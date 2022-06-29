Plan your Dissertation Conclusion Wisely: Here’s What to Do

If you want your dissertation to do justice to your hard work, you need to ensure your reader has a firm grasp of your work before reading the abstract. If you want to save yourself some time and avoid any unnecessary stress, write your dissertation conclusion last when outlining your dissertation. This article will walk you through the dissertation writing process chapter by chapter, preparing you to confidently take on the task.

On a side note, those students who are not capable of writing their dissertations or essays can hire Essays UK to help them write theirs and to provide them consultancy.

Let the conclusion begin.

When you finish your dissertation’s last chapter, you may be thrilled because you’re nearly done. This may be the ultimate mental struggle for you at this point in the dissertation. Now is the time to finish a well-organized and cohesive last chapter. Suppose your concluding chapter rambles or lacks consistency. In that case, the grader may think you lack writing skills or have lost interest in the assignment. Knowing what to include and what’s essential will help you avoid complications. Consider including an introspective section about your research progress or your work’s flaws.

This gives a nice change of pace and an opportunity to explain how the dissertation has benefited your career. Like the other chapters, the conclusion needs an introduction. This paragraph describes how the material is organized, restates your research’s aims and objectives, and summarizes the work that follows. A dissertation conclusion should be between 5% and 7% of the overall word count as a starting point.

Recommendations for Further Studies

A recommendation section’s goal is to provide the reader with your suggestions on what they should do next. It’s possible to lose points for forgetting to add such details. You’re setting yourself up for failure if you don’t provide a full explanation of these recommendations in the conclusion chapter, even if you do include them as implicit suggestions in other areas of the brief (such as the analysis and discussion chapters).

You may offer either a general or a specific suggestion. One is to provide advice that is tailored to the results of your investigation; the other is to suggest avenues for more inquiry. You might expect some suggestions to be unique to your data. However, there are other general suggestions that tend to show up in students’ projects.

The most common of these include expanded sample size, a change in setting, a longer time period of follow-up, etc. If you find yourself in need of word count, the recommendation section is a good place to accomplish it; just be careful not to make suggestions that have no clear bearing on the findings of your study. Your study goals and objectives should inform your suggestions. A well-written recommendation section will provide links to your prior findings.

Aside from that, Research Prospect provides help with dissertation topics, full dissertation writing and in other writing subjects to students who cannot complete their own.

Contribution to Knowledge

The concept of “contributions to knowledge” emerges more in PhD-level work than in Master’s-level work, depending on the topic. Master’s students should consult their advisor before continuing. This part should show how your study has advanced understanding. Your major contribution to knowledge is likely to be empirical work (though, in certain situations, it may be a literature review).

In this area, you explain to the reader what makes your research study special. Tell the reader what makes your study unique. Identify what previous researchers have done and how your study expands on theirs.

Specify the research gap (which you noticed in your dissertation introduction or literature review) and how your study “filled the gap.” You may also show your knowledge contribution by highlighting your articles (if any). Suppose you’ve published a chapter of your dissertation or delivered a conference presentation and have conference proceedings. In that case, you might emphasise them as instances of your work.

A dissertation conclusion is your final chance to tell the reader what you want them to remember. The chapter requires many sub-sections. Remind the reader of your study goals, explain how you reached them, provide suggestions for future researchers, and show your contribution to knowledge. If there’s room, include limits or a self-reflection section.

About the Author

This article was posted by Ellie Cross who works as an academic consultant at Cognizantt and ResumeCroc. Ellie is an award-winning content creator who loves to contribute her knowledge in a variety of professional areas including education, marketing, career, and more.