administration/Healthcare, Kathleen, Ga. (attended Wasilla [Alaska] High School

$ Sara Michelle Digennaro, Social Psychology, Dagsboro, Del. (attended Seaford [Del.] High School)

# Michael J. Dilling, Information and Computer Science/Networking and Security, Woodbridge, Va. (attended Woodbridge High School)

Eric Rene Dilloway, Management, San Antonio, Texas (attended Elkhart [Ind.] Memorial High School)

Jordan Dimauro, Management, San Antonio, Texas (attended Belvidere [Ill.] High School)

$ Shawn M. Dougherty, Business Administration/Human Resource Management, Yorktown, Va.

David J. Downen, Business Administration/Management, Murrieta, Calif. (attended Murrieta Valley High School)

Kimberly Dragon-Flournoy, Social Psychology, Bastrop, Texas

Cristian J. Dubon, Business Administration/Management, Kansas City, Kan. (attended Sumner Academy of Arts and Science)

Alicyn L. Duncan, Business Administration/Finance, Aurora, Colo. (attended Blue River Valley High School, Mount Summit, Ind.)

# Christopher A. Duncan, Management, Beavercreek, Ohio (attended Middletown [Md.] High School)

Kyle James Duncan, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Cabot, Ark.

Lexie M. Duncan, Fitness and Wellness, Smithville, Mo. (attended Smithville High School)

Frances Dupree, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Conyers, Ga. (attended Willow Park High School, Apple Valley, Calif.)• # Bryce A. Dye, Business Administration/Business Economics, Buckner, Mo. (attended Fort Osage High School, Independence, Mo.)

Kaylee East, Social Psychology, Clarksville, Tenn. (attended Northeast High School)

Melissa Ann Edmundson, Accounting, El Paso, Texas (attended Ysleta High School)

Emily Elizalde-Avila, Criminal Justice Administration/Corrections, Kansas City, Kan. (attended Wyandotte High School)

John-Paxton Elliott, Management/Computer Information Systems, Little Rock, Ark. (attended Pulaski Academy)

# Brandon D. Ellison, Management/Logistics, Rock Island, Ill. (attended Sam Houston High School, San Antonio, Texas)

Jacob Tanner Elmore, Information and Computer Science/Information Technology, Shawnee, Okla. (attended Bethel High School)

Matthew Anthony Espinosa, Management/Human Resource, Patterson, Calif.

@ Melissa D. Estelle, Construction Management, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Lansing [Mich.] Catholic Central High School)

Juan A. Rodriguez Estrada, Information and Computer Science/Networking and Security, New Port Richey, Fla.

# Jess A. Evans, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Guthrie, Okla.

$ Jonathan M. Evans, Business Administration/Management, Fort Gibson, Okla. (attended Fort Gibson High School)

# Jordan William Everett, Geography, Bossier City, La. (attended S.H. Rider High School, Wichita Falls, Texas)

@ Reid W. Evers, Biology, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Faith Christian Academy, Oak Grove, Mo.)

@ Matthew Cody Ewing, Interdisciplinary Studies, Hill Air Force Base, Utah

Kayla Dean Ezell, Business Administration/Accounting, Austin, Ark.

@ Baby M. Falefuafua, Business Administration/Management, Layton, Utah (attended Northridge High School)

# John Faulk, Social Psychology, Menifee, Calif.

Lindsey Fechtler, Information and Computer Science/Networking and Security, New Baden, Ill. (attended Carterville [Ill.] High School)

@ Jessica Marie Felter, Management, New Bern, N.C. (attended Shelby [Ohio] High School)

# Ailish B. Ferguson, Geography, Jacksonville, Fla.

# Caleb J. Fernelius, Mathematics, Springfield, Mo. (attended New Covenant Academy)

Nora Viviana Figueroa, Business Administration/Management, Oceanside, Calif.

@ Keith B. Finkley, Social Psychology, El Paso, Texas

# Matthew Adam Fisher, Interdisciplinary Studies, Belleville, Ill. (attended Duluth [Minn.] East High School)

@ Mel T. Flores, Management/Finance, San Antonio, Texas

@ Cameron William Forbes, Business Administration/Business Economics, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Kearney [Mo.] High School)

# Ashley S. Foster, Business Administration/Management, Independence, Mo. (attended Truman High School)

Kristina Fox, Information and Computer Science/Information Technology, Ramstein Air Base, Germany (attended Atwater [Calif.] High School)

# Katie France, Business Administration/Management, Canton, Ill. (attended Rushville [Ill.] High School)

@ Jacqueline Freeman, Business Administration/Management, Molalla, Ore. (attended Jordan Vocational High School, Columbus, Ga.)

Kathleen E. Frost, Business Administration/Marketing, California, Md. (attended Clarkston [Mich.] High School)

# Ashley Nicole Furr, Business Administration/Human Resource Management, Great Falls, Mont. (attended Centerville High School, Sand Coulee, Mont.)• Sozy S. Gad, Social Psychology, Barstow, Calif.

$ Erick Gamez, Business Administration/Accounting, Apache Junction, Ariz. (attended Desert Ridge High School, Mesa, Ariz.)

@ Rochelle M. Garciano, Biology, Independence, Mo. (attended Van Horn High School)

Julian Garcia-Schroeder, Information and Computer Science/Data Management, Mesa, Ariz. (attended Desert Edge High School, Goodyear, Ariz.)

Alex A. Garciasilva, Management/Logistics, Jacksonville, N.C. (attended Hialeah [Fla.] Miami Lakes High School)

@ Damon Grant Garza, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Oceanside, Calif. (attended Harlingen [Texas] High School South

# Victor R. Garza, Management, Bellevue, Neb.

$ Lana Michelle Gascon, Interdisciplinary Studies, Winslow, Maine

$ Keith Gedick, Management, San Antonio, Texas (attended Shawsheen Valley Technical High School, Billerica, Mass.)

Corey Michael Genzel, Information and Computer Science/Networking and Security, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Puyallup [Wash.] High School)

Allison N. Gibson, Biology, Firth, Idaho (attended Firth High School)

# Chad A. Gibson, Management/Human Resource, Belleville, Ill. (attended Glendale High School, Springfield, Mo.)

Bethaney Gilkey, Fitness and Wellness, Danville, Ark. (attended Danville High School)

Andrea Givhan, Information Systems, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Westport Edison Academy)

Antoinne Dwayne Glover, Information and Computer Science/Networking and Security, Jacksonville, N.C. (attended Glenn Hills High School, Augusta, Ga.)

Daniel Connor Goeke, Business Administration/Management, Springfield, Va. (attended Bedford [Mass.] High School)

Adrian D. Gomez, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Kettle Falls, Wash. (attended Robert E. Lee High School, Midland, Texas)

$ Dante Gonzalez, Business Administration/Corporate Financial Management, Warrensburg, Mo. (attended Bellingham [Mass.] High School)

Jacob Jeffrey Gonzalez, Management/Accounting, Austin, Texas (attended Round Rock (Texas) High School)

# Jose Antonio Gonzalez, Management/Human Resources, El Paso, Texas (attended John C. Fremont High School, Los Angeles, Calif.)

