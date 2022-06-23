Library Presents “The Aztec Princess”  Bilingual Fable For Children

In conjunction with the Summer Reading Challenge, Fort Bend County Libraries will host a special storytelling performance for children, “The Aztec Princess,” on Wednesday, July 6, beginning at 2:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

The performance will be repeated at 3:00 pm.

Presented by Express Children’s Theatre, “The Aztec Princess” is a bilingual Mexican fable told by a time-traveling princess. In this interactive storytelling adventure, the Aztec Princess tells two classic fables – one about making good choices and another about stranger danger – while teaching English and Spanish vocabulary along the way.

Express Children’s Theatre is a multicultural theatre company that has been creating and performing work for children and their families in the Houston area for more than 30 years.

This performance is for children entering grades 1 through 5 ONLY. A free ticket – available one hour prior to the performance – is required for admission.

Made possible by a grant through Young Audiences of Houston, the performance is free and open to the public.