Online vs land-based Slots: which is best?

The very first slot machine to allow automated payouts was invented in 1894 by Charles Fey. Since then, Slots have been a popular pastime, standing proudly in bars, pubs, arcades and taking up roughly 70% of the casino floor.

But, with the rise in modern-technology and the ability to play Slots online anytime you fancy, we’re left with the question: are online or land-based slot games better?

Read on to find out!

Accessibility

Land-based slot machines can be found in many places, such as service stations and pubs. They’ve even been known to crop up in post offices and salons in the past.

However, one place you probably won’t find a physical slot machine is in your home, on the bus, or anywhere on-demand. Unless, of course, you have access to an online casino, in which case, slot games have never been more accessible or convenient to play.

Available to play on any device, all you need is an internet connection – making online Slots our winner for accessibility.

Variety

As technology has advanced, more unique slot games have been developed both online and for land-based machines. However, online casinos are generally the first to get new games, with hundreds of themed adventures for you to choose from.

When playing at a land-based machine, you may have to queue for your favourite – if the venue even has it – but online, you’re able to play whenever you’d like, combatting queues and trying out new games as soon as they are released onto the site.

Online Slots are a clear winner here.

Atmosphere

When playing online, bright graphics, sound effects and animations do their best to provide you with an authentic casino atmosphere. But when you step into a brick-and-mortar casino, you’ll hear a sea of singing slot machines welcoming you into the glamourous venue.

A buzz of excited players will be hovering around their favourite machines, waiting with bated breath to see if Lady Luck is by their side, and the chatter of dealers taking bets and welcoming new players generates a social aspect of land-based casinos that just cannot be replicated.

For this reason, land-based slot machines are the winners of our atmosphere section.

Fairness

When it comes down to which is fairer, online or land-based Slots, there really is no competition.

Both types of gaming are run by a Random Number Generator (RNG), which is computerised software designed to create new and undecipherable outcomes every single second. As the closest thing to randomness, slot games really couldn’t get any fairer.

In fact, RNG’s have no memory, so it doesn’t matter how frequently the game has or hasn’t paid out, all that matters is the combination generated at the exact second you press spin.

To improve your chances on a game that’s based on pure chance, though, you can weigh up each Slots Return to Player (RTP) rate and volatility, so see which could be more likely to pay out based on your style of gameplay.

In this case, it’s got to be a draw, as both land-based and online Slots are just as fair and safe as each other.

Payments

Whilst land-based Slots can vary in price and aren’t usually that expensive when you play online you can pick your own price point, as well as set betting limits, win limits and loss limits at the site. Online games are generally cheaper to play, and the payout odds are similar to those of land-based slot machines!

In this win-win situation, online Slots take the crown!

Which is best?

Whilst there are many positives to playing both online and land-based slot games, it’s clear that overall, playing Slots online could be a little more rewarding in many aspects, aside from landing a win.

Despite this, which is best ultimately comes down to your personal preferences, the games you wish to play, and your style of gameplay. If you want a social spin, then heading down to your local casino is your best bet. But if you want to curl up on your sofa and reel in some new adventures, then online Slots are the way to go!