$ Daniel A. Goodman, Mathematics, Kansas City, Mo. (attended William Chrisman High School, Independence, Mo.)

Chyna B. Goodwin, Social Psychology, El Paso, Texas (attended Lower Merion High School, Ardmore, Pa.)

o Goodwin also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Terrorism and Homeland Security

Dylan P. Govin, Business Administration/Management, DePere, Wis. (attended West DePere High School)

Jonathan M. Graf, Business Administration/Entrepreneurship and Management, Overland Park, Kan.

$ Jeremy M. Graham, Management/Finance, Cheney, Wash.

@ William Graham, Business Administration/Management, El Paso, Texas (attended Waukegan [Ill.] East High School)

$ Caitlyn Ila Gray, Management, Adelanto, Calif. (attended Barstow [Calif.] High School)

Juanita Ramona Gray, Management/Healthcare, El Paso, Texas

Miranda Gremer, Geography, Victorville, Calif. (attended Hesperia [Calif.] High School)

@ Alexis Leigh Grindstaff, Accounting, Independence, Mo. (attended Blue Springs [Mo.] High School)

# Nancy Guerra-Donald, Business Administration/Accounting, Olathe, Kan. (attended J.C. Harmon High School, Kansas City, Kan.)

@ Victoria Guevara, Business Administration/Human Resource Management, El Paso, Texas (attended Americas High School)• Jacob A. Guhl, Business Administration/Management, Gladstone, Mo. (attended Heartland High School, Belton, Mo.)

# Amaris Guillen, Business Administration, Management, El Paso, Texas (attended Bel Air High School)

@ Antonio S. Gumataotao, Geography, Hagatna, Guam

Heather Lynn Haak, Accounting, Independence, Mo. (attended Fort Osage High School)

Alexander P. Hale, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Kansas City, Kan. (attended F.L. Schlagle High School)

o Hale also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Terrorism and Homeland Security

@ William L. Hall, Business Administration/Management and Management/Project Management, Pensacola, Fla. (attended Alta Loma [Calif.] High School)

$ Adam Geoffrey Halter, Business Administration/Management, San Diego, Calif. (attended Shawnee Mission South High School, Overland Park, Kan.)

$ Corey A. Hammond, Interdisciplinary Studies, Spanaway, Wash. (attended Hastings [Mich.] High School)

Madison Olivia Elizabeth Hanson, Business Administration/Corporate Financial Management, Buckner, Mo. (attended Fort Osage High School, Independence, Mo.)

# Michael James Harper, Information and Computer Science/Cybersecurity, Murrieta, Calif. (attended Swartz Creek [Mich.] High School)

# Francis R. Harris, Management/Healthcare, Milton, Fla.

@ Amy M. Harrison, Business Administration/Human Resource Management, Blue Springs, Mo. (attended Harrisonville [Mo.] High School)

$ Judith G. Hart, Interdisciplinary Studies, Jacksonville, Ark. (attended East Liverpool [Ohio] High School)

# David Hartrum, Management/Logistics, Pataskala, Ohio (attended Heath [Ohio] High School)

o Hartrum also earned an Associate of Science degree in Management/Logistics

Mealyn J. Hascall, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Las Vegas, Nev.

# Avalee J. Hawkins, Social Psychology, Riverside, Calif. (attended Red Bluff [Calif.] Joint Union High School)

Atlanta Paige Hawthorn, Business Administration/Corporate Financial Management and Finance, Canal Winchester, Ohio (attended Central Crossing High School, Grove City, Ohio)

Mary E. Hayes, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, St. Robert, Mo. (attended Smith-Cotton High School, Sedalia, Mo.)

Arrion C. Haynes, Management/Healthcare, Independence, Mo.

Andrew James Henderson, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Kansas City, Kan. (attended Leavenworth [Kan.] High School)

o Henderson earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Terrorism and Homeland Security

$ Shanna Her, Business Administration/Entrepreneurship and Human Resource Management, Bluefield, Va. (attended Washington High School, Kansas City, Kan.)

# Melvin Leon Herbin, Management, Collierville, Tenn. (attended Reidsville [N.C.] High School)

# Nicole L. Herder, Social Psychology, Blue Springs, Mo. (attended Grain Valley [Mo.] High School)

Jeric A. Hernandez, Management/Computer Information Systems, Coconut Creek, Fla.

$ Miguel A. Hernandez, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, El Paso, Texas

Anuilagi Kalala Herrera, Business Administration/Human Resource Management, Fort Bliss, Texas

$ Chaeann Sherise Herzog, Business Administration/Human Resource Management, Montgomery, Ala.

Tyler R. Hickman, Information and Computer Science/Information Technology, Great Falls, Mont. (attended Carl Junction [Mo.] High School)

# Jeremy Kyah Hicks, Mathematics, Kansas City, Mo. (attended T.L. Hanna High School, Anderson, S.C.)

# Aaron Hilgen, Business Administration/Management, Lenexa, Kan. (attended Cypress [Calif.] High School)

Mark Hockemeier, Military History, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Hickman Mills High School)

# Morgan Hodgson, Management/Healthcare, Madison, Ga. (attended Morgan County High School)• Marcela Holmes, Social Psychology, Litchfield Park, Ariz. (attended Mead High School, Spokane, Wash.)

Etta Sue Holt, Information and Computer Science/Networking and Security, Energy, Ill. (attended Dadeville [Ala.] High School)

Valerie Marie Hood, Business Administration/Finance, Oklahoma City, Okla. (attended Niceville [Fla.] High School)

Hilton Horne, Business Administration/Marketing, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Cleveland High School, Seattle, Wash.)

Stephanie C. Hubbard, Interdisciplinary Studies, Lansford, N.D.

# Kelsie Jo Hudson, Management/Human Resource, Kadena Air Base, Japan

Malcolm Hudson-Haynes, Business Administration/Marketing, Aurora, Colo. (attended South High School, Denver, Colo.)

$ Elliott Jose Huertas, Business Administration/Management, Jacksonville, N.C.

# Karly Anne Danielle Huffner, Business Administration/Marketing, Independence, Mo. (attended Fort Osage High School)

David J. Hughey, Business Administration/Management, North Charleston, S.C.

Aaron Lee Hulett, Business Administration/Accounting, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Pattonsburg [Mo.] High School

$ Leslie Michelle Hurd, Management/Marketing, Munford, Tenn.

@ Makenna Laryn Hutchinson, Accounting, Edgerton, Kan. (attended Gardner-Edgerton High School, Gardner, Kan.)

Charles Iheanacho, Management/Healthcare, San Antonio, Texas (attended Robert E. Lee High School, Houston, Texas)

Giuliana Kala’I Irvine, Business Administration/Management, Kaneohe, Hawaii (attended Kalaheo High School, Kailua, Hawaii)

Andrew Ruffo Ivory, Information and Computer Science/Information Technology, Columbus, Ohio

Clifford L. Jackson, Social Psychology, Blythewood, S.C.

