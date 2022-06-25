Even One of the Healthiest Counties Struggles to Manage COVID-19

Los Alamos County, a small New Mexico community, has been better prepared than most communities should a sudden and potentially fatal virus arrive on their doorstep. They spent time in nature, hiking in the neighboring mountainous regions and canyons, reaping the benefits of physical activity in the fresh air. Those with an appreciation for scientific research have a National Lab to visit. The population also has access to good education and wealth. It doesn’t surprise anyone when they find the county gets the honor of the healthiest county in America for the third consecutive year in a U.S. News report.

America’s Healthiest Communities’ report evaluates almost 3,000 counties across ten categories to help identify those most likely to succeed. As per the analysis, Los Alamos County performed strongly in three categories: infrastructure, housing, and public health. However, it was somewhat unexpected when, soon after the return of COVID-19, Los Alamos experienced a sharp sense of weariness. Like the rest of the USA, its population is languishing in subvariants. With so many people on edge and not feeling well (facing fatigue), the community wishes to leave this pandemic behind like other corners of the country.

When the outbreak occurred, the county’s officials gathered all the resources to ensure a smooth run for the community. They started 24 vaccine clinics and made high school gyms a part of this drive. Testing efforts became 1000 plus strong from merely 100 tests a day within a few weeks. By mid-June, almost 85% of the population had completed their vaccine doses, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state’s vaccine list may even report a higher vaccination percentage at about 96%.

Deputy county manager Linda Matteson said that the adoption rate for the first dose of boosters was also excellent, though it has stagnated. Until June 14, about 65% of fully vaccinated individuals had already taken their first booster shot, surpassing the national average of 47%.

According to a survey by MyBioSource conducted on 3,442 people regarding covid rules and guidelines, 37% of the population from New Mexico favored the measures. Yet, there is an uptick in the coronavirus occurrences as the New Mexican County reports 28 daily cases on average. According to the New Mexico Department of Health, it was 16 cases until June 10. On the other hand, businesses didn’t see much change from 2020 and struggling with the same issues.

Fatigue Vs. tiredness

Fatigue can look different to all types of people. Some mean that their muscles tire out easily. Walking one block feels like they ran a marathon, for example. Others describe fatigue in a general sense. Fatigue is a broad phenomenon. Although it refers to physical work, it can also have mental and emotional symptoms. One can get better with a bit of sleep or rest when it comes to tiredness. On the other hand, if you experience fatigue, there might be something else – even a simple nap isn’t going to make things better.

The problem of fatigue

As per CTN News, the symptoms of post-covid fatigue are still unclear. Still, one of the reviews that studied almost 21 researches estimated that nearly 13 to 33% of people experienced fatigue two to three months after getting the infection, which is a problematic situation.

Even before the covid outbreak, people used to visit their general physician for fatigue. The G.P. may recommend blood tests to determine the symptoms of the condition. Some signs that may not be good include sudden weight loss, a painful condition during sleep, night sweats, abnormal bleeding, temperature, etc. If you cannot manage your fatigue, you must seek medical attention.

Do you suspect long covid?

When the pandemic started, some people witnessed devastating symptoms that didn’t disappear even after a few months. Today, experts refer to them as long COVID. About 85% of the infected patients have felt fatigued, something most common in those occurrences. But long haulers may also complain of muscle aches, headaches, and brain fog. More precisely, some can suffer other conditions besides fatigue, while others may not even have it.

Fatigue management

One can avoid the issue of post-COVID fatigue by taking vaccines. Vaccinated individuals are less likely to contract an infection in the first place. Still, vaccines don’t offer complete security against long-term fatigue. But you can take some measures to help your condition. One is to prioritize your routine and include activities based on your energy levels. You can gradually increase the pace and catch up. Exercising is also recommendable. But you would need the support of therapists like physiotherapists, physiologists, or occupational therapists. You can find their contacts from your G.P. Also, sleeping well is essential to recovery. Many patients report disturbed sleep as a symptom of covid. At the same time, focus on your diet that should include nutrition.

The Los Alamos County locals feel they managed the first outbreak pretty decently. However, things changed with the arrival of sub-variants like delta, omicron, and others. A pet shop owner from the town believes that people’s mental health has suffered.