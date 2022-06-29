New Homes in Katy TX with All the Special Features of the Region

Katy is a suburb of Houston that is located in Waller County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Residential lifestyle in Katy provides sparse suburbia for residents, and most inhabitants own their houses. There are many parks and green spaces. Many extended and young families and young professionals reside in Katy, and citizens generally hold temperate politics.

Most of Greater Katy is east of the city of Katy toward Houston and includes the surrounding suburban areas and unincorporated areas that are not part of the city limits of Houston. The region includes portions of Harris County, Fort Bend County, and Waller County to the same extent as the City of Katy.

TX really does have something to offer everyone. A few reasons people choose new homes in Katy TX are the master planned community options (plus new construction), proximity to the energy corridor, awesome restaurants and stores, and great schools.

Top 8 Preferred Neighborhoods in Katy

Here’s a selection of cool neighborhoods to choose a home in the state of Texas:

Cinco Ranch. Kellywood. Cross Creek Ranch. Seven Meadows. Elyson. Grand Lakes. Jordan Ranch. Pine Mill Ranch.

Here’s the best community for your home option.

If you’re weighing the pros and cons of moving to Katy, one important thing to consider is the cost of living here. Here are some things to know about living in Katy.

Total Cost of Living in Katy

The total cost of living in Katy according to the index is 104.2. According to the Cost of Living Index, a score of 100 is the national average for the United States. Scores above 100 indicate a cost of living higher than the national average, so Katy is a slightly more expensive place to live than the average. Although Katy residents tend to pay less for expenses such as groceries, health care, and utilities, they tend to pay more than the average American for housing and transportation costs.

Housing Costs

Housing costs in Katy are slightly higher than the national average at 104.8. The median home price in the area is $242,300. Although the housing market is more expensive in Katy, the cost of utilities is lower here. The utility index in Katy is 92.9 compared to the national average. Services used to calculate this number include electricity, natural gas, and other fuels.

Transportation Costs

Transportation costs in Katy are much higher compared to other cities in the United States. Transportation costs are probably higher here than elsewhere because many residents commute to work in Houston itself.

Property Taxes

The average tax rate in the county is 2.090%.

With a median home value of $242,300, that means the property tax bill would be just over $5,000.

Economic

The unemployment rate in Katy is 4.4%, slightly higher than the U.S. average of 3.9%. Over the past year, the labor market in Katy has increased by 3.2%. If the forecast study is correct, future job growth over the next ten years in Katy will be about 32%.

Ethnicity

Katy is an extremely ethnically diverse city. The people who call Katy home describe themselves as belonging to various racial and ethnic groups. The largest number of Katy residents report that their race is white, followed by blacks or African Americans. Katy also has a significant Hispanic population. People of Hispanic or Latino descent make up 27.43% of the city’s residents. Important ancestors of Katy residents are German, English, Irish, Italian, and French.

The most common language spoken in Katy is English. Other important languages spoken here include Spanish and African languages.

The Distance of New Homes from the Sea in Katy

There are 58.87 miles eastbound from Katy to Beach City and 63 miles (101.39 kilometers) by car, following the I-10 route.Katy and Beach City are 1 hour 11 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop.

This is the fastest route from Katy, TX to Beach City, TX.

Retirement Living in Katy

Katy is a great place to raise a family, with many safe neighborhoods, great schools, and a booming real estate market. But it also has been named “the best city for retirement in Texas” .

This was based on tax burden, access to health care, and opportunities for recreation and social activities.

It is also home to the best retail stores, establishments and restaurants.

Kathy’s easy access to Interstate 10 was another important factor. Families who want to visit their loved ones can easily get directly to and from Katy because of the proximity to the freeways.

So, Katy is a unique city that gives you the opportunity to live in both a small town and a big city.

While Katy may be a bit more expensive than other areas of Houston (and the country as a whole), for many of its residents, the beautiful neighborhoods, great job opportunities, and family-friendly lifestyle more than make up for the extra cost. Are you ready to move? Reach out new homes in Katy TX today and get the best housing options in the area!