@ Robert T. Jacobs, Geography, Melbourne, Fla. (attended Macon [Mo.] High School)

Tyson Paul Jaggar, Management/Computer Information Systems, Clearfield, Utah (attended Lincoln High School, Tallahassee, Fla.)

Brad Jahnel, Information and Computer Science/Information Technology, Gladstone, Mo. (attended Osage [Iowa] Community High School)

Demoriya J. James, Business Administration/Management, Corona, Calif. (attended Artesia High School, Lakewood, Calif.)

Ethan D. Jaso, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, El Paso, Texas (attended Del Valle High School)

@ Shamell A. Jean, Social Psychology, Winchester, Calif. (attended Banneker High School, College Park, Ga.)

Brant Jensen, Management, Ogden, Utah (attended El Capitan High School, Lakeside, Calif.)

Jacqueline Jimenez, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Pearland, Texas

# Angelica Patricia Jimenez-Valenzuela, Social Psychology, El Paso, Texas (attended Del Valle High School)

@ Gatlin R. Johnson, Geography, Crestview, Fla.

Dale Edwin Jones, Geography, Kansas City, Kan. (attended Lee’s Summit [Mo.] High School)

$ Abigail Christine Joseph, Fitness and Wellness, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Moberly [Mo.] High School)

Felipe Rodriguez Jugo, Business Administration/Digital Marketing, Santiago, Chile

@ Eric M. Jursinic, Business Administration/Management, Honolulu, Hawaii (attended Minooka [Ill.] Community High School)

$ Devraj Karki, Information and Computer Science/Cybersecurity and Networking and Security, Overland Park, Kan.• $ Jerry Allen Keeney, Geography and Mathematics, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Winnetonka High School)

o Keeney also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Geographic Information Systems

Brianna A. Keller, Criminal Justice Administration/Corrections, Iola, Texas

Madison Kennon, Interdisciplinary Studies, Burlington, N.D. (attended Dinwiddie [Va.] Senior High School)

# Tanessa A. Kenny, Biology, Columbia, Mo. (attended Smith-Cotton High School, Sedalia, Mo.)

$ Manoj Khatiwada, Business Administration/Human Resource Management, Itahari, Nepal

o Khatiwada also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Project Management

# Olivia R. Kinsey, Business Administration/Marketing, Parkville, Mo. (attended Park Hill South High School, Riverside, Mo.)

# Chase Ryan Knight, Military History, Kansas City, Mo.

David L. Koci, Management, Spring Valley, Ohio (attended Centerville [Ohio] High School)

# Angela M. Koester, Business Administration/Management, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Oak Park High School)

Jacob C. Kopriva, Management, Traer, Iowa (attended North Tama High School)

# Michael Alex Kurta, Social Psychology, North Las Vegas, Nev. (attended South Allegheny High School, McKeesport, Pa.)

@ Manish Lamsal, Information and Computer Science/Computer Science and Cybersecurity, Kathmandu, Nepal

o Lamsal also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Cybersecurity

# Brandon A. Landrum-Jeffries, Information and Computer Science/Software Development, Vienna, Austria

$ Michele R. Larche, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Sioux City, Iowa

$ Morgan Shay Laughlin, Chemistry, Independence, Mo. (attended Blue Springs High School)

@ Meagan Renee Law, Management/Entrepreneurship, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Park Hill High School)

Shakira A. Lawrence, Management, Jacksonville, Ark.

@ Alicia Leach, Accounting, El Paso, Texas

Penitila Kesi Leapaga III, Interdisciplinary Studies, Waianae, Hawaii

$ Samantha LeFaive, Construction Management, Wilmington, Ohio

Brett Letterman, Business Administration/Corporate Financial Management, Springfield, Mo. (attended Hillcrest High School)

Connor Lewis, Information Systems, Cheyenne, Wyo. (attended Penn-Trafford High School, Harrison City, Pa.)

Camille C. Lim, Social Psychology, El Paso, Texas (attended Montwood High School)

@ Marina Giraldi Horta de Lima, Business Administration/Management, Sao Paulo, Brazil

@ Carolyn C. Lindsey, Interdisciplinary Studies, Cheney, Wash. (attended Gresham [Ore.] Union High School)

@ Aaron David Lingler, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Charleston, S.C. (attended St. Xavier High School, Cincinnati, Ohio)

@ Ja’Nice Renay Locket-Dortch, Business Administration/Entrepreneurship, New Bern, N.C. (attended Madison [N.J.] High School)

Amri Lopez, Management/Healthcare, El Paso, Texas

$ Carlos C. Lopez, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Mesa, Ariz. (attended Mountain View High School, Tucson, Ariz.)

@ Enrique Carlos Lopez, Interdisciplinary Studies, Overland Park, Kan. (attended Shawnee Mission South High School)

Daniel Joseph Louvau, Interdisciplinary Studies, Overland Park, Kan. (attended Shawnee Mission Northwest High School, Shawnee, Kan.)

Abigail Solis Loya, Social Psychology, El Paso, Texas (attended Bel Air High School)

Ryan L. Lucero, Management, Barstow, Calif. (attended Barstow High School)• @ Rene S. Lucerobonilla, Management, Beaufort, S.C.

Avery M. Ludlam, Business Administration/Management, Fort Riley, Kan.

# James Aguilar Luna, Information Systems, Albuquerque, N.M.

@ Victor Terrazas Luna, Business Administration/Management, Sunland Park, N.M

@ Andrew Gerald Lutz, Management, Kailua, Hawaii

Khoi Minh Luu, Accounting, Kansas City, Mo.

@ Charnee Lyles, Business Administration/Marketing, Fort Drum, N.Y. (attended Ware County High School, Waycross, Ga.)

# Wyatt B. Lynch, Information and Computer Science/Networking and Security, Little Rock, Ark.

Storm Nicholas Lynn, Business Administration/Accounting, Lexington, Mo. (attended Lexington High School)

Tommey L. Lyons, Business Administration/Corporate Financial Management, Round Rock, Texas (attended Copperas Cove [Texas] High School)

$ Kenneth W. Madere, Management, Barksdale Air Force Base, La.

Elizabeth Solis Magana, Social Psychology, El Paso, Texas (attended Socorro [Texas] High School

Krescenda Aschley Maijala, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Barstow, Calif. (attended West Covina [Calif.] High School)

Andrea Olivia Mann, Geography, El Paso, Texas (attended Irvin High School)

# Joshua S. Manning, Information Systems, Crestview, Fla. (attended Forsyth Central High School, Cumming, Ga.)

Rodrigue Marthone, Fitness and Wellness, New York, N.Y.

$ Daniel Martinez, Social Psychology, Manor, Texas (attended Mountain View High School, El Paso, Texas)

Kenneth L. Martinez, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Wildomar, Calif. (attended Lawrence Central High School, Indianapolis, Ind.)

