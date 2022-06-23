Libraries Host “King Rhythm” Musical Performance For Children

In conjunction with the Summer Reading Challenge, Fort Bend County Libraries will host a special musical performance of “King Rhythm,” by Voices from the Past, on Thursday, July 7, beginning at 3:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the Mission Bend Branch Library, located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road in northeast Fort Bend County. The performance is for students entering grades K through 5.

The performance will be repeated at the University Branch Library on Monday, July 11, beginning at 2:30 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 14010 University Blvd in Sugar Land, on the UH campus. A free ticket – available one hour prior to the performance – is required for admission to the performance at this location ONLY.

Singer/storyteller Hope Shiver and percussionist David Keepman form the duo of Voices from the Past. In this interactive musical performance, they take the audience on a fantastic ride through African-American history via popular musical styles. Selected audience members will be invited to join in the fun by donning costumes and pantomime, becoming loveable characters like Bluesy, Jazzy, and others.

Shiver has performed as a soloist with the Houston Symphony Orchestra, the Houston Grand Opera, and the St. Louis Symphony. Her singing talents have taken her all over the world – Japan, Italy, France, Greenland, Egypt, Sweden, and Spain – performing for world leaders and appreciative audiences in international tours of Showboat and Porgy and Bess.

Made possible by a grant through Young Audiences of Houston, the performance is free and open to the public.