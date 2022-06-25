State 7-on-7: Lessons Learned Early May Pay Off On Saturday

By Terry Carter

College Station — On Friday, Cinco Ranch learned that challenges arise every time you compete at the 25th Annual Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament. And the Cougars etched that lesson into their minds with Saturday’s Consolation Bracket play on tap.

Jordan learned that they can win when the Warriors focus all attention on their goal. They too will be playing in the 32-team, Division I Consolation Bracket starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Jordan battled the 102-degree heat and intense competition on Friday. The Warriors opened Pool G play with a 33-27 loss to Colleyville at 1 p.m. and followed that with a 36-28 defeat to a disciplined Episcopal squad at 2:30. That left only a battle with a well respected Austin LBJ team to closeout pool play.

The Warriors raised their game to stun LBJ, 25-12, and shuffled the cards for Saturday’s single-elimination action. Oddly some of the strongest fall football teams in Texas 6A also struggled in pool play, and they are likely to make for a star-studded Consolation Bracket showdown

Jordan finished 1-2, and Cinco Ranch was 0-3. The Cougars’ scores included at 32-27 loss to Harker Heights, a 25-19 defeat at the hands of Hebron and a 32-25 setback to Wichita Falls Rider.

Jordan 7-on-7 coach Dusty Stanfield said, “These guys definitely have not backed down. As a new school, they had their first every 4-0 qualifier last week (in a state-qualifying tournament). I am super proud of these guys. They were going up against some of the best in the state there.”

No one is happy with losses, but it happens. State powerhouse Lake Travis finished 1-2 in Pool E, getting edged by Hightower, 21-19, slipping past El Paso Eastlake, 21-19, and then getting thumped by the raw speed of DeSoto, 32-6. Lake Travis will be in the Consolation Bracket on Saturday.

Defending 6A fall football state champion Austin Westlake also finished 1-2 in its bracket (Pool F), losing to Fort Bend Marshall, 27-20, and McKinney, 36-28.

It is the way of 7-on-7 football to struggle one day and excel the next. Same is true for 7-on-7 champions and fall football champions.

The challenge for Jordan is the Warrior’s Division I Consolation Bracket opens with a talented Prosper team at 8 a.m. Saturday on field 12A in single-elimination play. A win would bring the winner of Shadow Creek-Houston Heights in a 9:30 contest. If the Warriors advance that far, they could meet Lake Travis or Westlake in Consolation Semifinal battle at 10:15 on field 8A.

Cinco Ranch will start off with San Benito on Saturday at 8 a.m., on Field 2B. A win there will get a shot at the North Crowley-Brewer victory at 9:30 on the same field. A second win could advance the Cougars to a Consolation Semifinal contest at 10:15 on field 6B. The biggest winning tradition on that side of the bracket is Plano.