# Lizbeth Medina Martinez, Fitness and Wellness, Mesa, Ariz. (attended Dobson High School)

$ Natalie Breanne Martinez, Business Administration/Management, Cheyenne, Wyo.

o Martinez also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Human Resource Management

Nyree Martinez, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Roy, Utah

Toni Danyeal Martinez, Business Administration/Logistics, San Diego, Calif. (attended Springdale [Pa.] High School)

@ Lora Ann Maxwell, Management/Accounting, Granville, Ohio (attended Northridge High School, Johnstown, Ohio)

# Darwin K. May, Business Administration/Management, Kansas City, Mo.

Stanley D. McCaskey, Information and Computer Science/Networking and Security, Oceanside, Calif. (attended Clarke County High School, Grove Hill, Ala.)

Farah Renee McCoy, Management/Healthcare, Copperas Cove, Texas (attended Hendrickson High School, Pflugerville, Texas)

Quadarrius Jamal McCray, Management/Logistics, Newport News, Va.

$ Michael McDaniel, Management/Computer Information Systems, Richmond, Ind. (attended Northeastern High School, Fountain City, Ind.)

Claude E. McElveen, Interdisciplinary Studies, Beaufort, S.C. (attended Annandale [Minn.] High School)

@ James A. McEwen, Social Psychology, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Wichita [Kan.] Northwest High School)

@ Jordan M. McGuirt, Management/Human Resource, San Antonio, Texas

Wesley Charles McMackin, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Kennesaw, Ga. (attended Leonardtown [Md.] High School)

# Cynthia Yvette Medrano, Criminal Justice Administration/Corrections, El Paso, Texas (attended Irvin High School)

$ Victoria Maria Medrano, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Horizon City, Texas (attended Americas High School, El Paso, Texas)• # Cyara Lauren Meza, Information and Computer Science/Networking and Security, Fleming Island, Fla. (attended Fleming Island High School)

Sasheka S. Michael, Management/Healthcare, Kathleen, Ga. (attended Alpharetta [Ga.] High School)

# Derek Michals, Information and Computer Science/Networking and Security, Oostburg, Wis. (attended Jerome I. Case Sr. High School, Racine, Wis.)

# Jawando Pierre Miley, Social Psychology, New Braunfels, Texas (attended Rutherford High School, Panama City, Fla.)

$ Briana Nicole Miller, Management/Healthcare, North Charleston, S.C.

$ Raymond J. Mitchell, Management/Logistics, Dumfries, Va. (attended Southeast Halifax [N.C.] High School)

# Briley P. Mittendorf, Business Administration/Marketing, Overland Park, Kan. (attended Gardner-Edgerton High School, Gardner, Kan.)

Miguel A. Molina, Information and Computer Science/Computer Science, El Paso, Texas

Danielle Joanne Monroe, Business Administration/Management, Ogden, Utah (attended Green River [Utah] High School)

$ Brittany Paige Moore, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, El Paso, Texas

# Anthony R. Mora, Accounting, Blue Springs, Mo. (attended Blue Springs High School)

Melisa S. Moreno, Management/Human Resources, Goodyear, Ariz. (attended Katella High School, Anaheim, Calif.)

o Moreno also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Diversity and Social Justice

@ Ashley E. Morris, Accounting, Havelock, N.C. (attended McLouth [Kan.] High School)

Annamaria Linda Mortelli, Business Administration/Management, Gladstone, Mo. (attended Oak Park High School)

$ Modern M. Mouse, Management/Corporate Financial Management, Kansas City, Mo.

$ Jamie Lynn Myers, Business Administration/Management, Alamogordo, N.M. (attended Bedford [Mich.] High School)

Kellie Lynn Navarro, Social Psychology, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, San Miguel, Calif.

Sandra Nelson, Management/Healthcare, El Paso, Texas (attended Ysleta High School)

$ Darius N. Nevill, Management, Tucson, Ariz.

Rebecca Nicole Newsome, Biology, Orrick, Mo. (attended Orrick High School)

@ Matthew Vernon Nilsby, Criminal Justice Administration/Corrections, St. Robert, Mo. (attended Kentridge High School, Kent, Wash.)

$ Ryan Akaash Nizamuldin, Business Administration/Management, Haslet, Texas (attended Cibolo [Texas] High School)

# Natalie M. Diaz Noriega, Business Administration/Logistics, Mountain Home, Idaho (attended John A. Ferguson Senior High School, Miami, Fla.)

@ Kenneth W. Norman, Interdisciplinary Studies, Fort Belvoir, Va.

John Norsworthy III, Business Administration/Management, Chandler, Ariz. (attended Mountain Pointe High School, Phoenix, Ariz.)

Mattia E. O’Connor, Management/Finance, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Boulevard Christian School, Muskogee, Okla.)

$ Parker O’Dea, Construction Management, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Park Hill South High School, Riverside, Mo.)

# William Robert O’Dell, Construction Management, Ellsworth, Wis.

Courtney Evan Olszta, Management/Human Resources, Stafford, Va. (attended Saugus [Calif.] High School)

$ John Robert Olvera, Management/Engineering Administration, Killeen, Texas (attended Elsik High School, Houston, Texas)

Amber Nichole Ortiz, Management/Human Resources, North Palm Beach, Fla. (attended Palm Beach Gardens [Fla.] High School)• Rhianna Leigh Ouellette, Social Psychology, San Antonio, Texas (attended Jack C. Hays High School, Buda, Texas)

$ Ryan A. Owen, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Ramstein Air Base, Germany (attended Evans [Ga.] High School)

$ Reginald E. Owens Jr., Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, New Bern, N.C.

@ William Henry Oxenford IV, Interdisciplinary Studies, Lumberton, N.J. (attended Boyertown [Pa.] Area High School)

Tristan Michael Packwood, Accounting, Leavenworth, Kan. (attended Lansing [Kan.] High School)

@ Vicky S. Paddack, Accounting, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Platte County High School, Platte City, Mo.)

@ Kenneth L. Padilla, Social Psychology, Temecula, Calif. (attended Northview High School, Grand Rapids, Mich.)

Ankit Pandey, Information Systems, Kathmandu, Nepal

$ Jeffrey L. Parks, Business Administration/Management, Abilene, Texas (attended Bethel High School, Shawnee, Okla.)

Samual L. Parr, Management, Phoenix, Ariz. (attended Glendale [Ariz.] High School)

# Johanna Menchinsky Payne, Criminal Justice Administration/Corrections and Law Enforcement, Valdosta, Ga.

@ Amos J. Payton, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Grand View, Idaho

Ariadna P. Baute Paz, Business Administration/Digital Marketing, Kansas City, Mo. (attended North Kansas City [Mo.] High School)

# Laura K. Pecora, Management, West Des Moines, Iowa

# Andrew H. Peery, Management/Human Resources, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas (attended Upper Arlington [Ohio] High School)

$ Lindsey Nicole Penland, Chemistry, Springfield, Mo. (attended Central High School)

Renae Michelle Perez, Social Psychology, Vail, Ariz.

