The Problem of Basement Leakage – The Signs That You Need to Consider

The basement leakage is a common issue. It is more so when you have an old home, and it got developed in the lowland area. Also, the rapid snowmelt and the heavy rains during spring are two heavy culprits for resulting in severe damage if the basement isn’t correctly sealed. Also, the basement leaks can make the home foundation weak. It can also damage all the stored valuables and result in health hazards such as mold.

The cracks in your floors or walls

An essential sign of a basement leak is the crack appearance and presence of hairline fractures towards the floors or walls. Also, the problem occurs when the water gets absorbed in the concrete or trapped within, resulting in the fissures for evaporation. When there is a severe leak, you might notice that the cracks will appear damp. And as the cracks start to appear superficial and small, it can result in immense structural damage to the house foundation. It is necessary to manage the hairline fractures so that you know when it is getting bigger. In case the gap gets widened, and you can see the crack, you should seek professional help.

A visible mold and a musty smell

The humid and damp basements will often lead to a musty and strong odor. You can consider this a prominent sign of a basement leak, usually caused by mildew, mold, and sometimes dry rot. Other than the bad smell, all these organisms can result in a health hazard, more so when a person in your family happens to be allergic. The moisture and humid air can make the bacteria flourish in the darkest areas of the basement. You can try and locate the foul smell in the crawlspaces, rafters, and dark corners. It would help if you got this hazard removed by seeking professional help.

The efflorescence

It is a white, raised substance that will show on a basement wall as salt. The efflorescence can occur when the building material gets absorbed with more water than the natural salts within start to dissolve in the moisture. It is essential for the walls to get very wet for this to occur, making this sign severe for basement leak. Also, salt deposits remain on the surface as the water evaporates.

Last but not least, there are watermarks, and old houses tend to get them slightly more. When you come across gray or discolored patches on the basement walls is a sign of a basement leak. There might be some discoloration with the peeling paint, that is one more sign that this spot is gaining moisture. Here you will be able to see the watermarks traveling down from atop the wall or beneath the window well, more so after heavy rain. When you come across the watermark, you can get to the leak and remedy the same.