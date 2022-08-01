How to Manage Diabetes With Your Lifestyle: 7 Expert Tips

Diabetes is a health condition that affects the way your body processes blood sugar. Left untreated, diabetes can lead to serious health problems such as heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, and blindness. But with careful management, you can keep your diabetes under control and live a long and healthy life.

And while it might not be the easiest thing in the world to manage diabetes, there are certain lifestyle changes you can make that will help make things a little easier. Not only that, but these changes can also help improve your overall health and quality of life.

So if you’re looking for some smart solutions that will help you keep your diabetes under control, read on for some expert tips.

Get Regular Exercise

Exercise is one of the best things you can do for your health, and that’s especially true if you have diabetes. Regular physical activity helps to control blood sugar levels and can also help reduce your risk of heart disease and other complications of diabetes by improving circulation.

Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise on most days of the week. But even if you can’t fit in a full 30 minutes all at once, don’t worry – three 10-minute bursts of activity throughout the day can be just as beneficial. Some of the best exercises for people with diabetes include walking, swimming, and cycling.

Another amazing solution for enhancing your blood flow and circulation is wearing compression socks. These are specially designed diabetic compression socks to provide comfort by reducing swelling, fatigue, and cramping. The graduated compression in these socks also helps improve blood flow by promoting circulation from your feet up through your legs. These can be especially beneficial if you have diabetes-related nerve damage, as they can help reduce swelling and pain.

Eat a Healthy Diet

What you eat has a big impact on your blood sugar levels, so it’s important to make smart choices when it comes to your diet. If you have diabetes, you should aim for a diet that is high in healthy fruits, vegetables, and whole grains and low in saturated fats, salt, and added sugars.

Eating regular meals and snacks throughout the day can also help to keep your blood sugar under control. And be sure to drink plenty of water – staying well-hydrated is essential for people with diabetes. You may also try the keto diet which is a low-carb, high-protein diet that can help you lose control of your blood sugar level. This diet is based on the premise that by eating fewer carbs, you can force your body to burn fat for energy instead and thus help control your blood sugar levels.

If you’re not sure where to start, talk to a registered dietitian or certified diabetes educator who can help you create a meal plan that’s right for you.

Manage Your Stress Levels

Stress can have a big impact on your blood sugar levels, so it’s important to find ways to manage stress in your life. If you’re feeling stressed, try some deep breathing exercises, relaxation techniques, or moderate exercises to help you calm down.

You may also want to consider talking to a counselor or therapist who can help you learn how to better deal with stress. And if you’re having trouble managing your diabetes because of stress, don’t be afraid to reach out to a doctor or other healthcare professional for help. With the right support, you will easily find the most effective ways to manage your diabetes.

Quit Smoking

If you smoke, quitting is one of the best things you can do for your health – and that’s especially true if you have diabetes. Smoking increases your risk of developing heart disease, stroke, and other complications of diabetes, so it’s important to quit as soon as possible.

There are many resources available to help you quit smoking, so talk to your doctor or healthcare team about what might work best for you. And remember, it’s never too late to quit – even if you’ve been smoking for years, quitting will still have a positive impact on your health. Some studies have shown that people with diabetes who quit smoking can reduce their risk of complications by as much as 50%. So if you’re ready to quit, there’s no time like the present.

Get Enough Sleep

Getting enough sleep is important for everyone, but it’s especially critical if you have diabetes. That’s because sleep plays a big role in regulating blood sugar levels. When you don’t get enough sleep, your body has a harder time processing glucose, which can lead to spikes and dips in blood sugar.

To help ensure you’re getting enough shut-eye, aim for seven to eight hours of sleep every night. Establishing a regular sleep schedule can also be helpful. You should also try to avoid watching television or using your computer or phone in the hours leading up to bedtime. The light from these screens can interfere with your body’s natural sleep rhythm and make it harder to fall asleep. And if you’re having trouble sleeping, talk to your doctor about possible solutions.

Check Your Blood Sugar Levels Regularly

To manage your diabetes effectively, it’s important to keep track of your blood sugar levels. You should check your blood sugar at least once a day, and more often if you’re experiencing symptoms of low or high blood sugar.

There are a few different ways to check your blood sugar levels. The most common method is to use a glucometer, which is a small device that measures the amount of glucose in your blood. You can also have your blood sugar checked by a healthcare professional at regular intervals. Keeping track of your blood sugar levels will help you identify patterns and make adjustments to your diet, medication, and activity level as needed. It will also give you a better sense of how well your diabetes management plan is working.

Treat Low Blood Sugar Levels Immediately

If you have diabetes, it’s important to know how to treat low blood sugar levels (also called hypoglycemia). Low blood sugar can occur if you skip a meal, exercise too vigorously, or drink alcohol. Symptoms of low blood sugar include feeling shaky, sweating, having a rapid heartbeat, and feeling dizzy or lightheaded.

If you experience any of these symptoms, it’s important to treat them right away. The best way to do this is to eat or drink something that will raise your blood sugar levels quickly, such as fruit juice, hard candy, or a glucose tablet. You should also check your blood sugar levels again after 15 minutes to be sure they are rising. If they don’t rise, or if your symptoms persist, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

Even though having diabetes can be challenging, as you can see, it doesn’t mean your life should be turned upside down. With the right approach, you can still enjoy all the things you love – and live a long, healthy life. So if you’re ready to take control of your diabetes, put these tips into practice and see how they can help you manage your condition more effectively.