# Richard J. Perron, Business Administration/Management, Temecula, Calif.

@ David William Perry, Business Administration/Management, Independence, Mo. (attended Hulbert [Okla.] High School)

# Michael Perry, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Cordova, Tenn.

o Perry also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Terrorism and Homeland Security

Minh Phan, Information and Computer Science/Software Development, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Winnetonka High School)

Brian Keith Phillips, Management, Millington, Tenn. (attended Kingsbury High School, Memphis, Tenn.)

$ William C. Plummer Jr., Management/Logistics, Danville, Va. (attended George Washington High School)

Annam K. Polo, Business Administration/Management, Jacksonville, N.C.

# Mariana Posadas, Social Psychology, Dallas, Texas (attended Sundown [Texas] High School)

$ Mykelle R. Posselli, Management/Finance, West Jordan, Utah

Nisha Poudel, Accounting, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Wyandotte High School, Kansas City, Kan.)

Brian A. Pratt, Management, Cibolo, Texas (attended Marion [Ind.] High School)

Alexandra Courtney Prevost, Interdisciplinary Studies, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Park Hill High School)

Chase Hunter Provencio, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, El Paso, Texas (attended Coronado High School)

o Provencio also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Unmanned Aerial System Drone

Applications

# Jeffrey D. Prue, Interdisciplinary Studies, Layton, Utah

Brian Keith Puckett, Management, Thorntown, Ind. (attended Shawnee High School, Springfield, Ohio)

David Puckett, Social Psychology, El Paso, Texas (attended Alleghany High School, Covington, Va.)• $ Mayra G. Puentes, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, El Paso, Texas (attended Socorro [Texas] High School)

@ Heather Lynne Putman, Management/Logistics, North Salt Lake, Utah (attended Jordan High School, Sandy, Utah)

# Todd A. Putnam, Business Administration/Management, Stafford, Va. (attended Bellows Falls [Vt.] Union High School)

Grizelda Quashie-Idun, Business Administration/Management, Round Rock, Texas

# Faheem A. Qureshi, Information and Computer Science/Cybersecurity, Oklahoma City, Okla. (attended Edward S. Marcus High School, Flower Mound, Texas)

Amber Rader, Business Administration/Human Resource Management, O’Fallon, Ill. (attended Metro East Lutheran High School, Edwardsville, Ill.)

Chelsea Rainey, Social Psychology, Great Falls, Mont. (attended Great Falls High School)

$ Melissa Ralat, Business Administration/Corporate Financial Management, Kyle, Texas (attended Brookside High School, Sheffield Village, Ohio)

Aaron Michael Ramirez, Social Psychology, El Paso, Texas (attended Coronado High School)

@ Alex Edward Ramirez, Business Administration/Management, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass.

$ Alyssa N. Ramirez, Business Administration/Corporate Financial Management, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Staley High School)

# Alberto Ramos Jr., Management, Oceanside, Calif.

Anthony Michael Randazzo, Management/Computer Information Systems, Edwardsville, Ill.

# Charles Raper, Management, Vilonia, Ark. (attended Peach County High School, Fort Valley, Ga.

Joyce A. Reagan, Business Administration/Management, Boise, Idaho (attended Centennial High School)

Cory Reeves, Criminal Justice Administration/Corrections, Henrietta, N.Y. (attended Rush-Henrietta High School)

# Sarmeen Regmi, Business Administration/Marketing, Excelsior Springs, Mo. (attended Liberty [Mo.] High School)

Denise Rendon-Garcia, Business Administration/Human Resource Management, El Paso, Texas (attended Andress High School)

@ Jarrett B. Rentz, Business Administration/Accounting, Camp Lejeune, N.C

Rafael Resendiz, Business Administration/Management, Dale, Texas (attended Pleasanton [Texas] High School)

$ Rebecca Medina Retana, Social Psychology, El Paso, Texas

$ Kirsten Rettig, Management/Accounting, Havelock, N.C. (attended Havelock High School)

@ Renee A. Reynolds-North, Management/Healthcare, Sunbury, Ohio (attended Big Walnut High School)

Jean-Paul Riashi, Business Administration/Management, Gilbert, Ariz. (attended Desert Hills High School)

Alexander Byron Rice, Geography, Myrtle Beach, S.C. (attended Henry E. Lackey High School, Indian Head, Md.)

$ Ginette M. Rich, Information and Computer Science/Networking and Security, Orcutt, Calif. (attended Enid [Okla.] High School)

@ Luke A. Richards, Business Administration/Management, Surprise, Ariz.

$ Dylan Bradley Riekens, Information Systems, Cheyenne, Wyo. (attended Cheyenne Central High School)

# Michael D. Riggs, Social Psychology, Vista, Calif.

Riggs also earned an Associate of Science degree in Social Psychology

Daniel Rios, Business Administration/Management, Kansas City, Kan. (attended J.C. Harmon High School)

# Danielle Marie Roberson, Business Administration/Marketing, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Park Hill High School)

Tierra C. Roberson, Social Psychology, Independence, Mo.

Dedrick Roberts, Geography, Katy, Texas (attended Washington/Marion Magnet High School, LakeCharles, La.)

Kaunetha D. Roberts, Social Psychology, El Paso, Texas

Paul Robert Robinson, Management/Human Resources, Hesperia, Calif.

Warren Isaiah Robinson, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Camp Pendleton, Calif.

Arturo Martin Rodriguez, Business Administration/Healthcare, El Paso, Texas (attended Montwood High School)

Jessica Alicia Rodriguez, Business Administration/Marketing, Liberty, Mo. (attended Leavenworth [Kan.] High School)

Joel Joaquin Rodriguez, Business Administration/Management, El Paso, Texas (attended Lohn High School)

# Joshua A. Rodriguez, Information and Computer Science/Data Management, San Pedro, Calif.

@ Jason G. Roetcisoender, Management, Lacey, Wash.

@ Sophie Roper, Business Administration/Logistics and Computer Information Management, Kansas City, Kan. (attended Piper High School)

o Roper also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Entrepreneurship

$ Raul Rosales, Information and Computer Science/Computer Science, Socorro, Texas

@ Laura N. Rosario, Business Administration/International Business, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Staley High School)

# Raven Sierra Ross, Sport and Exercise Science/Exercise Physiology, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Hollister [Mo.] High School)

@ Rebekah Leigh Rothacher, Chemistry, Smithville, Mo. (attended Northland Christian High School, Kansas City, Mo.)

Ashley Nicole Russell, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England

# Chihiro Saito, Social Psychology, Nokomis, Fla.

Veronica Saldana, Business Administration/Management, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Winnetonka High School)

o Saldana also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Human Resource Management

# Brandon R. Saliers, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, West Haven, Utah

# Diane Bernadette San Roman, Management/Human Resources, El Paso, Texas (attended Coronado High School)

Loretta L. Sanchez, Management/Logistics, Barstow, Calif. (attended Barstow High School)

Victor Manuel Sanchez, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Phoenix, Ariz. (attended Cortez High School)

Yazmine V. Sanchez, Social Psychology, El Paso, Texas (attended Irvin High School)

Alexis Jose Santiago, Management, Singapore

# Amory Robert Saucedo, Social Psychology, Mountain Home, Idaho

Austin Sawyer, Business Administration/Construction Management and Marketing, Blue Springs, Mo. (attended Lee’s Summit [Mo.] High School)

$ Scott Schiesl, Management, Kansas City, Mo. (attended St. Pius X High School)

Caroline J. Schmitzer, Management/Computer Information Systems, San Antonio, Texas

$ Philip E. Schmuck, Construction Management, Colorado Springs, Colo.

