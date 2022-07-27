Mastering Cover Letter Writing: A Secret Weapon to Get a Job

The modern job market heavily relies on automatic resume scanning software. Many companies and hiring managers use a computerized applicant tracking process to find the best applicants for their positions.

Therefore, an applicant needs something to stand out and show that he or she will be the best choice for the job. A well-made cover letter may become a ticket to the position of your dream. Yet, a good cover letter requires time and attention.

The best way to nail a cover letter is to apply for a professional cover letter service and get the job done. Yet, mastering the cover letter yourself would be more beneficial if you want to invest in your career. This article will explore practical tips on how to write your best cover letter.

What is a cover letter?

A cover is a document that comes as an addition to your CV or resume. In the cover letter, you explain to a potential employer why you want to get a particular job position and why you should take it.

A cover letter is a perfect opportunity to express your interest and demonstrate your best skills before a recruiter dives into your resume. A well-made cover letter will help you get more interviews or even get hired if you present yourself correctly.

Cover letter header

A cover letter starts with a header. You do not have to waste space making a title “Cover letter.” Instead, you should provide relevant information, such as your contact name, mail, LinkedIn profile, or personal website. If necessary, add information about your address.

Choose a proper salutation for a potential employer

Greeting your potential colleague in a letter may look like a nuance. Yet, such little details make a perfect first impression and catch the interest of a relevant person. Before writing your cover letter, research the company.

You should know what kind of culture they follow, casual or official, and tailor your greeting accordingly. The best way to greet someone in a letter is to address them personally.

For example, if the company practices informal culture, you may start with the first name, Dear John. You should address the second name if the company uses a more formal style. For example, Dear Mr. Smith.

If you cannot learn the name of the person you address, you may use their position. Possible examples of addressing by the position:

Dear ABC Company Human Resources Team.

Dear Hiring Manager

Dear IT Team Hiring Manager.

The more personalized your greeting would be, the more chances your cover letter will receive.

Cover letter structure

A cover letter requires putting much information in a limited amount of words. Therefore, you need to follow a particular structure. The best layout for a cover letter is three paragraphs:

The first one to catch attention.

The second paragraph shows what you can offer to the company.

The third paragraph to back your words.

Besides the three main paragraphs, you may add a post-scriptum section as an additional hook to your potential employer.

Catch their interest

Opening sentences of your cover letter will determine whether HR will read the letter further or not. Your introduction needs to provide substance, details, or some value. There are several common tactics that you can use to open your cover letter.

You may highlight your accomplishments in the field. You do not have to boast about them, but emphasizing that you are exceptionally good with this task may be beneficial. If you lack experience, you may express your enthusiasm about this position. Read a job description carefully, and mention that you may help with the upcoming aims and challenges of the company.

Show your qualification

The second paragraph should demonstrate your qualification. Start the section by describing your expertise in the field. For example: “At my current position as a front-end developer, I have supervised complete brand website development.”

The following sentences show practical information about your expertise. For example, “Websites under my management have attracted 10% more customers to the chosen brand.” Your expertise should be measurable and concrete.

Explain why they should choose you

In the final paragraph, express your interest in the chosen position. The trick of this cover letter section is to present what you may offer a company instead of being needy for a job position. When looking for an applicant, hiring managers look for people who can solve the company’s challenges and tasks.

Therefore, show your potential employer that you have something to offer the company. For example, “I believe that my web development expertise will help optimize the workflow and deliver a quality product.” You may look for the job description and duties for inspiration for this section of your letter.

Bottom line

Finally, you need to close your letter. In the end, tell a hiring manager that you want to help the company resolve its challenges and it would be a pleasure working together. Add a formal closing at the end. The best options are “Sincerely” and “Best regards.”

You may add a small post scriptum addition to make your cover letter more attractive. In the PS section, add something impressive about your career or your most significant achievement. If you need professional help try to look for the right resume writing service. And close the section with the promise to share more information in your resume.

This trick may be adventurous; therefore, use it carefully. But the PS may be the last victory point you need to land an interview you want.