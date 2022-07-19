The Best Email Template Size for Different Campaigns

Not everyone knows that an email is unlikely to be delivered in the wrong size. Do you wonder why your clients don’t read emails? In most cases, the reason is the email template size and design. Do you want your customers to take certain actions after reading your email? Then, you should learn about essential email components and key principles that work for different campaigns.

The Ultimate Template Dimensions

Before creating an email template, check the recommended email template size width and height. They are listed below as well as other dimensions.

Template height – up to the 350 px;

Template width – up to 600 px;

Header height – up to 200 px;

Standard email template size – up to 102 KB.

Are there any alternatives? As for the header, the height can be up to 300 px, while the template width can be 640 px. There is no alternative for the general email size. Try to stick to the recommended dimensions. If you lack the time or skills to create an excellent email template, visit website where you can find tons of cool templates. You can choose email template size 2022 and customize it without any hassle.

Email Template Dimensions

Most use Gmail, but there are still those who give preference to Yahoo Mail, Outlook, etc. If you don’t want your customers to face problems with email displays, you should make your emails responsive. This means that before choosing the appropriate HTML email template size, you need to check the guide. The key idea is to create email templates that would fit any device.

Width. As mentioned above, it must be 600-640 px. If you make it wider, the background won’t be displayed. 600 px is the width chosen by default by many template building services.

Height. You’re recommended to write key points of your message above the fold. (350 px). Your reader needs to have a clear understanding of the email.

Other Important Dimensions

Besides width and height for the best email template size, it’s worth saying about blocks inside the email and its content. They play an essential role. Each email should contain:

Content blocks;

A footer;

A header.

Email Header Size

When you look at the header, you can see a logo, menu buttons, and links where your message can be viewed. You’re recommended to stick to the size up to 200 px. It’s the best choice as it’s convenient to read and perceive such messages.

What about block size? You can stay creative here. There are no strict rules to follow. Use videos, texts, pictures, and other means of communication with your reader.

As for the footer, it should contain the company’s details. For example, address and links. There are no strict rules on how the footer designed.

If you want to create a responsive mobile email template size, follow the tips above. Imagine you are the reader and make emails that are easy to read and perceive.