# Sina Selepeo, Fitness and Wellness, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Liberty [Mo.] High School)

# Elaine Sellars-White, Management/Logistics, Canutillo, Texas (attended Bartlett Yancey High School, Yanceyville, N.C.)

Austin Serrano, Business Administration/Project Management, Folsom, Calif. (attended Folsom High School)

Fnu Shubham, Information and Computer Science/Computer Science, Lawrence, Kan.

@ Keith Robert Shugarts, Geography, Colorado Springs, Colo. (attended Clearview Regional High School, Mullica Hill, N.J.)

Marcus Ryan Sinlak, Interdisciplinary Studies, Liberty, Mo. (attended Liberty High School)

$ Louise Marie Skinner, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Salado, Texas• $ Amanda Josephine Slaughter, Information and Computer Science/Information Technology, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Center High School)

# Angela Deneen Smith, Management/Human Resource, Woodbridge, Va.

Cody T. Smith, Management/Human Resources, Converse, Texas

o Smith also earned an Associate of Science degree in Management

# Danielle Crain Smith, Accounting, Beaufort, S.C. (attended Los Lunas [N.M.] High School)

John Derek Smith, Social Psychology, Frederick, Md.

Peter Smith, Management/Logistics, Guyton, Ga.

# Kendall N. Smithson, Management/Healthcare, Horizon, Texas

Jack Douglas Smoyer, Business Administration/Management, Kansas City, Mo (attended Park Hill South High School, Riverside, Mo.)

Akromkhon Sobirkhonov, Information and Computer Science/Software Development, Kansas City, Mo.

Gianella Y. Sotil, Biology, Independence, Mo. (attended Van Horn High School)

Benjamin J. Spicer, Biology, Wichita, Kan. (attended Kapaun Mt. Carmel High School)

$ Mikelann Spolar, Social Psychology, Whitehall, Mont. (attended Butte [Mont.] High School)

Camille Stanfield, Management/Logistics, Killeen, Texas (attended Central High School, San Angelo, Texas)

Tonja R. Stevens, Management/Human Resources, Sherwood, Ark.

@ Cindy M. Stine, Management, Lakeland, Tenn. (attended John Ehret High School, Marrero, La.)

Alex Lane Stinnett, Business Administration/Management, Mesa, Ariz. (attended Westwood High School)

Steven Alexander Stoops, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Coronado High School, Henderson, Nev.)

o Stoops also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Terrorism and Homeland Security

Edward S. Story, Management/Accounting, Havelock, N.C. (attended Seneca East High School, Attica, Ohio)

$ Megan N. Stout, Information and Computer Science/Computer Science, Rio Grande, Ohio

Dakota Laurance Stuart, Construction Management, Kansas City, Kan. (attended Turner High School)

$ Alesha A. Sullivan, Interdisciplinary Studies, Aviano Air Base, Italy

Kendall Sutton, Business Administration/Management, Lawrence, Kan. (attended Hayden High School, Topeka, Kan.)

$ Joseph J. Swanson, Management/Human Resource, St. Louis, Mo.

# Zachary Swanson, Business Administration/Management, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

$ Benjamin Sylvester, Management, Rapid City, S.D.

@ Shea Joji Tabisula, Social Psychology, Hahira, Ga.

$ Angela L. Talbert, Business Administration/Human Resources Management, Kansas City, Kan. (attended Blue Valley West High School, Overland Park, Kan.)

$ Daniel James Tarwacki, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Annville, Pa.

Danielle Giannin Terry, Social Psychology, El Paso, Texas (attended Capt. John L. Chapin High School)

$ Christopher J. Thomas, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Sumter, S.C.

# Lore-El Shaneil Thomas, Social Psychology, San Antonio, Texas (attended Coatesville [Pa.] Area High School)

# Tabitha S. Thomas, Business Administration/Management, Yokota Air Base, Japan

Cheryl Ann Thomson, Management, Woodbridge, Va. (attended Central High School, Capitol Heights, Md.)

Ty’Shun Malik Thurman, Business Administration, Management, Monticello, Fla.

Vincent Angelo Tinoco, Business Administration/Entrepreneurship, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Winnetonka High School)

@ Derek J. Tissaw, Information and Computer Science/Cybersecurity, Swansea, Ill. (attended Ed W. Clark High School, Las Vegas, Nev.)

Wendy Adriana Garcia Torres, Social Psychology, San Diego, Calif.• # Lonnie N. Travis Jr., Social Psychology, Hampstead, N.C. (attended South Stokes High School, Walnut Cove, N.C.)

@ Bryan Keith Triebel, Business Administration/Human Resources Management, Cherryvale, Kan. (attended Cherryvale High School)

# Michael W. Truitt, Business Administration/Human Resources Management, Liberty, Mo.

@ Chhaya S. Ung, Management/Healthcare, Vacaville, Calif. (attended Stockdale High School, Bakersfield, Calif.)

Danielle Sinead Ureste, Management/Marketing, Eagle Mountain, Utah

Bailey Utecht, Information and Computer Science/Information Technology, Liberty, Mo. (attended Liberty North High School)

@ Stacie Danielle Valle, Interdisciplinary Studies, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Park Hill High School)

@ Crystina Rene Valverde, Social Psychology, Carlsbad, Calif. (attended Oceanside [Calif.] High School)

@ John Austin Vandesteeg, Business Administration/Personal Financial Planning, Olathe, Kan. (attended Blue Valley High School, Overland Park, Kan.)

$ Shannon L. Vanhart, Social Psychology, Box Elder, S.D.

Aracely Vargas, Social Psychology, El Paso, Texas (attended Mountain View High School)

$ Ulises Alexander Vasquez, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Covina, Calif. (attended Saugus [Calif.] High School)

Israel Villa, Social Psychology, Del Valle. Texas (attended Eagle Pass [Texas] High School)

# John C. Von Badinski, Construction Management, Lakeside, Calif.

# Jill Marie Wade, Accounting, Sedalia, Mo.

# Maty B. Wade, Business Administration/Corporate Financial Management, Dakar, Senegal

Joshua D. Walden, Information and Computer Science/Software Engineering, Biloxi, Miss.

# Joseph Harris Walker, Management, Hampstead, N.C. (attended East Bank [W.Va.] High School)

@ Lorraine Anne Walker, Social Psychology, Hampstead, N.C.

Shikayla Ann Walker, Interdisciplinary Studies, Texarkana, Ark. (attended Texarkana High School)

$ Ethan William Wallace, Business Administration/Management, Gilbert, Ariz. (attended Skyline High School)

# Johnathan Christian Wallace, Information Systems, Montgomery, Ala.

# Christopher Dustin Walters, Business Administration/Management, Burleson, Texas (attended Washington-Lee High School, Arlington, Va.)

$ Desiree P. Walters, Geography, Temple, Texas (attended Lapeer [Mich.] East High School)

$ Ricky Lynn Walters, Business Administration/Human Resources Management, El Paso, Texas (attended Jackson [Tenn.] Central-Merry High School)

Skyler Michael Wancho, Business Administration/Management, El Paso, Texas (attended Capt. John L. Chapin High School)

$ Grace V. Wang, Interdisciplinary Studies, Valley Village, Calif. (attended Park Hill High School, Kansas City, Mo.)

Brett T. Wanner-Armstrong, Management/Accounting, Austin, Texas (attended South Kitsap High School, Port Orchard, Wash.)

Cherry Joanne I. Washington, Interdisciplinary Studies, Fayetteville, N.C.

Jamila Weatherspoon, Business Administration/Management, Kansas City, Kan. (attended F.L. Schlagle High School)

# Krystel F. Wellons, Social Psychology, Lexington Park, Md. (attended East Hartford [Ct.] High School)

# Kristian A. Wittaker, Social Psychology, Colorado Springs, Colo. (attended Far West High School, Oakland, Calif.)

Kayla Wieserman, Business Administration/Corporate Financial Management, San Tan Valley, Ariz.

Ashley Williams, Accounting, Spanaway, Wash. (attended Challenger High School)

Duane Williams, Criminal Justice Administration/Security, Raymore, Mo. (attended Manual High School, Peoria, Ill.)

@ James Wesley Williams, Management, San Angelo, Texas (attended Woden [Texas] High School)• @ Jenny M. Williams, Business Administration/Corporate Financial Management, Gladstone, Mo. (attended Kearney [Mo.] High School)

Lauren Ashley Williams, Social Psychology, Kansas City, Mo. (attended North Kansas City [Mo.] High School)

Na’Krystal X. Williams, Management/Human Resources, Fort Belvoir, Va.

Whitney J. Williams, Business Administration/Finance, Hopkinsville, Ky.

Shina N. Williamson, Social Psychology, O’Fallon, Ill. (attended Messmer High School, Milwaukee, Wis.)

@ Kimberly D. Williams-Reus, Social Psychology, New Braunfels, Texas

# Michael Bradley Willis, Business Administration/Human Resource Management, Independence, Mo. (attended Blue Springs [Mo.] South High School)

Brenda M. Wilper, Accounting, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Richmond [Mo.] High School)

$ Kamaldeep Wilson, Management/Computer Information Systems, Navarre, Fla.

@ Samantha Riley Wilson, Business Administration/Management, Kennewick, Wash.

o Wilson also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Human Resource Management

Jennifer Beth Winkler, Business Administration/Human Resources Management, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Park Hill South High School, Riverside, Mo.)

Shannon Dionne Womack, Interdisciplinary Studies, Kansas City, Kan. (attended Washington High School)

Jennifer C. Worzalla, Business Administration/Logistics, Farmington, Utah (attended Manti [Utah] High School)

Mindie Wright, Management/Human Resource, Tipp City, Ohio (attended Bernalillo [N.M.] High School)

@ Brittany Yindra, Interdisciplinary Studies, Navarre, Fla.

$ Marisa C. Young, Social Psychology, Stafford, Va. (attended Medical Lake [Wash.] High School)

$ Tiffany D. Young, Social Psychology, Las Vegas, Nev.

Elias Zavala, Management, El Paso, Texas (attended Harlandale High School, San Antonio, Texas)

David Joseph Ziegler, Management, Olive Branch, Miss. (attended South Central High School, Bismarck, N.D.)

Petar Zivkovic, Fitness and Wellness, Kostolac, Serbia

Liam J. Zupancic, Business Administration/Management, Scottsdale, Ariz.

$ Logan J. Zupancic, Business Administration/Management, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Bachelor of Science in Education

@ Kisha L. Allen, Early Childhood Education/Teaching Young Children, Sacramento, Calif. (attended Yorktown High School, Arlington, Va.)

@ Jenna M. Irwin, Middle School Education/Science, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Smithville [Mo.] High School)

Samuel David Marconett, Secondary Education/Social Science, Belton, Mo. (attended Blue Ridge Christian School, Kansas City, Mo.)

$ Hannah R. McCloud, K-12 Education/Mild and Moderate Cross-Categorical Disabilities, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Piper High School, Kansas City, Kan.)

# Zully Montero, Elementary Education, Kansas City, Mo.

@ Laura Brook Ross, Early Childhood Education/Teaching Young Children, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Lee’s Summit North High School)

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

$ Nicholas E. Brandner, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Blue Springs [Mo.] High School)

Valerie Cullers, Parkville, Mo.

Nikiea Nicola Henderson, Raytown, Mo. (attended Archbishop O’Hara High School, Kansas City, Mo.)

# Eddah W. Kamande, Overland Park, Kan.• @ Sampada Khadka, Kathmandu, Nepal

$ Katelin A. Kurima, Monett, Mo. (attended Monett High School)

@ Jackline W. Muchiri, Smithville, Mo.

# Allison M. Senger, Kansas City, Mo.

Bachelor of Social Work

$ Naomi Alvarez, Kansas City, Mo. (attended St. Pius X High School)

o Alvarez also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Skilled Helper-Adult

$ Andromedus J. Asher, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Nixa [Mo.] High School)

@ Anna Delena Bishop, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Park Hill High School)

$ Maggie L. Duehring, Gardner, Kan.

# Angela N. Eastwood, Kansas City, Mo. (attended San Juan High School, Citrus Heights, Calif.)

@ Alexis Nicole Haas, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Park Hill South High School, Riverside, Mo.)

@ Justin D. O’Brien, Liberty, Mo. (attended Penney High School, Hamilton, Mo.)

$ Jasmine Payne, Independence, Mo. (attended Raytown [Mo.] South High School)

@ Hailey N. Rawhouser, Springfield, Mo. (attended Willard [Mo.] High School)

o Rawhouser also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Diversity and Social Justice

Marilyn Reyna, Independence, Mo.

Terriane Eunique Smith, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Ruskin High School)

@ Porsche Thomas, Blue Springs, Mo. (attended Raytown [Mo.] South High School)

# Cassandra R. VanHouten, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Winnetonka High School)

Andrew D. Williams, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Park Hill High School)

Associate of Arts

Rebecca Lynne Cochran, Liberal Arts, Dixon, Mo. (attended Liberty [Mo.] High School)

Heather Marie Muse, Liberal Arts, Goose Creek, SC (attended Camden [Tenn.] United Christian Academy)

Associate of Science

Kristi L. Alewel, Management, Blue Springs, Mo. (attended Blue Springs South High School)

Mary E. Anderson, Social Psychology, Mountain Home, Idaho

Juan D. Arroyo, Criminal Justice Administration, Quantico, Va. (attended Junipero Serra High School, San Diego, Calif.)

Dawn S. Baker, Management, Greenwood, Mo. (attended Liberty [Mo.] High School)

James Alexander Berry, Management, Madisonville, La. (attended Joliet [Ill.] West High School)

Lydia Anne Breckenridge, Social Psychology, Clackamas, Ore. (attended Blue Springs [Mo.] High School)

Alexander M. Burkhart, Management, Atoka, Tenn. (attended Montesano [Wash.] High School)

Marc Anthony Calder, Information and Computer Science, Mililani, Hawaii (attended Jordan Vocational High School, Columbus, Ga.)

LaToya S. Campbell, Management, Beaufort, S.C.

Valentina M. Cardoza-Albanez, Management, Beaufort, S.C. (attended Hardee High School, Wauchula, Fla.)

Vincent Thomas Cuda, Management/Accounting, Temple City, Calif. (attended Temple City High School)

Marvies U. Davies, Construction Management, Waynesville, Mo. (attended Frederick Douglass High School, Upper Marlboro, Md.)

Miguel A. Colon DeLeon, Management, Killeen, Texas

Alejandro DeLeon, Management/Accounting, Stafford, Va. (attended Haltom High School, Haltom City, Texas)

Sharlisa Eaves, Management, Parkville, Mo. (attended Mount Pleasant [Texas] High School)• Cindy M. Fernance, Management, Florence, Ariz. (attended Fallbrook [Calif.] Union High School)

Jameia M. Forbes, Criminal Justice Administration, Lakewood, Wash. (attended Pike High School, Indianapolis, Ind.)

William David Galentine, Social Psychology, Vista, Calif. (attended William Blount High School, Maryville, Tenn.)

Joseph Garrison, Management, El Paso, Texas

Victoria Ann Gonzales, Management, Quantico, Va.

Rubens Guillaume, Social Psychology, Hubert, N.C.

Chelsie Hicks, Management, Belle Chasse, La. (attended Boyd H. Anderson High School, Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.)

Lorenzo Keith Jackson, Information and Computer Science, San Antonio, Texas

Trevor A. Jerome, Criminal Justice Administration, Beaufort, S.C. (attended Potsdam [N.Y.] Central High School)

Sharlene Kadoi, Management/Accounting, El Paso, Texas

Brittany Michelle Leonard, Social Psychology, Dyersburg, Tenn. (attended Dyersburg High School)

Paige N. Lewis, Management/Accounting, Joint Base Andrews, Md. (attended Carl Albert High School, Midwest City, Okla.)

Jordan McKenzie Lukeas, Criminal Justice Administration, Havelock, N.C. (attended McDowell High School, Erie, Pa.)

Royer Figueroa Manzanarez, Social Psychology, Vista, Calif. (attended North High School, Phoenix, Ariz.)

Kei’Monie Leigh Means, Social Psychology, Cheyenne, Wyo. (attended Memorial High School, Port Arthur, Texas)

Monique Sasha-Gay Mitchell, Criminal Justice Administration, Casselberry, Fla. (attended Uniondale [N.Y.] High School)

Kyle Moklofsky, Management, Ogden, Utah (attended Weber High School)

Donald Nolen, Management, Cabot, Ark. (attended Doherty High School, Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Divinah Bosibori Onsinyo, Management/Logistics, Kennesaw, Ga.

Daniel H. Pendell, Construction Management, St. Robert, Mo.

Ty Lewis Penney, Social Psychology, Chalmette, La. (attended Chalmette High School)

Kathryn Grace Pitzer, Criminal Justice Administration, Columbus, Ohio (attended Whiteland [Ind.] Community High School)

Jordanrey T. Queral, Management, Kahului, Hawaii (attended Maui High School)

Samantha Maria Rivera, Management, San Antonio, Texas (attended Eastlake High School, Chula Vista, Calif.)

Amber Da’Mare Spruill, Management/Accounting, Moncks Corner, S.C. (attended Burke High School, Charleston, S.C.)

Chevonne Rene Sullivan, Management/Accounting, Westerville, Ohio (attended Canal Winchester [Ohio] High School)

Latarsha Dominique Terrell, Social Psychology, Montgomery, Ala.

Venetra Shuntell Thames, Criminal Justice Administration, San Antonio, Texas (attended Forest [Miss.] High School)

Samuel L. Timmons, Social Psychology, Germantown, Md.

Liz Janet Toppins, Management, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (attended John Marshall High School, Cleveland, Ohio)

Ryan C. Tuttle, Management, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Blue Springs [Mo.] High School)

Kassi E. Uselton, Social Psychology, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Summit Christian Academy)

o Uselton also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Skilled Helper/Pre-Adult

Jennifer M. Valerio, Management, Cheyenne, Wyo. (attended Freer [Texas] High School) Undergraduate Certificate

Matthew Armendariz, Unmanned Aerial System Drone Applications, Mesa, Ariz.

Jonathan L. Cammack, Project Management, Missoula, Mont. (attended Seeley-Swan High School, Seeley Lake, Mont.)

Faith E. Clifford, Industrial Organization Psychology, Peyton, Colo. (attended Palmer [Alaska] High School)

Denise Ann Cornett, Terrorism and Homeland Security, Warrenton, Va. (attended High Point High School, Beltsville, Md.)

Amy M. Garcia, Human Resource Management, Blue Springs, Mo. (attended Lee’s Summit [Mo.] High School)

Jamylia Haren, Skilled Helper-Adult, Medical Lake, Wash. (attended Fountain-Fort Carson High School, Fountain, Colo.)

Charles A. Joseph, Human Resource Management, Port Arthur, Texas

Erika Joselyn Cueva Leon, Human Resource Management and Terrorism & Homeland Security, Lompoc, Calif.

Ramiro A. Martinez, Terrorism and Homeland Security, Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. (attended R.L. Turner High School, Carrollton, Texas)

Valerie Rico Palacios, Terrorism and Homeland Security, Independence, Mo. (attended Wichita [Kan.] West High School)

Jessica Amber Patten, Diversity and Social Justice, Farr West, Utah (attended Benicia [Calif.] High School)

Nichole Leigh Salvatore, Terrorism and Homeland Security, El Paso, Texas

Tyrone Lee Simes, Human Resource Management, Magnolia, Del. (attended John J. Pershing High School, Detroit, Mich.)

Lawrence Standifer Jr., Terrorism and Homeland Security, San Antonio, Texas (attended Seventy-First High School, Fayetteville, N.C.)

Edward S. Wilder, Terrorism and Homeland Security, Fountain, Colo. (attended Lyons [Kan.] High School)

— @ParkUniversity —

Founded in 1875 in Parkville, Mo., a suburb of Kansas City, Park University is a nonprofit, private institution that is a national leader in higher education. In 2000, Park achieved university status and currently serves more than 13,250 students at 41 campuses in 22 states and online, including Parkville, Independence and Kansas City, Mo.; Lenexa, Kan.; Gilbert, Ariz.; Barstow and Victorville, Calif.; Columbus, Ohio; Austin and El Paso, Texas; and 31 military installations across the country. www.park.edu